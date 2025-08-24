Try, Try Again: AP Reporter’s Failed Multiple Audio Takes Uploaded Instead of Final Edited Story

CNN’s Abby Phillip Claims There’s No Evidence Obama or Biden Sought Political Retribution...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:20 AM on August 24, 2025
AP Photo/Hiro Komae

Was it a mistake or an editor who had simply had enough of his thankless job? Who knows? But an unedited audio file featuring 'reporter' Lisa Dwyer-Shapiro of The Associated Press was uploaded to the ‘news’ giant’s website recently. It offers a funny inside peek into how difficult it is for an AP employee to read a few simple sentences.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Our ‘betters’ can’t handle a simple script without tripping up multiple times.

Posters took notice and offered a few biting observations.

If she did write the copy, it looks even worse for her.

Posters had questions. How is this so difficult to get through? Doesn’t she do this for a living?

You know someone is losing it when they can’t even say their own name.

Commenters really hated the fake voice she was using. Could that be what’s messing her up?

It’s amazing how much of the ‘news’ industry is built on being fake. Maybe scripts would be easier to read if being authentic were the focus instead.

