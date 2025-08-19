Scott Adams Says Bill Maher Is Shifting Right but Is Unlikely to Finish His Political Journey

If you’re waiting on talk show host Bill Maher to abandon the Democrat Party and announce he’s switching to the Republican Party, you might want to make other plans. That’s not going to happen. Political commentator Scott Adams has been watching Maher’s political shift on some right-coded issues but doubts he’ll ever make the full journey.

Here’s Adams. (WATCH)

Watch Scott Adams unpack Bill Maher's continued shift towards the Right@ScottAdamsSays "I continue to marvel at the fact that he's becoming more and more of a Republican right before our eyes, but probably never will get there."



h/t @VigilantFox pic.twitter.com/PgmLFZKZwS — jay plemons (@jayplemons) August 16, 2025

At least Maher admits that Democrats are wrong on some issues.

Maher has a sharp wit, but he is not well-read when it comes to many issues. That’s one reason he’ll never come fully to the right.

What really surprises me is Bill Maher is a relatively smart man.

He was truly a believer…

Or has he always Known the truth and just doing the Jimmy Kimmel thing ? — Barry L.A. (@barry_angeles) August 16, 2025

It’ll wild if in a few years Democrats start saying, “we need a Democrat Bill Maher and Joe Rogan on our side” — jay plemons (@jayplemons) August 16, 2025

He’s smart, but lazy in actually reading about what is going on. That’s why when he finally comes around he’s very late in doing so, but I will say he has demonstrated an ability to admit he’s wrong about something, and to change his position. — Rock Swanson (@SquipFitch) August 17, 2025

Yes, the ability to challenge Democrat Party positions and abandon them when they don’t make sense makes Maher unique in the political talk show sphere.

But Adams says what's holding Maher back is that he still believes too much that isn’t true.

It's hilarious to watch Bill Maher become more and more pro-Trump, but still have to look balanced @ScottAdamsSays "It's really hard to come up with the anti-Trump stuff, because the anti-stuff is about stuff he hasn't done. - Well, he might steal your democracy. - But has he? Has he stolen your democracy? - No, no, but think he might. - So the things he does, you kind of like? - Yeah, yeah. I liked it when he closed up the border. - But your problem are the things he hasn't done, says he won't do, and nobody in his party would support, which is becoming a dictator. So I think Bill Maher might get there someday."

Here’s the clip. (WATCH)

It's hilarious to watch Bill Maher become more and more pro-Trump, but still have to look balanced@ScottAdamsSays "It's really hard to come up with the anti-Trump stuff, because the anti stuff is about stuff he hasn't done.

- Well, he might steal your democracy.

- But has…



- Well, he might steal your democracy.



- But has… pic.twitter.com/CMnbQ6hWJK — jay plemons (@jayplemons) February 1, 2025

If Maher gets there, it’ll probably be in his late 90s at the rate he’s going.

Posters say Maher has an internal mechanism that warns him when he’s getting too far to the right.

True. If he drifts too far his TDS Check Engine light comes on. — FlakeyFoont (@FlakeyFoont918) August 16, 2025

Poor guy has "Team Blue" deep in his identity and is struggling with the cognitive dissonance knowing his team is now bat sh*t crazy — Domestic Extremist (@RussianMeddler) August 17, 2025

Bill Maher has long stretches of great clarity, interrupted by violent episodes of Trump Derangement Syndrome. — BlindFaithBook (@BlindFaithBook) August 16, 2025

Sadly, TDS is almost always terminal, no matter how much common sense and truth are directed at one suffering from the affliction. This applies even to those who experience it in fits, like Maher.

