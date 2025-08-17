'That's How You Lose to Donald Trump:' Thread Shows Left's Hypocrisy on Federal...
Gavin Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Could Fail but Still Spark Red States to Redraw Their Districts. Oops!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on August 17, 2025
AP Photo by Rich Pedroncelli

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been talking tough about gerrymandering the Golden State even worse than it currently is. It's all in retaliation for Texas Republicans' proposed redistricting of the Lone Star State. But Newsom’s plans may already be crumbling before he’s even gotten them off the ground. He has several hurdles to overcome, and despite California being a blue state, Newsom’s spiteful gerrymandering plan is not popular with residents, according to recent polling.

Newsom is having doubts. (READ)

(post continues) ...Texas, Florida, Missouri, and others can redraw their maps very quickly. Amazing.

A recent poll out of UC Berkeley revealed that 64% favor the current redistricting system while only 36% favor Newsom’s plan.

Posters are somewhere between 'it will surely fail' and 'it will likely fail.'

It's very much likely to fail.

This kind of scheme is why the people of CA voted in 2010 to take map-drawing power away from Sacramento. The amendment measure, if it even makes it to the ballot this year, will get 35% approval at best.

And I'm being very generous with that estimate.

— David Sanders (@Sandersd84) August 17, 2025

So, those chances don’t look too good for Newsom.

It’s possible that many are not falling for the Democrats’ hypocritical framing of this issue.

Correct. It’s all about Democrats retaining power.

Commenters say Newsom and his pouting now have a few red states giving redistricting a closer look. Thanks, Gavin!

Newsom’s eagerness to super-gerrymander California could spur many red states to blast ahead with their own redistricting plans. Blue states are already so gerrymandered that there’s not much they can do in response. Red state redistricting could cost Democrats House seats down the road. Silly Newsom can’t think beyond what’s in front of him. If this blows up in his face, it's just another hit to his White House aspirations.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

