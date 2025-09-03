Scott Jennings Credits D.C. Mayor for Taking Trump’s Crime Help, Says Illinois Dems Making Huge Mistake

Crime is plummeting in Washington, D.C., thanks to President Donald Trump’s decisive action of federalizing the police force and bringing in the National Guard. The Democrat Party is still fuming that citizens aren’t being raped or gunned down in the streets, but at least one party member is embracing the good being done. That Democrat is Mayor Muriel Bowser. Republican commentator Scott Jennings brought that gospel to CNN's NewsNight and says Democrat leaders in Illinois, and especially Chicago, are making a huge political mistake by not accepting Trump’s help.

Even the DEMOCRAT mayor of DC admits Trump's crime crackdown has been a monumental success.



If blue states actually cared about protecting citizens, they would welcome federal assistance like Mayor Bowser. Instead, they pretend crime in Chicago is no big deal. pic.twitter.com/Miib1OU0MO — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 3, 2025

Stevie Wonder can see it's been a massive success. — Jonny Z (@JZukawski) September 3, 2025

Many Democrats are somehow more blind than the music legend.

Posters are glad to see Bowser putting her constituents and their safety above politics.

Who would have thought that a crime crackdown would make people happy? 🤯 — Rogue Wave (@RogueWaveX) September 3, 2025

Turns out safety and accountability are crowd-pleasers. Wild concept, right?

If only more Democrats would take Bowser's lead and drop their pro-criminal stance.

Commenters say Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is being dangerously stubborn and should join Bowser and Trump on the side of sanity.

It is a political mistake for Chicago not to accept the help.



Let them keep making that mistake. Trump will get law and order in there anyway and he then gets all the credit. Win win. — SJWwasteland (@SJWwasteland) September 3, 2025

I don't know, you see all those community leaders behind that charlatan Mayor? That whole demographic is cooked. Stupid to the very core. — superkillr (@superkillr0073) September 3, 2025

Even DC’s Democrat mayor admits Trump’s crime crackdown worked. While other cities tie cops’ hands, Trump backed the badge — and it shows. Law enforcement doesn’t need politics. It needs leadership. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 3, 2025

Not only that, the DC mayor will go down in history as the woman that made DC safe! The idiots like Johnson, and Wu, will go down as the worst in their city’s history… — TwatterjailbirdPAM🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@twatterjailbird) September 3, 2025

Bowser is being sly and smart. She knows Trump has the authority to do to her city what he’s doing, and she can't stop it. Despite what the media reports, her constituents are most likely telling her they feel safer. She sees the positive results and knows she can take some credit for it without doing much work. Other blue city mayors are terrified of sharing credit with Trump. Their political pride is killing their constituents, but their hate for Trump sadly takes precedence.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

