MSNBC Muppets: Joy Reid Compares Her Old Network to Sesame Street and Says Hosts Are Not Allowed to Lie

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 PM on August 23, 2025
AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File

Joy Reid joined the Stand Up! With Pete Dominick podcast from her homebound substack exile on Friday. It was pure Joy, if you catch our meaning. The loony leftist made laughable claims like not being allowed to lie on MSNBC and that the network was like Sesame Street for leftists who needed a friend. We’re not kidding.

Let’s start with not being able to lie on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Wait, is she admitting she’s a liar? She did get fired after all. 

We know other MSNBC regulars lie all the time, and they still have their jobs. Posters point to the biggest, richest example.

Lol they’ll only hire you at MSNBC if you can lie as easily as you breathe.

Pretty sure it’s a prerequisite lmao

— HelioWave (@heliodown) August 23, 2025

They all are.

Reid goes a bit further, though. She claims MSNBC is like Sesame Street for leftists.

‘L’ is for LIES.

Some posters say comparing MSNBC to the PBS children's staple is right on the nose.

As long as that alternate reality is confined to Reid’s home, we’re all good.

