Smiling MAGA Man Tears Down Democrats’ Illegal ‘Trump = Hitler’ Sign on Highway Overpass in Iowa (WATCH)

Imagine driving down the highway and looking up at an overpass and seeing signage that reads ‘Trump = Hitler.’ You might think a bunch of old, bitter white women have nothing better to do with their lives. You’d be right and probably keep driving. But one motorist made a different choice.

He tore the whole demented Democrats’ display down… and he did it with a smile while they cussed him out. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Deranged women in Des Moines, Iowa, illegally put anti-Trump signs up on an overpass.



Holding a sign is one thing, attaching it is another.



One man didn’t approve and took the law into his own hands.



Call cops if you see illegal signs attached.



(usb******getstuffdone on TT) pic.twitter.com/q512asR0l5 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 13, 2025

From one Iowan to another, Thank You!!! — IAmamaof3 (@IA_MamaOf3) August 13, 2025

This man is a hero. — Crowenation4547 (@Crowenation4547) August 13, 2025

It was a victory against sight pollution.

Posters couldn’t help but notice that the man’s destruction was accompanied by a little delight.

He had an absolute ball 😂 pic.twitter.com/2UfftQQdAq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 13, 2025

I’ve never seen a man happier to clean an overpass 😆 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 13, 2025

I salute him! He makes me happy watching him have a good time and clean up our overpass. — Brandon Murray (@BrandonLMurray8) August 13, 2025

For one, it's illegal to hang anything from an overcast like that. And two. I'm glad he did that more people need to stand up. — eagle1shot (@eagle1shot) August 14, 2025

We don’t normally support vigilantism, but we’ll make an exception since the signs could have caused an accident on the busy highway.

Posters are correct that what the women were doing was against the law. On brand for the pro-criminal party.

Under IA law, it’s illegal to put these signs up on overpasses. Iowa Code 318.11 prohibits unauthorized signs on highways and overpasses unless authorized by Iowa DOT. Fines can be levied for each for up to $500. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 13, 2025

He helped protect drivers from being distracted. For real. He may have saved lives. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 13, 2025

This is 10 minutes from where I live, Iowa votes overwhelmingly for Trump, that thing was probably up for 5 minutes tops and if he didn’t rip it down someone else would have🤣👍 — MilitaryMom🇺🇸 (@military_1776) August 13, 2025

Not all heroes wear capes..Sometimes they arrive fully tattooed wearing traffic cone green. — JDeplorable (@jdeplorable76) August 14, 2025

Assuming those women stood up and left after he tore their display down, he might have also rescued them from the authorities. The fines for what they did aren’t cheap. They can thank a hero.

