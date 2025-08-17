NBC News’ Kristen Welker’s Sad Putin ‘Gotcha’ Evaporates as Marco Rubio Brings the...
Lemon Pledge: Close-Minded Former CNN Host Vows He Will Not ‘Normalize’ Trump or Debate His Policies

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on August 17, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Former CNN talking head Don Lemon continues to live up to his last name by being sour all the time. He recently left the confines of his home, where he does his sad podcast, to whine to fellow Democrats at MSNBC about President Donald Trump. Like any loony leftist of the last ten years, he says Democrats can’t ‘normalize’ Trump (too late!) and should refuse to debate his policies because Democrats have nothing of substance to add and will have their butts handed to them in hilarious and embarrassing fashion. Well, that’s how we correctly interpreted his ignorant rant.

Start here. (READ)

Former CNN media personality Don Lemon insists that we cannot normalize Donald Trump. His policies cannot be debated; they must simply be rejected. 

"I don’t have very many positive things to say about him — because there aren’t really any positive things to say about him. What he’s doing is objectively bad for the world. It’s objectively bad for our democracy — and it should be called as such. There should not be false equivalence with anything that Donald Trump does."

Here’s Lemon on MSNBC. (WATCH)

That’s the gist: Democrats should shut off their minds and irrationally hate Trump 24/7.

Maybe it’s Lemon who shouldn’t be normalized. He was fired from CNN for several alleged incidents of misogyny. Posters say the lefty loudmouth blew his last chance at prominence by ticking off Elon Musk.

Yes, but the fact that he’s Don Lemon keeps getting in the way.

Commenters laugh at Lemon’s unintentional admittance that he and his fellow Democrats cannot win a debate with Trump.

Trump is pro-America. Democrats, by being anti-Trump, must be anti-America lest they agree with his effective, common-sense solutions to the country’s problems. It's why the party is spiraling right now.

Should we stand back and allow ourselves to be lectured by the guy who thinks this is normal? (WATCH)

Lemon already had a credibility deficit when he started at CNN. The guy is abnormal. As Lemon and his fellow Democrats continue to act and speak, it is crystal clear they are anything but normal.

