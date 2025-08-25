DNC Meeting Speaker Asks Dems NOT to Take the Bait About These Crimes...
Dems Issue Threat of Maryland Governor Redrawing Congressional Maps (Yeah, About That...)

Maryland Gov Wes Moore Unintentionally Pins Baltimore’s Crime Woes on Decades of Democrat Party Neglect

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:40 PM on August 25, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Ruark

The Democrats are pinning their presidential hopes on Maryland Governor Wes Moore. But if he can’t get his own house in order, is he really suited for the White House? Baltimore is a haven of crime with an utterly useless public school system. The city hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 1967. Democrats have been running the show there for almost 60 years, but when asked about the city’s myriad of problems, out came the long-expired race card. So exhausting.

Here’s Moore on MSNBC's Morning Joe. (WATCH)

He cited neglect. But with no Republicans in sight since the late 1960s, he unintentionally blamed Baltimore’s steady demise on decades of Democrat Party indifference and abandonment. Bravo, Wes!

That he tried to blame today’s problems on things that happened six or more decades ago only proves he’s not a leader, he’s an excuse maker. Commenters know the score - every problem can be traced back to the feckless Democrat Party.

Wes Moore is a walking lie.

Asked why Baltimore has been drowning in crime for decades, he blames “redlining” and “housing segregation.” 

That’s the excuse playbook Democrats have been recycling for 50 years.

Meanwhile…Baltimore schools graduate kids who can’t read.

Neighborhoods are run by gangs.

Families are broken by welfare dependency.

And the murder rate is one of the highest in the nation.

None of that is caused by 1950s real estate maps. 

It’s caused by failed Democrat leadership.. year after year, decade after decade.

Moore wants to run in 2028? He can’t even run Baltimore.

— A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) August 25, 2025

If this were a Republican they would have stopped him and asked the question again because he didn’t get close to answering it. 

Baltimore is a majority black city (60+%). The violent crime issue has nothing to do with historical racism, as the vast majority of crime is black on black.

He unwittingly described just how bad the crime there is when he mentioned the population dropping from 900k to 600k. Democrat la have ruined a historic city.  The city our national anthem was written in.

— Steve (@steviej0341) August 25, 2025

Democrats and their horrible policies and endless excuses have chased off citizens who were paying taxes and creating and maintaining businesses.

Posters knew imaginary racism was going to be part of the discussion as soon as they saw a familiar wrinkled, miserable face on the screen.

Al Sharpton loves those ‘race’ dollars.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Everything we’ve seen of Wes Moore shows he is a weak leader and certainly not someone the Democrats should put their presidential hopes in. But, this is the Democrat Party after all. Their bench is thin, and their heads are thick.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION MARYLAND

