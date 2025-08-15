Lying and Crying: Bitter Hillary Clinton Still Fuming that Trump Denied Her Coronation...
Paws and Reflect: Boy Teaches His Dog to Pray for All Canine Companions Around the World (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on August 15, 2025
A boy and his dog take time to pray daily, whether things are easy or ‘ruff.' The youngster and his prayerful pet, in a viral video, make sure to ‘paws’ and reflect on the well-being of canines all over the world. 

Shall we pray? (WATCH)

We all need a good palette cleanse after a day of politics or work.

Posters say the love of pups is a family affair with the boy in the video (Frankie) having two brothers who also have furry best friends of they’re own.

A boy is not complete without his dog.

Here’s another video featuring the other two kid-loving canines. (WATCH)

That breed is kind and cool.

Commenters say everyone should strive to give all children a childhood of innocence with loving parents and loyal pets.

Silly, didn’t you see the movie? We thought everyone knew that all dogs go to Heaven.

Tags:

BIBLE CHRISTIANITY DOGE ENTERTAINMENT PARENTAL RIGHTS

