Bus Fuss: Bill de Blasio Caught Lying about ‘Successful’ Zohran Mamdani Free NYC Transportation Plan

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:10 PM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio seems enamored with a Democratic Socialist (aka Communist) becoming the Big Apple’s next mayor. De Blasio was on Morning Joe touting the Democrat Party's mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani’s ‘free buses’ plan.

Host Joe Scarborough slammed the brakes on that nonsense with a simple question. (WATCH)

They sell insanity, and Democrats are using our money to buy it.

Posters sarcastically pointed Bill de Blasio to Kansas City, Missouri. That’s where the free bus program has imploded and the government-owned grocery store (another Mamdani scam) has closed down.

Even in friendly territory like Morning Joe, you’d think Democrats would at least have answers ready for basic questions, especially on subjects they raise themselves.

Any program that eliminates ‘cost’ invites abuse because money acts as a gatekeeper of sorts. Most people are smart enough to realize that, the rest are Democrats apparently.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HOMELESSNESS KANSAS NEW YORK

