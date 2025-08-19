Trump’s Federal Crackdown on D.C. Crime Has the Capital CIty’s Streets 'Strangely Empty' at Night (WATCH)

It’s been a week since President Donald Trump federalized law enforcement in Washington, D.C. The DC Police Union has put numbers to what residents and visitors are experiencing (or better, not experiencing) on the city’s streets. More on that in a minute. But first, video from the streets of the nation’s capital on Monday night, where a passerby describes the city as ‘strangely quiet.’

Here you go. (WATCH)

🚨 NOW: DC streets that are regularly OVERRUN by “youths” who terrorlze the community are TOTALLY QUIET tonight



Even as I was filming this, a local walked up to me and said “strangely empty… I’ve never seen it like this!”



IT’S WORKING, PRESIDENT TRUMP! Keep it up! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iGjobyb0og — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 19, 2025

This is exactly how our nation’s Capitol Should look💯💯 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) August 19, 2025

Exactly. Nobody should have to be afraid to walk around the nation’s capital. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 19, 2025

It looks like criminals are getting the message.

Now, here are those numbers. Crime is drastically dropping across the board.

Dang right it’s working. I’m in full support of building another massive jail in DC to keep this trend going. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 19, 2025

We might not need another prison if criminals are getting scared straight.

Posters hope other blue cities will bury their irrational hate of Trump and ask for his help getting their dangerous cities under control.

If Trump keeps it up, soon every blue city across the country will be demanding better leadership.



Turns out, you can just enforce the law. pic.twitter.com/CFDTRg29b1 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 19, 2025

It’s seriously amazing that arresting criminals reduces crime! Incredible!



I wish WE had been saying that for literal freaking decades!



Oh wait… — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 19, 2025

Meanwhile DC Democrats are claiming you can't reduce crime by arresting criminals 😅



They're about to get a masterclass on law enforcement. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 19, 2025

Exactly. What's the point of creating laws if they're going to be ignored or worse, repealed, all in the name of "social justice"? — Steve Case (@steve__case) August 19, 2025

It’s amazing what can be accomplished when one has the political will to genuinely do something about rampant crime.

Commenters say they’re amazed by what they’re seeing in D.C.

It's amazing how DC has changed — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 19, 2025

I’ve always wanted to live in a city where criminals are afraid to go outside.



Looks like I may have found one! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 19, 2025

Sadly, Democrat politicians hate this because it took Trump to make this a reality.

