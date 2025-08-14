Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care...
CNN Pollster Harry Enten Says Americans OVERWHELMINGLY Prefer Trump’s Approach to Crime Over Biden’s

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:50 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo, File

Remember the Biden presidency? Seems like a lifetime ago, doesn’t it? CNN’s Harry Enten says the Americans who do remember strongly prefer President Donald Trump’s approach to dealing with crime over sleepy President Joe Biden’s.

Wow, look at these numbers! (WATCH)

Biden can now have all the chocolate chip ice cream he wants. We have a real President now.

Many posters were left wondering if Biden even had an approach to crime.

That’s right. Biden’s approach was to do nothing to stop crime, just things to exacerbate it.

Commenters found it weird how fighting crime is being framed, like it’s somehow strange to be in favor of doing something about it. Shouldn't we always be hawkish on crime?

That comment floored us. But it’s true.

Again, we have yet another issue that Democrats are rushing to be on the unpopular side of.

It’s not that they like being on the losing side; it’s that they have no choice. They are driven solely by their hatred of Trump and cannot agree with him on any issue. Common sense is ‘trumped’ by hate. And like Biden, now every issue is their worst issue.

