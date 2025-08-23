MSNBC Muppets: Joy Reid Compares Her Old Network to Sesame Street and Says Hosts Are Not Allowed to Lie

Joy Reid joined the Stand Up! With Pete Dominick podcast from her homebound substack exile on Friday. It was pure Joy, if you catch our meaning. The loony leftist made laughable claims like not being allowed to lie on MSNBC and that the network was like Sesame Street for leftists who needed a friend. We’re not kidding.

Let’s start with not being able to lie on MSNBC. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Joy Reid claims MSNBC hosts *aren't* far-left and "CAN'T LIE" — or they'll "BE FIRED"🚨



Does this ring true to you?🤔@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/9qxklRaP1E — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 23, 2025

This is some serious gaslighting. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 23, 2025

she got fired. — Kittiegram (@Kittiegramfrfr) August 23, 2025

Wait, is she admitting she’s a liar? She did get fired after all.

We know other MSNBC regulars lie all the time, and they still have their jobs. Posters point to the biggest, richest example.

Rachel Maddow got multiple contracts and pay increases for the nightly coverage of Russia, Russia, Russia. Clearly, Joy is lying now. — Chica Tomorrow (@chicatomorrow) August 23, 2025

Lol they’ll only hire you at MSNBC if you can lie as easily as you breathe. Pretty sure it’s a prerequisite lmao — HelioWave (@heliodown) August 23, 2025

Nicole Wallace being a Republican is the biggest lie 😂 — BD49ers (@BD49ers) August 23, 2025

She’s, at this point, an irrelevant cartoon character. — Robert Duffy (@RobertD06563837) August 23, 2025

They all are.

Reid goes a bit further, though. She claims MSNBC is like Sesame Street for leftists.

Joy Reid: "MSNBC was not just a channel for a lot of people. It was a lifeline... People believed that every single person on MSNBC was their friend... We were the good liberal friend who they could talk with... We were like Sesame Street to people."pic.twitter.com/lK78rtofmG — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) August 23, 2025

‘L’ is for LIES.

Some posters say comparing MSNBC to the PBS children's staple is right on the nose.

Sesame Street news… sounds about right. — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) August 23, 2025

So like the Sesame Street characters they are puppets paid for by the government? — FreeInMT (@FreeInMT1) August 23, 2025

Guy Smiley would never associate with such an unserious news outlet… pic.twitter.com/55UhRmPj50 — 𝙲𝙵𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 🇺🇸 (@CFHeather) August 23, 2025

She just said MSNBC's audience has imaginary friends... sounds like a cult. pic.twitter.com/wsUy29VqQb — Rich Ellefritz (@RichEllefritz) August 23, 2025

Delusional. Sad part is I think she genuinely believes this. Living in an alternate reality. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) August 23, 2025

As long as that alternate reality is confined to Reid’s home, we’re all good.

