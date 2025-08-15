Making America Safe Again: DHS Busts LA Gang Forcing Girls as Young as...
Lying and Crying: Bitter Hillary Clinton Still Fuming that Trump Denied Her Coronation as President

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 PM on August 15, 2025
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

Hillary, let it go already! Democrat Hillary Clinton is still smarting from getting trounced by President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Yes, roughly nine years ago. She claims his win was illegitimate. She knows it’s not, and that she started the Russian Collusion hoax. She’s also still pushing conspiracy theories that Trump’s planning an insurrection so he can serve a third term. This is no way to run out one’s remaining years.

Here’s more. (READ)

Hillary is still lamenting that her loss to Trump in 2016 wasn’t legitimate:

“He lost legitimately in 2020. He won in 2024. It was much more unclear in 2016, for all the reasons why we still litigate that election."

The Mother of the Russia Hoax narrative / coup that sought to undermine the will of the electorate and the Trump first term goes on to suggest Trump may stage an "insurrection" to stay in power:

"I believe that he's got his, you know, little team working at the Heritage Foundation or wherever they work these days, to try to figure out how he can. Well, declaring an insurrection is certainly, you know, a tried and true, tactic of authoritarians."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

What a bitter, pathetic loser.

Clinton expected a coronation in 2016, not an election. She truly thinks it was her turn.

We could have used those tears to put out the California wildfires earlier this year.

Commenters are grateful that Clinton will never sit behind the desk in the Oval Office.

It’s good knowing she’s miserable.

Posters find it unusual that Clinton says she wants Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize if he ends the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Clinton behind bars, watching Trump take yet another thing she believes is hers, would be fitting and hilarious.

