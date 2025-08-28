Former Fed Chief: Calling the Minneapolis Church Murders a ‘Hate Crime’ Is a Far-Right Narrative

CNN continues its efforts to spin the fatal shooting of two children in a Minneapolis church by a ‘transgender’ gunman. On Thursday, the cable ‘news’ outlet brought on former D.C. Chief of Homeland Security Donell Harvin, who said that calling the murders a 'hate crime' was simply a far-right narrative.

Here he is. (WATCH)

CNN Guest: Calling the Minneapolis m*rders a hate crime is a "far-right narrative."



This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/JSLUTt77qG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 28, 2025

Everything that aligns with reality is always called a far-right narrative, according to CNN and its Democrat guests.

Harvin is no exception, as commenters point out.

“Former DC Chief of Homeland Security" pic.twitter.com/zbWgXr70Wt — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 28, 2025

Posters say that when a specific group is targeted, it only makes sense to label it a ‘hate crime.’

Read this. This is who CNN is platforming as an “expert.” pic.twitter.com/df2X4CgqKu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 28, 2025

The truth about what tragically went down in Minneapolis and why it happened is out there, but CNN is never going to share it with its shrinking audience.

