Machines on the Ground: Trump Keeps Promise to Clean Up D.C. by Clearing Out Drug Encampments (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:50 PM on August 14, 2025
ImgFlip

When President Donald Trump said he was going to clean up crime in Washington, D.C., he wasn’t kidding. On Thursday, heavy machinery could be seen scooping up homeless encampments for disposal. These are havens for drug use and other criminal activities.

Here’s a video of Trump’s promise in action. (WATCH)

A D.C. where there are no drug needles underfoot or violent homeless people harassing walkers on the streets? Could it be? Yes.

Washington, D.C., falls under Trump’s authority, but many posters want to see what’s happening in the nation’s capital get underway in all major cities across America.

Amen!

Posters say these machines are putting Congress to shame in getting things done.

Yes, these are manufactured by Caterpillar.

Commenters are saying Trump is pushing the needle by pushing these nasty needles out of D.C., but want everyone to know those using them have been offered assistance.

That’s good.

One commenter said this should have been done in Trump’s first term. Let’s be honest, he wasn’t surrounded by a team on the same page as America like he is now.

Yes, isn’t that something? And it’s driving Democrats crazy. They hate that he’s cleaning up their mess.

