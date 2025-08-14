Teepee in a Cup: Trump Suggests Drug Testing Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren Because She’s ‘Hopped Up’

Talk about putting the ‘Pee’ in teepee. On Thursday, President Donald Trump said that Elizabeth Warren (aka Pocahontas) should take a drug test because she is always excited and bouncing around. We can't stop laughing!

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

🚨 LMAO! President Trump just called for Elizabeth Warren to get drug tested. pic.twitter.com/Agn46twHQ0



"She said she was an Indian. We call her 'Pocahontas.' [...] She's all hopped up...all excited, jumping up and down. She's gotta take a drug test."



Omg 😂



"There's no way… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 14, 2025

(post continues) ...somebody can act that way and be normal."

I love Trump 😂 Only he would call out Pocahontas and demand a drug test on live TV. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) August 14, 2025

Funniest president! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 14, 2025

There has never been a funnier President.

Commenters agree that Warren appears to be indulging in some pharmaceutical ‘happy pills’ and probably needs to hit the nearest sweat lodge to detox.

She's on something — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) August 14, 2025

You’ll find out @SenWarren is one BigPharma’s best patients.



She probably has a pill for every mood. — Roscoe Smith IV (@LoneStarLegendX) August 14, 2025

Could we also test her heavy metal levels? Let's just eliminate all the variables. — Curious Traveler (@QriousTraveler) August 14, 2025

Savage. She needs to to ease up on the fire water and maybe hit the peace pipe... — Eric Etzel (@EtzelEric) August 14, 2025

Someone probably needs to confiscate her keys to Nancy Pelosi’s congressional liquor cabinet, too.

One poster says even Democrats have noticed Warren’s weird behavior.

My mom, who is a died hard Dem, watched her angrily flailing @PeteHegseth in the Senate b4 his confirmation. She thought Warren had slipped off the cracker. She looked insane, literally. Watch the film. Nuts 🥜 — Troy Dunham (@dunham_troyauth) August 14, 2025

This is your brain on drugs: pic.twitter.com/3UVBGhBnae — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 14, 2025

She's popping that peyote — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) August 14, 2025

She’s going to pot!

Commenters say drug testing for all politicians on Capitol Hill is needed. AOC would probably ask if there’s a study guide.

Agree. I also think they need to install a breathalyzer at the entrance of the House and Senate chamber. — Kate (@kate_p45) August 14, 2025

And a cup💯 — Dani♡Marie (@MissyMeDanielle) August 14, 2025

I would support drug testing for all elected officials. They insist they want harsh penalties for drug users. Let’s see how many of them are users themselves. — David Griggs (@DavidGPuppet) August 14, 2025

If they drug-tested Congress, half of them would fail. Easily. — SteveHogan (@stephenshogan1) August 14, 2025

Sadly, that’s probably true. We’re also assuming most of them can aim into a cup.

