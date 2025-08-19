Scott Adams Says Bill Maher Is Shifting Right but Is Unlikely to Finish His Political Journey

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:10 AM on August 19, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

If you’re waiting on talk show host Bill Maher to abandon the Democrat Party and announce he’s switching to the Republican Party, you might want to make other plans. That’s not going to happen. Political commentator Scott Adams has been watching Maher’s political shift on some right-coded issues but doubts he’ll ever make the full journey.

Here’s Adams. (WATCH)

At least Maher admits that Democrats are wrong on some issues.

Maher has a sharp wit, but he is not well-read when it comes to many issues. That’s one reason he’ll never come fully to the right.

Yes, the ability to challenge Democrat Party positions and abandon them when they don’t make sense makes Maher unique in the political talk show sphere.

But Adams says what's holding Maher back is that he still believes too much that isn’t true.

It's hilarious to watch Bill Maher become more and more pro-Trump, but still have to look balanced @ScottAdamsSays

 "It's really hard to come up with the anti-Trump stuff, because the anti-stuff is about stuff he hasn't done. 

- Well, he might steal your democracy. 

- But has he? Has he stolen your democracy? 

- No, no, but think he might. 

- So the things he does, you kind of like? 

- Yeah, yeah. I liked it when he closed up the border. 

- But your problem are the things he hasn't done, says he won't do, and nobody in his party would support, which is becoming a dictator. 

So I think Bill Maher might get there someday."

Here’s the clip. (WATCH)

If Maher gets there, it’ll probably be in his late 90s at the rate he’s going.

Posters say Maher has an internal mechanism that warns him when he’s getting too far to the right.

Sadly, TDS is almost always terminal, no matter how much common sense and truth are directed at one suffering from the affliction. This applies even to those who experience it in fits, like Maher.

Tags:

BILL MAHER CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY

