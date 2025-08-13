Pining for RINOs: Hakeem Jeffries Misses the Days of Dems Walking All Over Paul Ryan and John Boehner

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries misses the days of a Republican Party led by weak, get-along Republicans like weepy John Boehner and Paul Ryan. Who wouldn’t miss ‘opposition’ that gives Democrats everything they want?

Here’s Jeffries firing up the crowd with stories of the good old days. (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries: I really miss John Boehner and Paul Ryan.



Of course you do. pic.twitter.com/ijGvkdsnUO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 13, 2025

Only Democrats do. — Robert D. Miranda (@bmiranda24) August 13, 2025

WEIRD, huh? 😒 — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) August 13, 2025

Thankfully, President Donald Trump makes those days seem like ancient history.

Jeffries and his fellow Democrats miss a gutless GOP that caved on every issue and every bill. Posters remember that GOP.

The Dems loved controlled opposition — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) August 13, 2025

He misses weak controllable republicans. — Nic Z (@z649278) August 13, 2025

Him confirming they were RINO’s is awesome lol — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) August 13, 2025

Dollar store Obama wistfully looking back on the "good ol' days" when traitors were still in the shadows & their silent coups weren't being broadcast 😪 — Just Sayin’ 🇺🇲 (@catmrow0) August 13, 2025

Hakeem openly longs for the days of the McCain Romney GOP lol — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 13, 2025

😂 Republicrats. Yep, they loved those guys. — Tom MAGA 🇺🇸 (@itstommaga) August 13, 2025

Trump largely swept those types of Republicans out, but some remain, like Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins. Please, can we replace these two?

Jeffries might miss Boehner and Ryan, but MAGA doesn’t.

We don’t. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) August 13, 2025

We celebrate their relegation to the political trash heap — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 13, 2025

Both of them absolutely sucked at their jobs. They were both essentially soulless agents of the Chamber of Commerce who cared zero about what anybody else in the conservative movement thought about anything. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 13, 2025

John Boehner and Paul Ryan are both Uniparty snakes. pic.twitter.com/XB16LrSWKO — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 13, 2025

And we’re eternally grateful they are gone.

As excited as we are that Boehner and Ryan are in the past, Jeffries’ Democrat crowd looks like it doesn’t think their party has a future.

Doesn't look like all of the audience is aligned with what he's spewing. — Trump Daily Network (@TrumpDailyNtwk) August 13, 2025

That’s such a low energy crowd. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 13, 2025

The crowd is electric pic.twitter.com/lKMFM8IrxV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 13, 2025

Wow. Look at that crowd. They all seam so jolly. Hakeem needs to worry about NY. He’s not over other states. — TammySuee (@TammySueeB) August 13, 2025

Jeffries is wasting his time in Illinois while neglecting his constituents at home. We'll cut him some slack; maybe he was hunting RINOs.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

