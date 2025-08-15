Liberation Day: Small ‘Crowd’ at Gavin Newsom's Trump-Bashing Rally Has MAGA in Tears of Laughter

David Axelrod’s Louisville, Kentucky Crime ‘Gotcha’ Against Scott Jennings Hilariously Bac...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:37 AM on August 15, 2025
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom threw a ‘Liberation Day’ rally. It was an excuse to go before the cameras and talk tough about President Donald Trump. MAGA couldn’t help but laugh when they saw the audience for this event. The ‘crowd’ was so small it looked like the peanut gallery from the Howdy Doody show. Which is appropriate since the few who showed up were cheering on a puppet.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

That’s probably not an exaggeration.

The small venue had posters wondering whether Newsom was popular or not. Surely, he could pull in a bigger crowd if he were well-liked.

Newsom’s biggest fan greets him in his mirror every morning.

Was the ‘crowd’ small because they were paid, and Democrats are cheap?

Now that’s funny!

Commenters are blaming the choice of such a tiny room on the Democrats' record-low approval rating.

Who knew it would be so funny and entertaining?

Even more posters can’t get over how small that auditorium was. Maybe ‘Liberation Day’ was about escaping such cramped quarters when Newsom stopped yapping.

Apparently, thousands agree with you since they skipped Newsom’s rally on Thursday.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

