Liberation Day: Small ‘Crowd’ at Gavin Newsom's Trump-Bashing Rally Has MAGA in Tears of Laughter

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom threw a ‘Liberation Day’ rally. It was an excuse to go before the cameras and talk tough about President Donald Trump. MAGA couldn’t help but laugh when they saw the audience for this event. The ‘crowd’ was so small it looked like the peanut gallery from the Howdy Doody show. Which is appropriate since the few who showed up were cheering on a puppet.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

🚨 LMAO! Practically NOBODY showed up for Gavin Newsom’s “Liberation Day” rally today where he was bashing Trump



Newsom is about as popular as toe nail fungus at this point 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uOP1y9T1qB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 14, 2025

There were more ICE Agents outside! 😂 — MAGA Jersey Girl (@MAGAJerseyGirl) August 14, 2025

That’s probably not an exaggeration.

The small venue had posters wondering whether Newsom was popular or not. Surely, he could pull in a bigger crowd if he were well-liked.

LOL! Does anyone like Gavin Newsom? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 14, 2025

It's beautiful. Out of 14 million people in California, Newsom drags in about 40. Love it. pic.twitter.com/faKl6srvVu — redonthehead (@RobertBlodget16) August 14, 2025

Well, he does have a fan club… but it might just be him! — ᶠᵃⁿ Karoline Leavitt (@KLeavittNews) August 14, 2025

Newsom’s biggest fan greets him in his mirror every morning.

Was the ‘crowd’ small because they were paid, and Democrats are cheap?

Is that a kindergarten auditorium? 😅



They couldn't even fill out a high school auditorium, or what? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 14, 2025

Newsom was TERRIFIED that the middle school gym would be too empty — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 14, 2025

Everyone in that room was a paid shill, but you already knew that. — jim funke (@jimfunke) August 14, 2025

Look like his union backers paid workers to show up. — NonnieB (@NonnieB726645) August 14, 2025

I bet they got 10 bucks an hour to be there. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) August 14, 2025

My estimate of the audience is 150-200 people (the section holding signs, not the press group). — Bill Badford (@BillBadford) August 14, 2025

There is more press than attendees!

🤣 — MelissaInTexas (@MelissaInTexas) August 14, 2025

Now that’s funny!

Commenters are blaming the choice of such a tiny room on the Democrats' record-low approval rating.

The 19% approval rating Democrats are COOKED! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 14, 2025

We all know the actual number is much lower than 19% — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 14, 2025

1.9%



There, I fixed it. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 14, 2025

I’m enjoying watching the fall of the democrat party in real time. — Monster 🇺🇸 (@MEGAMAGAMONSTER) August 14, 2025

Who knew it would be so funny and entertaining?

Even more posters can’t get over how small that auditorium was. Maybe ‘Liberation Day’ was about escaping such cramped quarters when Newsom stopped yapping.

That’s smaller than a game show audience! 😂😂😂😂🤡 — Monica Hendricks (@MhendricksHC) August 14, 2025

I've been on bigger sets at @QVC — Mortal UP® w/ Brian Brawdy (@brianbrawdy) August 14, 2025

I'm here in Cali and was listening to it in the car and said to myself "theres maybe 100 people there" lol after hearing the sad applause! We hate him! RESIGN, NEWSOM! — d gal 🇺🇸 (@ddgalinca) August 15, 2025

Toe nail fungus 🤣🤣🤣 — The Real El Milford (@RealElMilford) August 14, 2025

Am I wrong?! 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 14, 2025

Yep, I'd rather have nail fungus than to sit through a Newscum event. — Dr. Midnight Lonevoice (@CirqueDuFolie) August 14, 2025

Apparently, thousands agree with you since they skipped Newsom’s rally on Thursday.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

