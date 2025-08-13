Double Down Dems: JB Pritzker Tells Party to Keep Pushing Their Unpopular Policies and Cultural Views

You’ve probably heard the Napoleon Bonaparte quote that goes, ‘Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.’ Republicans, listen up! You need to leave Democrats alone at least until the midterms. What’s obvious to sane people eludes the multi-headed blob currently leading the Democrat Party. The Dems are on the unpopular side of every issue, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is advising his fellow party members to stay the course. Insane.

Advertisement

Check him out. (WATCH)

👀JB Pritzker says Democrats are doing everything right & don’t need to change unpopular policies like defunding the police & men in girl’s sports:



“Our values are exactly where they ought to be, so it’s time to stop apologizing when WE'RE NOT WRONG!”



Hakeem Jeffries: *Claps* pic.twitter.com/M38gJpNXsd — Ben Petersen (@bennpetersen) August 13, 2025

Also, is there anyone under the age of 105 in that room? — Card Games on Icebergs 🐧✝️ (@cardgamepenguin) August 13, 2025

It does seem that the only people showing up at Democrat events and protests look like they stepped out of an assisted living facility for seniors.

You think Democrats would get a clue that they need to rethink their positions based on their record-setting unpopularity. But, no.

Democrats continue to wrong on all the major issues and their favorability is at a RECORD LOW in their own party. pic.twitter.com/MBvXEhnHvn — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 13, 2025

The Democrats are wrong on every single issue — Zebra12🇺🇲⚡🔥 sic semper tyrannis ☀️Molon Labe (@Zebra12991210) August 13, 2025

A billionaire is their voice... after criticizing the right for the same thing... — Tallboi_Crypto (@TallboiCrypto) August 13, 2025

Great! They haven’t learned their lessons — Keekstergaga (@keekstergaga) August 13, 2025

They seem incapable of learning at this point. Their destruction is inevitable. Oh, well.

Dems do have their ‘fans’ on the other side of the political aisle. MAGA is encouraging them to stick with what’s not working. Go Dems!

Keep it up Dems! Love seeing you run your party into oblivion by supporting every unpopular policy possible. — LTC Collin Hill ( US Army Ret) 🇺🇲 (@CollinKHill) August 13, 2025

Agree! Democrats should carry on, unchanging, with a Kamala/Pete ticket. It is just a matter of getting that message across. Hang in there! — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) August 13, 2025

I think they’re on to something. They should stay the course. Double down even! — Barrie Pedersen (@BarrieSr) August 13, 2025

Doubling down would be insane.

And... JB Pritzker and the Democrats doubled down. (WATCH)

JB Pritzker doubled down saying Democrats don't need to change a thing:



"The pity party, the circular firing squad, the think tank brainstorming sessions—they just need to be OVER!"



"Since the dawn of the republic, political parties have won & lost elections, & then won again" https://t.co/gxuJuQldth pic.twitter.com/uEHtXy5mBg — Ben Petersen (@bennpetersen) August 13, 2025

Advertisement

They have to stick with this...otherwise they pivot to Trump's position and look like flip floppers. Lol — KingPThaG (@mtgawd) August 13, 2025

Democrats have backed themselves into a political corner. They can't admit they are wrong or that President Donald Trump is right. That means they can only continue off the cliff.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.