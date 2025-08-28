Minneapolis Mourns: Father Remembers Young Son Tragically Lost in Wednesday's Catholic Chu...
Serial Carjacker Says It’s Pointless to Arrest Him as He’ll Just Be Released...
Andy Ngo, Libs of TikTok Red-Flag Disturbing ‘Death Before Transition’ Post
CDC Staff Members Stage Walkout at Atlanta Headquarters to Cheer Former Monkeypox Czar
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien and Convicted Pedo Living Inside San Diego Daycare
Gov. Gavin Newsom Deploys CHP to Crack Down on Crime in the State
Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the...
Man Says Guns Are 'Empowering Charms' Like New Age Crystals to Keep You...
New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
VIP
With Republicans Like Trey Gowdy, Who Needs Democrats
SUBMISSION: Cynical Publius Reminds Us What Gun Control and Arresting Scottish Girls Is...
The Democratic Party Is So Unpopular a Dark Money Group Has to Pay...
Sky News Australia Beclowns Itself With Contradictory Headline About Minneapolis School Sh...
Anti-Journalism: Mary Katherine Ham Destroys New York Times Over Misleading Minneapolis Sh...

Former Fed Chief: Calling the Minneapolis Church Murders a ‘Hate Crime’ Is a Far-Right Narrative

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on August 28, 2025
YouTube

CNN continues its efforts to spin the fatal shooting of two children in a Minneapolis church by a ‘transgender’ gunman. On Thursday, the cable ‘news’ outlet brought on former D.C. Chief of Homeland Security Donell Harvin, who said that calling the murders a 'hate crime' was simply a far-right narrative.

Advertisement

Here he is. (WATCH)

Everything that aligns with reality is always called a far-right narrative, according to CNN and its Democrat guests.

Harvin is no exception, as commenters point out.

They managed to remove all the wrinkles on the remaining brain surface as well. Top Notch!

Recommended

Andy Ngo, Libs of TikTok Red-Flag Disturbing ‘Death Before Transition’ Post
Brett T.
Advertisement

Posters say that when a specific group is targeted, it only makes sense to label it a ‘hate crime.’

Basically, he’s part of an extremist group himself.

Commenters sarcastically observe that the so-called ‘far-fight narrative’ keeps stubbornly being on target.

Advertisement

The truth about what tragically went down in Minneapolis and why it happened is out there, but CNN is never going to share it with its shrinking audience. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM FAKE NEWS GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Andy Ngo, Libs of TikTok Red-Flag Disturbing ‘Death Before Transition’ Post
Brett T.
New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
Brett T.
Serial Carjacker Says It’s Pointless to Arrest Him as He’ll Just Be Released Again
Brett T.
CDC Staff Members Stage Walkout at Atlanta Headquarters to Cheer Former Monkeypox Czar
Brett T.
Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the Back for ‘Saving’ the Poor
justmindy
The Democratic Party Is So Unpopular a Dark Money Group Has to Pay Influencers to Push Its Agenda
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Andy Ngo, Libs of TikTok Red-Flag Disturbing ‘Death Before Transition’ Post Brett T.
Advertisement