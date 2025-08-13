Double Down Dems: JB Pritzker Tells Party to Keep Pushing Their Unpopular Policies and Cultural Views

S.E. Cupp: Dems Need to Put Away Their Graphs and Charts and Stop...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:20 PM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Black

You’ve probably heard the Napoleon Bonaparte quote that goes, ‘Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.’ Republicans, listen up! You need to leave Democrats alone at least until the midterms. What’s obvious to sane people eludes the multi-headed blob currently leading the Democrat Party. The Dems are on the unpopular side of every issue, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is advising his fellow party members to stay the course. Insane.

Check him out. (WATCH)

It does seem that the only people showing up at Democrat events and protests look like they stepped out of an assisted living facility for seniors.

You think Democrats would get a clue that they need to rethink their positions based on their record-setting unpopularity. But, no.

They seem incapable of learning at this point. Their destruction is inevitable. Oh, well.

Dems do have their ‘fans’ on the other side of the political aisle. MAGA is encouraging them to stick with what’s not working. Go Dems!

Doubling down would be insane.

And... JB Pritzker and the Democrats doubled down. (WATCH)

Democrats have backed themselves into a political corner. They can't admit they are wrong or that President Donald Trump is right. That means they can only continue off the cliff.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

