Trump Hints at Putin Coming to 2026 World Cup in USA and Jokes About Taking the Soccer Field in Shorts

President Donald Trump made a shocking announcement from the Oval Office on Friday. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin might be attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA. FIFA is the premier soccer tournament in the world. Some are taking the news as a sign that relations between Russia and the U.S. are thawing as Trump facilitates peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump just announced VLADIMIR PUTIN may be attending the World Cup in the USA.



Putin also sent Trump a photo of the two together.



"That's a man named Vladimir Putin, who I believe will be coming, depending on what happens."



Relations are improving 👀 pic.twitter.com/VMeJHFEVDv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 22, 2025

Funny how world peace suddenly seems possible when Trump’s in charge.



No endless wars, no cold stares, just strength, respect, and results.



They feared his diplomacy because it actually worked. 🧠🇺🇸 — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 22, 2025

Maybe they'll both wear shorts 🤣 — LisaontheWrite 🇺🇸 (@LisaontheWrite) August 22, 2025

Wouldn’t that be a sight?

Speaking of wearing shorts. Trump joked that he might be suiting up and participating in a soccer match or two. (WATCH)

🚨 LMAO! A reporter just asked if President Trump is going to take part in FIFA events, and he gave the most Trump answer ever



POTUS: "I may play... I look EXTREMELY good in shorts" 🤣



"I see the money these players are making! I'm a very good athlete." pic.twitter.com/nNXznwrmlP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 22, 2025

Joe Biden could never interact with anyone like this during his four years.



We were told POTUS Biden was the best version of Biden ever. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) August 22, 2025

President Donald Trump is always ready with the answers. He will never disappoint 😁😁😁 — Liam (@realpjack) August 22, 2025

Definitely a Trump answer lol — UncleKoco (@UncleKoco) August 22, 2025

There will never be another Trump.

Some are picturing what Trump would look like on the field. (WATCH)

Haters will say this is ai 😂

pic.twitter.com/d4tlk08mLt — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) August 22, 2025

Unfortunately i'll place my bets on Leo Messi and his squad to eliminate Trump in the first round 😂 — Kole Sousa (@KoleSousa) August 22, 2025

Yeah right... There's a reason he plays golf. — keeblurr (@keeblurr) August 22, 2025

Ok, we can never unsee that pic. But the poster is right. Trump’s game will always be golf.

