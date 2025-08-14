Survivor Shares DAMNING Story About D.C. Police Covering Up Her Sexual Assault to...
Dems' Numbers on Crime Show They're Definitely Taking the Correct Approach (If You're...
Jillian Michaels Is STRAIGHT-Fire Owning CNN Panel Whose Only Argument Is 'White People...
CNN Pollster Harry Enten Says Americans OVERWHELMINGLY Prefer Trump’s Approach to Crime Ov...
He Went THERE: Sen. John Kennedy Shares Brutally HILARIOUS Words of Wisdom With...

Smiling MAGA Man Tears Down Democrats’ Illegal ‘Trump = Hitler’ Sign on Highway Overpass in Iowa (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:30 PM on August 14, 2025
Twitchy

Imagine driving down the highway and looking up at an overpass and seeing signage that reads ‘Trump = Hitler.’ You might think a bunch of old, bitter white women have nothing better to do with their lives. You’d be right and probably keep driving. But one motorist made a different choice.

He tore the whole demented Democrats’ display down… and he did it with a smile while they cussed him out. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

It was a victory against sight pollution.

Posters couldn’t help but notice that the man’s destruction was accompanied by a little delight.

We don’t normally support vigilantism, but we’ll make an exception since the signs could have caused an accident on the busy highway.

Posters are correct that what the women were doing was against the law. On brand for the pro-criminal party.

Assuming those women stood up and left after he tore their display down, he might have also rescued them from the authorities. The fines for what they did aren’t cheap. They can thank a hero.

