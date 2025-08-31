For the Children? This Shot/Chaser Shows Teachers' Unions Don't Care About Kids (or...
Democrat Chicago Mayor Signs EO Prioritizing Criminals and Illegal Aliens Over Law-Abiding Citizens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:30 PM on August 31, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

The Democrat Party loves crime, so much so that one mayor is putting pen to paper to declare it. On Saturday night, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order limiting local law enforcement from cooperating with federal authorities. Johnson, like many failed Democrat mayors of large cities, fears President Donald Trump using the National Guard to clean up their crime-ridden streets.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Yes, a haven for criminals and illegal aliens at the expense of law-abiding American citizens.

Many posters have put this Democrat Party push to protect criminals into meme form.

There are many reasons that Democrats are soft on crime, but the main driving force now is that Trump is anti-crime.

Commenters hope Democrat voters recognize that the leaders they voted for don’t care if they are carjacked, assaulted, robbed, raped, or even murdered.

It shows the nation that Democrats are the pro-criminal party.

Johnson didn’t like being questioned on the sanity and effectiveness of his pro-crime stance. (WATCH)

Advertisement

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. That’s exactly who Johnson and his fellow Democrats are, and they're immensely defiant and proud about it.

CHICAGO CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN LAW AND ORDER

