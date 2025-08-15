Paws and Reflect: Boy Teaches His Dog to Pray for All Canine Companions Around the World (WATCH)

A boy and his dog take time to pray daily, whether things are easy or ‘ruff.' The youngster and his prayerful pet, in a viral video, make sure to ‘paws’ and reflect on the well-being of canines all over the world.

Shall we pray? (WATCH)

This kid went viral for raising his doggo right here he’s teaching him how to pray for all the doggies in the world. Good boy, and good doggo. pic.twitter.com/cZPrCF4dFJ — Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) August 14, 2025

One of the best posts ever. ADORABLE in so many ways. ❤️ — vicki (@vickilb99) August 15, 2025

We all need a good palette cleanse after a day of politics or work.

Posters say the love of pups is a family affair with the boy in the video (Frankie) having two brothers who also have furry best friends of they’re own.

Here’s their Insta account. Frankie has 2 little brothers and each one has their own cattle dog. Blue, Red and Blanco. They are all super adorable. pic.twitter.com/VZqMFpAZvP — 🇺🇸 Kelly Likes Winning 🇺🇸 (@JLKRamos) August 14, 2025

OMG, they’re all so sweet- the boys and their doggo’s. 😇💙 — 🇺🇸Deplorable Me🇺🇸 (@LiberalsAreDim) August 15, 2025

A boy is not complete without his dog.

Here’s another video featuring the other two kid-loving canines. (WATCH)

He looks a lot like the kid in this video. 🙂

Credit : SUPER_CATTLEDOGS on IG pic.twitter.com/gnOueVjmLz — Yvonne C (@yreid68) August 15, 2025

Australian cattle dogs are the best. My family has owned several.👍 — Nathan In SoCal (@NATHANINSOCAL) August 15, 2025

Is that the breed of the dogs? — Yvonne C (@yreid68) August 15, 2025

Yes. Blue Heeler and Red Heeler - Australian Cattle dogs

Smart. Great breed pic.twitter.com/MHku7HSuJh — Stregs (@Stregs) August 15, 2025

That breed is kind and cool.

Commenters say everyone should strive to give all children a childhood of innocence with loving parents and loyal pets.

The innocence of a child’s heart ❤️

So precious and must be protected at all costs 🕊️ — Angela Meck (@mylittle420) August 14, 2025

Parenting is the most important part of life. — Brian Spohn (@Brian97756) August 15, 2025

Awe he’s a wonderful human and his dog is a good pupper ❤️ — Stef_TurtleNew!🪶🌻✌🏽💙 (@StefTurtlemtn) August 14, 2025

That doggo is definitely going to heaven — Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) August 15, 2025

Silly, didn’t you see the movie? We thought everyone knew that all dogs go to Heaven.

