Try, Try Again: AP Reporter’s Failed Multiple Audio Takes Uploaded Instead of Final Edited Story

Was it a mistake or an editor who had simply had enough of his thankless job? Who knows? But an unedited audio file featuring 'reporter' Lisa Dwyer-Shapiro of The Associated Press was uploaded to the ‘news’ giant’s website recently. It offers a funny inside peek into how difficult it is for an AP employee to read a few simple sentences.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

The AP accidentally uploaded the raw file of Lisa Dwyer reporting on Hegseth and its hilarious pic.twitter.com/AC8ZwZ9n7S — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 23, 2025

If anyone ever thought they didn't have what it takes to be a podcaster because they stumble their words too much, there is hope. 😅 — Carl Killough (@CarlKillough) August 23, 2025

These are the people who think they're smarter than you. — David (@DaveTheNewb) August 23, 2025

Exactly. They want to preach to us? Morons…..the lot of ‘em. 🤨 — Arby Thirty (@ArbyThirty) August 23, 2025

Our ‘betters’ can’t handle a simple script without tripping up multiple times.

Posters took notice and offered a few biting observations.

It's so forced & manufactured that not even their own journalists can authentically read the script 😂



And they wonder why the Left has a hard time producing podcasts? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 23, 2025

She undoubtedly didn't write it or contribute. She's just a glorified voice with no soul. — Mr. Ant over lord secret burger (@chewyantz) August 23, 2025

If she did write the copy, it looks even worse for her.

Posters had questions. How is this so difficult to get through? Doesn’t she do this for a living?

How is she THIS BAD??



It's literally her job and she's done it for years.

How much are they paying her again??? — Seymour Butz (@undertbleacherz) August 23, 2025

Wow, a person that talks into a mic for a living. Pretty choppy there with those multi-syllable words. — TexasGunTeacher (@PracticalCarry) August 23, 2025

Omg 😱 she cant even say her own name at the end without going back and correcting herself!

What is she on?! — Firesign 🌞 (@firesign58) August 23, 2025

You know someone is losing it when they can’t even say their own name.

Commenters really hated the fake voice she was using. Could that be what’s messing her up?

You could tell that all she cared about was how much her voice sounded like a “newscaster”. — Jack Downing (@ImSpartacus18) August 23, 2025

Holy crap her forced accent is something — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) August 23, 2025

Sit back and just inhale all that authenticity 🤤 — Yeah,so. (@sudberrybullpup) August 23, 2025

Maybe it would be easier if they just spoke in a normal voice — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) August 23, 2025

It’s amazing how much of the ‘news’ industry is built on being fake. Maybe scripts would be easier to read if being authentic were the focus instead.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.