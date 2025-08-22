Boltin’ for the Cameras: John Bolton’s Neighbor Trashes Trump Wearing the Perfect TDS...
Trump Hints at Putin Coming to 2026 World Cup in USA and Jokes About Taking the Soccer Field in Shorts

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump made a shocking announcement from the Oval Office on Friday. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin might be attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA. FIFA is the premier soccer tournament in the world. Some are taking the news as a sign that relations between Russia and the U.S. are thawing as Trump facilitates peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

Wouldn’t that be a sight?

Speaking of wearing shorts. Trump joked that he might be suiting up and participating in a soccer match or two. (WATCH)

There will never be another Trump.

Some are picturing what Trump would look like on the field. (WATCH)

Ok, we can never unsee that pic. But the poster is right. Trump’s game will always be golf.

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA SPORTS UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN

