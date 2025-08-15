Lying and Crying: Bitter Hillary Clinton Still Fuming that Trump Denied Her Coronation as President

Hillary, let it go already! Democrat Hillary Clinton is still smarting from getting trounced by President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Yes, roughly nine years ago. She claims his win was illegitimate. She knows it’s not, and that she started the Russian Collusion hoax. She’s also still pushing conspiracy theories that Trump’s planning an insurrection so he can serve a third term. This is no way to run out one’s remaining years.

Hillary is still lamenting that her loss to Trump in 2016 wasn’t legitimate: “He lost legitimately in 2020. He won in 2024. It was much more unclear in 2016, for all the reasons why we still litigate that election." The Mother of the Russia Hoax narrative / coup that sought to undermine the will of the electorate and the Trump first term goes on to suggest Trump may stage an "insurrection" to stay in power: "I believe that he's got his, you know, little team working at the Heritage Foundation or wherever they work these days, to try to figure out how he can. Well, declaring an insurrection is certainly, you know, a tried and true, tactic of authoritarians."

The Mother of the Russia Hoax narrative / coup that sought to… pic.twitter.com/JGtgrUseLK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 15, 2025

What a bitter, pathetic loser.

Clinton expected a coronation in 2016, not an election. She truly thinks it was her turn.

Hillary Clinton will never get over getting defeated by President Trump in 2016. — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) August 15, 2025

The fact that she will harbor a burning, enduring rage for the rest of her miserable life could only be topped if she did it while wearing an orange jumpsuit — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 15, 2025

I hope she cries herself to sleep every night thinking about 2016. — Tony Casual (@BumpDatMess) August 15, 2025

Oh, she's definitely still crying every night. 🤣🤣🤣 — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) August 15, 2025

We could have used those tears to put out the California wildfires earlier this year.

Commenters are grateful that Clinton will never sit behind the desk in the Oval Office.

She's never going to stop with this stuff. Thank God she was never president. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 15, 2025

Her perpetual misery is one of life’s great pleasures. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 15, 2025

It’s good knowing she’s miserable.

Posters find it unusual that Clinton says she wants Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize if he ends the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

I love how she’s now suggesting she’d recommend him for a Nobel 😆 — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) August 15, 2025

“Only if he does exactly what I’d do” — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 15, 2025

Nothing would satisfy me more than to have her watch Trump both receive the NPP, and attend the next America First Inauguration, on a screen in the rec room at Leavenworth. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 15, 2025

We could then die happy men — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 15, 2025

Indeed. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 15, 2025

Clinton behind bars, watching Trump take yet another thing she believes is hers, would be fitting and hilarious.

