Machines on the Ground: Trump Keeps Promise to Clean Up D.C. by Clearing Out Drug Encampments (WATCH)

When President Donald Trump said he was going to clean up crime in Washington, D.C., he wasn’t kidding. On Thursday, heavy machinery could be seen scooping up homeless encampments for disposal. These are havens for drug use and other criminal activities.

Here’s a video of Trump’s promise in action. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Crews are using BOBCATS to clear out homeless encampments in DC



Trump is wasting NO TIME cleaning up DC! 🔥



Our nation’s capital WILL be beautiful again! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jhvnjJSSJK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 14, 2025

A D.C. where there are no drug needles underfoot or violent homeless people harassing walkers on the streets? Could it be? Yes.

Washington, D.C., falls under Trump’s authority, but many posters want to see what’s happening in the nation’s capital get underway in all major cities across America.

Holy crap they aren't messing around!!!!!!



Can they come to Asheville NC and do the same thing?



There are homeless encampments everywhere that need to be cleaned out. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 14, 2025

I think they are addiction encampments. — Trey Monroe (@TreyMonroe60) August 14, 2025

And Denver, Dallas, San Francisco and……….. — Jennifer (@JW62_61) August 14, 2025

Seriously! Practically every Democrat city in the country needs an army of workers with skid steers clearing the streets. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 14, 2025

Amen!

Posters say these machines are putting Congress to shame in getting things done.

Finally, those Bobcats are doing more for DC than Congress ever did! 🌟 — ᶠᵃⁿ Karoline Leavitt (@KLeavittNews) August 14, 2025

Bobcat is a brand name… that’s a skid steer loader. Brand name CAT. Two different things. Bobcat is the brand that made skid-steers popular. — KeithH (@kch50014) August 14, 2025

Yes, these are manufactured by Caterpillar.

Commenters are saying Trump is pushing the needle by pushing these nasty needles out of D.C., but want everyone to know those using them have been offered assistance.

Nice.



Since about 98% of the homeless are addicts, they’re bound to find a pile of needles in the process. — Paul of Acadia (@PaultheAcadian) August 14, 2025

This alone is going to go a long way in reducing crime. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) August 14, 2025

Get it done. They got offered places to go and resources just so everyone here that is against this knows. — WickedAfterlife (@WAServers) August 14, 2025

That’s good.

One commenter said this should have been done in Trump’s first term. Let’s be honest, he wasn’t surrounded by a team on the same page as America like he is now.

This should've happened during Trump's first term, honestly. But Trump was reluctant to throw his weight around back then.



Thankfully he isn't playing around this time. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 14, 2025

You can just do things — Silence Dogood 🌲 (@silencedoesgood) August 14, 2025

Yes, isn’t that something? And it’s driving Democrats crazy. They hate that he’s cleaning up their mess.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

