Trump’s Federal Crackdown on D.C. Crime Has the Capital CIty’s Streets 'Strangely Empty' at Night (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on August 19, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

It’s been a week since President Donald Trump federalized law enforcement in Washington, D.C. The DC Police Union has put numbers to what residents and visitors are experiencing (or better, not experiencing) on the city’s streets. More on that in a minute. But first, video from the streets of the nation’s capital on Monday night, where a passerby describes the city as ‘strangely quiet.’

Here you go. (WATCH)

It looks like criminals are getting the message.

Now, here are those numbers. Crime is drastically dropping across the board.

We might not need another prison if criminals are getting scared straight.

Posters hope other blue cities will bury their irrational hate of Trump and ask for his help getting their dangerous cities under control.

It’s amazing what can be accomplished when one has the political will to genuinely do something about rampant crime.

Commenters say they’re amazed by what they’re seeing in D.C.

Sadly, Democrat politicians hate this because it took Trump to make this a reality.

