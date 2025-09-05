Rocky Mountain Bi? ‘Colorful’ Colorado Touts State’s LGBTQIA+ Pride in New Tourism Commercial

‘Colorful Colorado’ has a new meaning thanks to a state-approved LGBTQIA+ tourism ad with what appears to be a woman holding a modern Pride flag on horseback. The commercial stresses that Colorado is queer, not ‘square.’

Advertisement

Here’s the ad. (WATCH)

Colorado State released an ad titled “We Only Look Square” featuring a woman on horseback waving the progressive pride flag to promote tourism.



If you don’t align with the progressives’ lunacy, what are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Qv7rkzRqNk — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 3, 2025

What kind of tourism do they want? — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) September 3, 2025

That’s exactly what I was thinking! — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 3, 2025

They apparently don’t want any conservative money coming into the state.

One poster says blue states are trying to market the LGBTQIA+ lifestyle as American as apple bi, er, apple pie.

The woke mob has discovered that ads like Jaguar made are repulsive and no one likes them.



So they tried something more American.



“Deep narrator voice. Classic rock music in the background. Horses. is that whisky..”



They want to embrace American culture while still being woke. pic.twitter.com/Au9SWRoBIB — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) September 3, 2025

You are spot on!! — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 3, 2025

Most Americans and their families don’t want to vacation where progressive politics are going to be shoved in their faces relentlessly.

Commenters say a steady stream of indoctrination is what the ad is promising. They say, ‘No thanks!’

"Come to Colorado, where we are all cult members praying to the pride flag."



That's the message this sends out. — Isaac (@IcedViews) September 3, 2025

Right?! Let’s see them flooding Colorado with their trans and rainbow flags. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 3, 2025

They already have... — john (@hh092331) September 4, 2025

They already are. You can't go anywhere without seeing the alphabet mafia flag. — Jack Burton (@MAG_TX2CO) September 4, 2025

The major cities in Colorado are already covered in pride flags and transgender flags. Thankfully, the ad acts as a heads-up.

Posters say the warning is appreciated, but don’t understand why any state would work so hard to scare off tourism dollars.

When did Business schools start training people that alienating 95% of your customer base in order to cater to - at best - 5% of potential customers was smart? I just don't get it. — Mark DeBenon (@MarkDeBenon) September 3, 2025

There leadership aren't the best or brightest. Colorado keeps voting for them so not much we can do but laugh at the idiots running the state — J Carter (@JCarter1083765) September 3, 2025

Well, we may be looking at the first state to get the Bud Lite treatment. — Kool-aid Hair Conservative (@MasonA313) September 4, 2025

That is certainly not going to convince me to visit Colorado. Actually, just the opposite. — Kelsey Johnson (@WandaPa69186948) September 4, 2025

If anything, sane Americans want a vacation away from progressive politics and indoctrination, not a trip deep into the heart of it.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.