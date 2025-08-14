CNN Pollster Harry Enten Says Americans OVERWHELMINGLY Prefer Trump’s Approach to Crime Over Biden’s

Remember the Biden presidency? Seems like a lifetime ago, doesn’t it? CNN’s Harry Enten says the Americans who do remember strongly prefer President Donald Trump’s approach to dealing with crime over sleepy President Joe Biden’s.

Wow, look at these numbers! (WATCH)

🚨CNN: Americans OVERWHELMINGLY prefer President Trump's approach to crime over Biden's pic.twitter.com/dEa1SprUG1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2025

Biden can now have all the chocolate chip ice cream he wants. We have a real President now.

Many posters were left wondering if Biden even had an approach to crime.

Biden had an approach to crime?

Lock em up and let them spend a good amount of time making big rocks into little rocks.

Prisoners need to start having to work for their meals as well, enough of prisons being taxpayer funded — CrazyAssBob 🇺🇸 (@CrazyAssBobb) August 14, 2025

Hard to believe biden's approach and dim's approach of no cash bail, immediate release and helping illegal alien criminals is unpopular with the masses. — TJD (@troyd1000) August 14, 2025

That’s right. Biden’s approach was to do nothing to stop crime, just things to exacerbate it.

Commenters found it weird how fighting crime is being framed, like it’s somehow strange to be in favor of doing something about it. Shouldn't we always be hawkish on crime?

"America is far more hawkish on crime"



Such a weird reality we live in when the side that wants to enforce the law is "hawkish on crime".



At this point can't we just call it pro civilization? — Liberty Batman (@AgentOfTheFree_) August 14, 2025

“ I prefer the guy who chooses to put out the flames with water, instead of gasoline.” — Cliff Owens (@CliffOwens13) August 14, 2025

Another 90 - 10 issue the Democrats are on the wrong side. The Democrats 2026 slogan is we love crime as much as we like illegal aliens. — MovingForward (@HappyTraveler48) August 14, 2025

"Every issue was one of Biden's worst issues" - lol, i can't believe that comment came from CNN. — Jason Krypto (@JasonKrypto1) August 14, 2025

That comment floored us. But it’s true.

Again, we have yet another issue that Democrats are rushing to be on the unpopular side of.

Democrats are taking such a weird stance on this — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) August 14, 2025

You don't get a sub-20% approval rating by accident. You have to try for that. — Scott Carroll (@Scocar45) August 14, 2025

Taking a weird stance is their default position — wcsmythe.eth (@w0rdsmythe) August 14, 2025

I think they like being on the losing side of everything — CrazyAssBob 🇺🇸 (@CrazyAssBobb) August 14, 2025

It’s not that they like being on the losing side; it’s that they have no choice. They are driven solely by their hatred of Trump and cannot agree with him on any issue. Common sense is ‘trumped’ by hate. And like Biden, now every issue is their worst issue.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

