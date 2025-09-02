Bus Fuss: Bill de Blasio Caught Lying about ‘Successful’ Zohran Mamdani Free NYC Transportation Plan

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio seems enamored with a Democratic Socialist (aka Communist) becoming the Big Apple’s next mayor. De Blasio was on Morning Joe touting the Democrat Party's mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani’s ‘free buses’ plan.

Host Joe Scarborough slammed the brakes on that nonsense with a simple question. (WATCH)

De Blasio touts Mamdani’s proposals, says “free busses are proven to work in many parts of the country."



Scarborough: Where?



De Blasio: I’ll have to get back to you. pic.twitter.com/vrFlqdemRz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 2, 2025

The best part of this clip is when Mika mutters under her breath after De Blasio smiles and says, "I'll get you a list of cities." — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) September 2, 2025

“I’ll get you a list of cities.”



He couldn’t list one. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 2, 2025

De Blasio: “Free buses work.”

Scarborough: “Where?”

De Blasio: “I’ll have to get back to you.”

Translation: They sell dreams, not data. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 2, 2025

They sell insanity, and Democrats are using our money to buy it.

Posters sarcastically pointed Bill de Blasio to Kansas City, Missouri. That’s where the free bus program has imploded and the government-owned grocery store (another Mamdani scam) has closed down.

He probably meant Kansas City.



Home of both the free bussing and government owned grocery store.



It's going great!https://t.co/VEzZ4Kd1f9 — mark (@rhapsodyboard) September 2, 2025

Failed in Kansas City, to the tune of the system is already unable to self sustain.

After two years of “free public transportation for everyone” — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) September 2, 2025

When you see a sign that says "Free Bus" = You must translate it to say "Homeless Shelter on Wheels". pic.twitter.com/G4VDYmtPgP — WatsonSpeaking (@WatsonSpeaking) September 2, 2025

‘Mobile home’ was already taken.

Even in friendly territory like Morning Joe, you’d think Democrats would at least have answers ready for basic questions, especially on subjects they raise themselves.

Translation: the failed Mayor has no idea wtf he is talking about. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) September 2, 2025

Translation: accurate 🎯 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 2, 2025

He totally made that up

The guy is a literal moron

NYC has some really clueless voters — 🇺🇸SusyKool🇺🇸 (@sianetta) September 2, 2025

Leftists live in the land of make believe, the rest of us pay the price. — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) September 2, 2025

If doling out free stuff ("free") worked in any way it would exist everywhere already — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) September 2, 2025

Any program that eliminates ‘cost’ invites abuse because money acts as a gatekeeper of sorts. Most people are smart enough to realize that, the rest are Democrats apparently.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

