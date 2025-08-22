Trump Hints at Putin Coming to 2026 World Cup in USA and Jokes...


The Federalist CEO Reminds Jonah Goldberg He Was Warned Karma Would Claim Those Who Went After Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on August 22, 2025
Townhall Media

Jonah Goldberg of The Dispatch was fretting over the federal raid of John Bolton’s Maryland residence on Friday. Sean Davis of The Federalist reminded Goldberg that he was repeatedly warned that those who used the federal government and court system to dishonestly go after President Donald Trump had a huge, heaping helping of Karma coming their way.

Here’s the post by Davis.

(post continues) ...refused to listen. You sowed and assumed there would be no reaping. You F’ed around, and assumed you’d never be in the position of finding out. Oops. It didn’t have to be this way. You could’ve just listened to us about the consequences of your actions. But you didn’t. And so this is what you get.

We warned them, but

- they did cross the line

- they did open Pandora's box

- they did weaponize the justice system

- they did try to put Trump in prison for the rest of his life.

- they did try to bankrupt Trump.

- they did find corrupt judges to prosecute Trump.

- they did get corrupt DA's in place to go after Trump.

And now they wonder why?

— Common Sense (@WhiskeyBiscut) August 22, 2025

It’s not retribution on Trump’s part, as a poster will explain shortly.

Commenters say Trump’s DOJ is not looking the other way as it did during his first term.

Exactly, everything I said to these clowns back then, "what do you do to your enemy, your enemy will one day do to you...

And when it starts happening, and you feel the boots kicking into your ribs, don't come to your conservative constitutionalist friends and talk to us about the "rules", we won't see or hear anything. (Feb 2017, I'd pull up the post, but Jack Dorsey deleted me) 

Trump gave Hillary a pass, well, not this time. We didn't want this world either, but they built it. Bed, made, lie in it.

— Shawn Taylor music (@Taylormusic67) August 22, 2025

So many of these Democrats put themselves on the DOJ’s radar by going after Trump so vigorously.

Posters say Goldberg could see this if he weren’t so blinded by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Oh, we’re sure there will be plenty more to follow.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

