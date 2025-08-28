Bad Take Tapper: CNN Anchor Wants to Make Sure Everyone Acknowledges MN Trans Shooter’s Pronouns

Of all the things that matter about Wednesday’s tragic shooting deaths of two children in a Minneapolis church, CNN’s Jake Tapper decided to focus on the trans shooter’s pronouns. Posters were expectedly angry.

Advertisement

Here’s Tapper putting his foot in his yapper. (WATCH)

NEW - JAKE TAPPER: We need to make sure we use the correct pronouns for the Minneapolis Catholic church sh-oter.



"There's been some confusion as to what the name was...it was ROBERT, but she identifies as a female, wants her name to reflect that ID."pic.twitter.com/y5y1gottqj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 28, 2025

Oh I'm sorry, did we not treat the child murderer with the proper level of courtesy? — Recondite Autodidact (@ScribaTerrarum) August 28, 2025

I cannot imagine saying this and taking myself seriously. — Watsername (@chronicparent) August 28, 2025

He has the worst takes on the news. — @AI_Revolution (@cdepino) August 28, 2025

‘Bad Take’ Tapper has a nice and appropriate ring to it.

Posters wish Tapper and his fellow talking heads would try journalism for a change instead of pushing Democrat nonsense like transgender pronouns, especially for murderers.

A deranged lunatic goes and kills kids at a Catholic school and Jake Tapper's priority is to indulge his gender dysphoria. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) August 28, 2025

So, a mentally ill man shoots up a school and CNN wants us all to know what his preferred pronouns were. You can’t make this stuff up. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) August 28, 2025

So Jake Tapper wants to make sure we all get Robert Westman‘s pronouns correctly because it is super important to get this murderer’s handle right now that he’s dead.



Gotcha.



I can make this clear that he now identifies as



Was/Were. pic.twitter.com/8EfUEM68vO — infinite1ups (@1upsxinfinity) August 28, 2025

Exactly!

Commenters say that Tapper is just continuing his Democrat Party’s disastrous trend of taking the losing side of a political or cultural issue.

The sick Demonrats created these monsters from innocent kids by poisoning them with lies , puberty blockers and foreign hormones that drove them insane! And it starts with the sick teachers in our own schools who told them they weren't good enough as God made them. Arrest them ! — Praying for my Country! (@biden_s50889) August 28, 2025

Democrats, once again, are choosing the wrong side of the issue once again .



In most cases, they take the 20% side of the 80/20 issue, but in this case, they are on the 5% side of a 95/5 issue. — Tim (@Dragonboy155) August 28, 2025

They still believe that if they treat this 'trans' phenomenon seriously, that they can normalize it. They can only believe that if they keep their heads inside a Blue Media Bubble, because outside that bubble, it ain't workin'. — Robert A. Hahn (@Robert_A_Hahn) August 28, 2025

Only CNN could look at a massacre and think the shooter’s “feelings” matter. — Salt T (@Salt_T1) August 28, 2025

Oh, it’s not simply confined to CNN. All the legacy media outlets are having difficulties framing this story for fear of upsetting the transgender community’s pronoun army.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.