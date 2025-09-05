Rocky Mountain Bi? ‘Colorful’ Colorado Touts State’s LGBTQIA+ Pride in New Tourism Commercial

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

‘Colorful Colorado’ has a new meaning thanks to a state-approved LGBTQIA+ tourism ad with what appears to be a woman holding a modern Pride flag on horseback. The commercial stresses that Colorado is queer, not ‘square.’ 

Here’s the ad. (WATCH)

They apparently don’t want any conservative money coming into the state.

One poster says blue states are trying to market the LGBTQIA+ lifestyle as American as apple bi, er, apple pie.

Most Americans and their families don’t want to vacation where progressive politics are going to be shoved in their faces relentlessly.

Commenters say a steady stream of indoctrination is what the ad is promising. They say, ‘No thanks!’

The major cities in Colorado are already covered in pride flags and transgender flags. Thankfully, the ad acts as a heads-up.

Posters say the warning is appreciated, but don’t understand why any state would work so hard to scare off tourism dollars.

If anything, sane Americans want a vacation away from progressive politics and indoctrination, not a trip deep into the heart of it.

