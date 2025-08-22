The Federalist CEO Reminds Jonah Goldberg He Was Warned Karma Would Claim Those Who Went After Trump

Jonah Goldberg of The Dispatch was fretting over the federal raid of John Bolton’s Maryland residence on Friday. Sean Davis of The Federalist reminded Goldberg that he was repeatedly warned that those who used the federal government and court system to dishonestly go after President Donald Trump had a huge, heaping helping of Karma coming their way.

Here’s the post by Davis.

Remember when we warned you idiots that running multiple coups against Trump, repeatedly impeaching him for nothing, raiding his home, arresting him, indicting him, trying to bankrupt him, and then trying to get him killed would have consequences?



You were warned, and you… pic.twitter.com/GOEylPghyA — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 22, 2025

(post continues) ...refused to listen. You sowed and assumed there would be no reaping. You F’ed around, and assumed you’d never be in the position of finding out. Oops. It didn’t have to be this way. You could’ve just listened to us about the consequences of your actions. But you didn’t. And so this is what you get.

We warned them, but - they did cross the line - they did open Pandora's box - they did weaponize the justice system - they did try to put Trump in prison for the rest of his life. - they did try to bankrupt Trump. - they did find corrupt judges to prosecute Trump. - they did get corrupt DA's in place to go after Trump. And now they wonder why? — Common Sense (@WhiskeyBiscut) August 22, 2025

It’s not retribution on Trump’s part, as a poster will explain shortly.

Commenters say Trump’s DOJ is not looking the other way as it did during his first term.

Exactly, everything I said to these clowns back then, "what do you do to your enemy, your enemy will one day do to you... And when it starts happening, and you feel the boots kicking into your ribs, don't come to your conservative constitutionalist friends and talk to us about the "rules", we won't see or hear anything. (Feb 2017, I'd pull up the post, but Jack Dorsey deleted me) Trump gave Hillary a pass, well, not this time. We didn't want this world either, but they built it. Bed, made, lie in it. — Shawn Taylor music (@Taylormusic67) August 22, 2025

The difference is this stuff will prove to be legally legitimate, unlike the manufactured lawfare against Trump.



It's delicious reading and hearing the libs meltdown over this. Obnoxious hypocrites. — Professor Duke (@DukishDog) August 22, 2025

And not only did all of us say "they shouldn't cross this line"...many in the ranks of the FBI and IC told them as well. They thought they were "above the law"...or actually "we are the law"...and now they are finding out the were wrong. They BROKE the law. — Matt Conrad (@MattConradWyo) August 22, 2025

So many of these Democrats put themselves on the DOJ’s radar by going after Trump so vigorously.

Posters say Goldberg could see this if he weren’t so blinded by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

I see Jonah Goldberg's TDS is still eating away at his brains.



What a slovenly creep — Linda Traitz (@LindaTraitz) August 22, 2025

Jonah really went off the deep end a long time ago.



He literally has no idea what is going on around him at all now. — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) August 22, 2025

Can’t wait to see a lot more “finding out”. — Mike (@Mike4Liberty) August 22, 2025

Oh, we’re sure there will be plenty more to follow.

