Gavin Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Could Fail but Still Spark Red States to Redraw Their Districts. Oops!

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been talking tough about gerrymandering the Golden State even worse than it currently is. It's all in retaliation for Texas Republicans' proposed redistricting of the Lone Star State. But Newsom’s plans may already be crumbling before he’s even gotten them off the ground. He has several hurdles to overcome, and despite California being a blue state, Newsom’s spiteful gerrymandering plan is not popular with residents, according to recent polling.

Newsom is having doubts. (READ)

🚨 UPDATE: Gavin Newsom admits his bid to gerrymander California's US House map to add 5 Democrat seats by 2026 may now FAIL.



“God help us if we’re not successful. And I mean it. You may have enjoyed one of your last free and fair elections."



So California might fail - but… pic.twitter.com/Am2JZpwiaY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 17, 2025

(post continues) ...Texas, Florida, Missouri, and others can redraw their maps very quickly. Amazing.

California voters oppose Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) plan to redraw congressional districts and gerrymander in favor of Democrats, rather than preserving the existing “independent” commission that draws district maps. https://t.co/aWECSVSmiy — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 17, 2025

A recent poll out of UC Berkeley revealed that 64% favor the current redistricting system while only 36% favor Newsom’s plan.

Posters are somewhere between 'it will surely fail' and 'it will likely fail.'

It will fail and it will be hilarious. — Matt (@amattattack) August 17, 2025

It's very much likely to fail. This kind of scheme is why the people of CA voted in 2010 to take map-drawing power away from Sacramento. The amendment measure, if it even makes it to the ballot this year, will get 35% approval at best. And I'm being very generous with that estimate. — David Sanders (@Sandersd84) August 17, 2025

GROK:

The overall odds of Newsom pulling off the full plan—legislative approval, voter approval, legal clearance, and flipping five seats—are approximately 20-30%. This range reflects the significant hurdles. — ANTI-RINO (@Anna1555269) August 17, 2025

So, those chances don’t look too good for Newsom.

It’s possible that many are not falling for the Democrats’ hypocritical framing of this issue.

So let me get this straight:

When Republicans redraw maps → “threat to democracy.”

When Newsom does it → “saving democracy.”



The only thing these people are trying to save is their grip on power. And they’re terrified it’s slipping through their fingers. 🤡🔥 — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 17, 2025

Bingo.. — Sharon Smith (@Smit64641Smith) August 17, 2025

Correct. It’s all about Democrats retaining power.

Commenters say Newsom and his pouting now have a few red states giving redistricting a closer look. Thanks, Gavin!

Ironically, his efforts probably pushed red states to redistrict who may have not even thought about it. His efforts may not even just fail, but backfire. — Royally Sage (@sage1411) August 17, 2025

He's gonna draw other red states who DON'T need a special election into the redistricting war - and then California's effort fails? The most hilarious outcome, by far. And HORRIBLE for his 2028 stock. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 17, 2025

Big thank you to Newscum for "lighting the fire" under red state governors to get their states gerrymandered — ClevererGirl (@World2Wander) August 17, 2025

Newsom’s eagerness to super-gerrymander California could spur many red states to blast ahead with their own redistricting plans. Blue states are already so gerrymandered that there’s not much they can do in response. Red state redistricting could cost Democrats House seats down the road. Silly Newsom can’t think beyond what’s in front of him. If this blows up in his face, it's just another hit to his White House aspirations.

