Teepee in a Cup: Trump Suggests Drug Testing Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren Because She’s ‘Hopped Up’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:40 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Talk about putting the ‘Pee’ in teepee. On Thursday, President Donald Trump said that Elizabeth Warren (aka Pocahontas) should take a drug test because she is always excited and bouncing around. We can't stop laughing!

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...somebody can act that way and be normal."

There has never been a funnier President.

Commenters agree that Warren appears to be indulging in some pharmaceutical ‘happy pills’ and probably needs to hit the nearest sweat lodge to detox.

Someone probably needs to confiscate her keys to Nancy Pelosi’s congressional liquor cabinet, too.

One poster says even Democrats have noticed Warren’s weird behavior.

She’s going to pot!

Commenters say drug testing for all politicians on Capitol Hill is needed. AOC would probably ask if there’s a study guide.

Sadly, that’s probably true. We’re also assuming most of them can aim into a cup.

