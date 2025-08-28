NEGLIGENT: Tim Walz Ignored Requests for School Security Funding for YEARS Prior to...
Well, Well, WELL ... What Do We Have HERE?! ---> ActBlue FEC Reporting...
Horrifying Regret: Minneapolis Shooter’s Manifesto Reveals Despair Over Transition
CNN Violates Its Own Style Guide to Run Cover for Trans Minneapolis Catholic...
HA! Take the L, BRO! Grok (Yes, Grok) Fact-NUKES JB Pritzker for Trying...
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Infectious Disease Doc Posts CDC Resignation Letter...
Barack Obama and His Ex Wingman Trip Hard Over Blue States In Rush...
VIP
Dems Pivot as Scott Jennings Suggests Honest Talk on Guns and 'Affirming' Transgender...
CDC Leader Who Wrote Dramatic Anti-Trump Letter PROBABLY Seems Familiar ... Here's the...
Jerome Adams DRAGGED for Melting Down Over RFK Jr.'s COVID Vaccine Changes in...
Andrew McCabe Lists 'Remarkable Similarities' Between Minneapolis and Nashville Shooters (...
Stephen King Tries Picking Gun-Control Fight with Matt Walsh and ALL of X...
VIP
Michael Steele Calls Praying a Lie, Reminds Us All Why Former Republicans Suck...
And Here We GO! JD Vance Just Needs 2 Tweets to DISMANTLE Jen...

Bad Take Tapper: CNN Anchor Wants to Make Sure Everyone Acknowledges MN Trans Shooter’s Pronouns

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:20 PM on August 28, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Of all the things that matter about Wednesday’s tragic shooting deaths of two children in a Minneapolis church, CNN’s Jake Tapper decided to focus on the trans shooter’s pronouns. Posters were expectedly angry.

Advertisement

Here’s Tapper putting his foot in his yapper. (WATCH)

‘Bad Take’ Tapper has a nice and appropriate ring to it.

Posters wish Tapper and his fellow talking heads would try journalism for a change instead of pushing Democrat nonsense like transgender pronouns, especially for murderers.

Recommended

Well, Well, WELL ... What Do We Have HERE?! ---> ActBlue FEC Reporting Scandal Developing in Real Time
Sam J.
Advertisement

Exactly!

Commenters say that Tapper is just continuing his Democrat Party’s disastrous trend of taking the losing side of a political or cultural issue.

Oh, it’s not simply confined to CNN. All the legacy media outlets are having difficulties framing this story for fear of upsetting the transgender community’s pronoun army.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY JAKE TAPPER MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well, Well, WELL ... What Do We Have HERE?! ---> ActBlue FEC Reporting Scandal Developing in Real Time
Sam J.
Horrifying Regret: Minneapolis Shooter’s Manifesto Reveals Despair Over Transition
justmindy
HA! Take the L, BRO! Grok (Yes, Grok) Fact-NUKES JB Pritzker for Trying to Lie About DANGEROUS Red States
Sam J.
CNN Violates Its Own Style Guide to Run Cover for Trans Minneapolis Catholic School Shooter
Amy Curtis
NEGLIGENT: Tim Walz Ignored Requests for School Security Funding for YEARS Prior to Minneapolis Shooting
Amy Curtis
CDC Leader Who Wrote Dramatic Anti-Trump Letter PROBABLY Seems Familiar ... Here's the SICK Reason WHY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Well, Well, WELL ... What Do We Have HERE?! ---> ActBlue FEC Reporting Scandal Developing in Real Time Sam J.
Advertisement