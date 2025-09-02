Didn't Have Popehat Being In Favor of Arresting Himself for Incitement on Our...
As a Former Public Servant I Can Tell You (and The Atlantic) NO,...
MSNBC Analyst Whining About National Guard in D.C. Was Singing a Different Tune...
Ground ZERO in Woke Army's War on America: Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on...
Scott Jennings Triggers CNN Dems by Saying Illegal Aliens and Criminals Should Be...

Jasmine Crockett Wants a Progressive ‘Donald Trump’ to Force a Democrat ‘Project 2029’ on America

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:10 PM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrat Jasmine Crockett and comedian D.L. Hughley were casually discussing ending America as we know it over the weekend. The two essentially laid out what we’ll refer to as ‘Project 2029’ for what Democrats plan to do if they assume power again in the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives.

Advertisement

Hear them for yourself. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

That’s not fair. Crash test dummies serve a genuinely helpful purpose.

Democrats want to turn America into a direct democracy for the Presidency, which would destroy the United States and individual liberty.

We can only hope more come to their senses.

Posters know that Democrats want a one-party nation, and they’ll do anything to get it.

It’s why they fight so hard for illegal aliens, mail-in voting, and no ID voting.

We need Democrats to be upfront about their goals so it’ll be easier to warn voters what they plan to do if they attain power.

Correct. Whatever squabbling is going on between factions in the GOP, they need to cease immediately and focus on the genuine existential threat Democrats pose to America before it’s too late.

