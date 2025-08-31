Democrat Chicago Mayor Signs EO Prioritizing Criminals and Illegal Aliens Over Law-Abiding Citizens

The Democrat Party loves crime, so much so that one mayor is putting pen to paper to declare it. On Saturday night, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order limiting local law enforcement from cooperating with federal authorities. Johnson, like many failed Democrat mayors of large cities, fears President Donald Trump using the National Guard to clean up their crime-ridden streets.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

BREAKING: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signs executive order to limit Chicago authorities from working with federal law enforcement and to try to stop Trump from sending the national guard



He doesn’t want his city to become safer



Unreal pic.twitter.com/fd4Y3iMUSW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 31, 2025

Mayor Johnson loves criminals and hates Chicagoans. That’s what this EO says. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 31, 2025

EO just made official what Chicago already knew. — Jen (@IlliniJen) August 31, 2025

Yes, a haven for criminals and illegal aliens at the expense of law-abiding American citizens.

Many posters have put this Democrat Party push to protect criminals into meme form.

It is amazing how the liberals are cheering for less safety and more crime in their streets. pic.twitter.com/WCRwpsxXGt — Florida Native 63 (@FLNative63va) August 31, 2025

Why do they love Crime, is it simply because Trump doesn't? — Steven Kerwin (@StevenKerwin) August 31, 2025

There are many reasons that Democrats are soft on crime, but the main driving force now is that Trump is anti-crime.

Commenters hope Democrat voters recognize that the leaders they voted for don’t care if they are carjacked, assaulted, robbed, raped, or even murdered.

It’s very telling what’s going on right now. The mayors of these cities and often oppressed neighborhoods are showing they don’t care about the people, just the votes and the money as we always suspected. — The Saracen (@TDWeible) August 31, 2025

Democrats can't allow President Trump to send in the National Guard and clean up the streets.



If he does, it will prove to everyone that Democrat leaders could have done so at any time, but chose not to.



Even Democrat voters will start to wonder why their party allows crime. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) August 31, 2025

Its obvious that they keep crime rampant in dem led cities cuz it controls the masses. — Branden Vazquez (@bvaz711) August 31, 2025

It's a brilliant play by Trump. Shine that spotlight. Out them all. So many could still be alive if not for these people. — Roxanna Slater (@roxslater) August 31, 2025

It shows the nation that Democrats are the pro-criminal party.

Johnson didn’t like being questioned on the sanity and effectiveness of his pro-crime stance. (WATCH)

Mayor Brandon Johnson snapped and stormed out of his press conference when asked how effective his executive order will be against the federal government.



He said, “I don’t take orders from the federal government.”



They certainly don’t take orders from him.



(mayorofchi on TT) pic.twitter.com/5qi8xrZCcK — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 31, 2025

Advertisement

Well @ChicagosMayor the ball is in your court 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gfK5sfVG0m — 1st Cav (@Cav1Cav) August 31, 2025

He is doing his best to be detained by federal agents for obstruction of justice — Dr. George (@Dr_GSoul) August 31, 2025

Side with the criminals, you ARE a criminal.



You're a criminal. — Kevin Meredith (@KevinMeredith) August 31, 2025

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. That’s exactly who Johnson and his fellow Democrats are, and they're immensely defiant and proud about it.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.