Jasmine Crockett Wants a Progressive ‘Donald Trump’ to Force a Democrat ‘Project 2029’ on America

Democrat Jasmine Crockett and comedian D.L. Hughley were casually discussing ending America as we know it over the weekend. The two essentially laid out what we’ll refer to as ‘Project 2029’ for what Democrats plan to do if they assume power again in the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives.

Hear them for yourself. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Wow. There it is. Dem's Project 2029:

1. 52 states (DC and Puerto Rico)

2. Abolish the Electoral College

3. Pack the Supreme Court

4. "Do whatever we want" pic.twitter.com/FVoj3Q7AlV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 2, 2025

DL Hughley and Jasmine Crockett are two of the biggest crash dummies in America 🤦🏾‍♂️🥴 — Common Cent$ (@Common_Cent1) September 2, 2025

That’s not fair. Crash test dummies serve a genuinely helpful purpose.

Democrats want to turn America into a direct democracy for the Presidency, which would destroy the United States and individual liberty.

... AND TRUMP IS THE ONE TRYING TO DESTROY DEMOCRACY???????????????



Give me a break.



If you cannot see that Democrats will smash Democracy with a hammer to win power, you are a fool.



"A threat to Democracy..."



I cannot believe I ever believed these evil people. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 2, 2025

I agree Matt. These people are frightening for our liberties and for a peaceful life. If they could, they would put MAGA in jail for whatever crime they make up. They can never be allowed to be in power again. I hope Americans are waking up to this. — LadyC (@NCLadyC) September 2, 2025

I cannot believe I ever counted myself among these people. — Stephen Jarosek (@steljarkos) September 2, 2025

We can only hope more come to their senses.

Posters know that Democrats want a one-party nation, and they’ll do anything to get it.

Democrats want to cheat. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 2, 2025

They have to cheat. — Rizzo's Mom (@gemgirlla1) September 2, 2025

They have no other way to win — fity.eth (@Fityeth) September 2, 2025

It’s why they fight so hard for illegal aliens, mail-in voting, and no ID voting.

We need Democrats to be upfront about their goals so it’ll be easier to warn voters what they plan to do if they attain power.

They have not thought this through.

Just like they didn't think, Transgender, DEI or 'Woke' through to the end.



Let's hope they are very public about their Project 2029... — mke394 (@mke394) September 2, 2025

Believe them when they tell you what they plan on doing. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 2, 2025

That is essentially calling for the end of democracy in America. If they actually tried that, I would be in favor of a coup. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 2, 2025

This threat takes priority over any other internal dispute — AlvinCB (@AlvigodOP) September 2, 2025

Correct. Whatever squabbling is going on between factions in the GOP, they need to cease immediately and focus on the genuine existential threat Democrats pose to America before it’s too late.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

