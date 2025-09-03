AWFL Protests for Palestine While Wearing a Handmaid's Costume, Thus Proving They're UNSER...
Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's...
Lightfoot Returns to Blast Law-Abiding Gun Stores and Makers for Chicago's Felonious Firea...
The Classless Left Harasses Vice President Vance As He Meets With Families of...
Dairy State (D)isaster: Outgoing Governor Tony Evers Says State's Economy Will Collapse Wi...
Jen Psaki’s Hypocrisy Olympics: Gold for Slamming Trump’s 'Absence' While Biden Ghosted th...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Shrink the Size and Scope of...
Yemeni Kid Wields Dagger and Death Chants While American Tots Sing Twinkle Twinkle
'They're Just As Free As Us:' Tim Walz Calls for Australia Style Gun...
Briahna Gray Blames Israel for 'Paradise' Gaza's Destruction, But Left Claims It Was...
President Trump Is Not Dead, But Parody Might Be After the Latest Politico...
Wildcard Wednesday: Burning the Flag Edition
Stephen Colbert Scolds His Audience for Booing News That the President He's Demonized...
VIP
Lefties Again Prove There's NOBODY They Won't Defend If It Means Being Opposed...

Scott Jennings Credits D.C. Mayor for Taking Trump’s Crime Help, Says Illinois Dems Making Huge Mistake

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:50 PM on September 03, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Crime is plummeting in Washington, D.C., thanks to President Donald Trump’s decisive action of federalizing the police force and bringing in the National Guard. The Democrat Party is still fuming that citizens aren’t being raped or gunned down in the streets, but at least one party member is embracing the good being done. That Democrat is Mayor Muriel Bowser. Republican commentator Scott Jennings brought that gospel to CNN's NewsNight and says Democrat leaders in Illinois, and especially Chicago, are making a huge political mistake by not accepting Trump’s help.

Advertisement

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

Many Democrats are somehow more blind than the music legend.

Posters are glad to see Bowser putting her constituents and their safety above politics.

If only more Democrats would take Bowser's lead and drop their pro-criminal stance.

Commenters say Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is being dangerously stubborn and should join Bowser and Trump on the side of sanity.

Recommended

Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's Why It REALLY Happened)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Bowser is being sly and smart. She knows Trump has the authority to do to her city what he’s doing, and she can't stop it. Despite what the media reports, her constituents are most likely telling her they feel safer. She sees the positive results and knows she can take some credit for it without doing much work. Other blue city mayors are terrified of sharing credit with Trump. Their political pride is killing their constituents, but their hate for Trump sadly takes precedence.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHICAGO CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's Why It REALLY Happened)
Doug P.
The Classless Left Harasses Vice President Vance As He Meets With Families of Annunciation Church Victims
Amy Curtis
Lightfoot Returns to Blast Law-Abiding Gun Stores and Makers for Chicago's Felonious Firearm Frenzies
Warren Squire
Dairy State (D)isaster: Outgoing Governor Tony Evers Says State's Economy Will Collapse Without Illegals
Amy Curtis
President Trump Is Not Dead, But Parody Might Be After the Latest Politico Headline
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Shrink the Size and Scope of Gov't Just Like Stalin
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's Why It REALLY Happened) Doug P.
Advertisement