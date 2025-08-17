Lemon Pledge: Close-Minded Former CNN Host Vows He Will Not ‘Normalize’ Trump or Debate His Policies

Former CNN talking head Don Lemon continues to live up to his last name by being sour all the time. He recently left the confines of his home, where he does his sad podcast, to whine to fellow Democrats at MSNBC about President Donald Trump. Like any loony leftist of the last ten years, he says Democrats can’t ‘normalize’ Trump (too late!) and should refuse to debate his policies because Democrats have nothing of substance to add and will have their butts handed to them in hilarious and embarrassing fashion. Well, that’s how we correctly interpreted his ignorant rant.

Former CNN media personality Don Lemon insists that we cannot normalize Donald Trump. His policies cannot be debated; they must simply be rejected. "I don’t have very many positive things to say about him — because there aren’t really any positive things to say about him. What he’s doing is objectively bad for the world. It’s objectively bad for our democracy — and it should be called as such. There should not be false equivalence with anything that Donald Trump does."

Here’s Lemon on MSNBC. (WATCH)

"Don't think about anything. Just oppose everything." — jiggleman (@jiggleman1776) August 17, 2025

That’s the gist: Democrats should shut off their minds and irrationally hate Trump 24/7.

Maybe it’s Lemon who shouldn’t be normalized. He was fired from CNN for several alleged incidents of misogyny. Posters say the lefty loudmouth blew his last chance at prominence by ticking off Elon Musk.

Don Lemon threw away his career because he was too deranged even for CNN. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 17, 2025

he's a Diva and that got him fired.....



He failed to remind himself daily that "they" get 2 votes and he gets 1.



Nobody wants folks on the team that make their lives more difficult.



That was and is Don Lemon — Lee B. (@goldenhelmet01) August 17, 2025

Even with his nonsense at CNN, he still had one last chance to save his career with his first independent interview with Elon Musk, and failed spectacularly. He's rotten inside and out. It's disgusting that he garnered money along the way in his career. — Brian Rodriguez (@BrianRo37377715) August 17, 2025

He is desperate to relevant. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) August 17, 2025

Yes, but the fact that he’s Don Lemon keeps getting in the way.

Commenters laugh at Lemon’s unintentional admittance that he and his fellow Democrats cannot win a debate with Trump.

Typical leftist...Trump's policies "cannot be debated". Know why he says that? Because they cannot debate them. — Frank Truslow (@FrankTruslow) August 17, 2025

They have difficulty explaining why they are against everything that is positive for the USA. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) August 17, 2025

This is funny considering that outside of the tariffs, there isn’t a single policy of Trumps that wasn’t bipartisan 20 yrs ago. Secure border, tough on crime, no trans in girls sports, etc. — Stand With Apu (@Investor4201) August 17, 2025

Yep. I think mental illness shrouds their judgement. They seem like a bunch of petulant children unable to explain their own positions, and then they just rotely attack obviously pro-USA policies. — Frank Truslow (@FrankTruslow) August 17, 2025

Trump is pro-America. Democrats, by being anti-Trump, must be anti-America lest they agree with his effective, common-sense solutions to the country’s problems. It's why the party is spiraling right now.

Should we stand back and allow ourselves to be lectured by the guy who thinks this is normal? (WATCH)

This didn't help any of them! pic.twitter.com/UC6HecCKtJ — It is what it is (@2Luminaries) August 17, 2025

We already normalized him.



It's normal to support Trump



It's freakish mutants like Don Lemon that aren't — Jared Howe (@SirJaredofHowe) August 17, 2025

It is difficult to take people like Don Lemon seriously on any subject. He has thrown away his credibility. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) August 17, 2025

> Implying he had credibility at one point — Jared Howe (@SirJaredofHowe) August 17, 2025

Lemon already had a credibility deficit when he started at CNN. The guy is abnormal. As Lemon and his fellow Democrats continue to act and speak, it is crystal clear they are anything but normal.

