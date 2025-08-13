Pining for RINOs: Hakeem Jeffries Misses the Days of Dems Walking All Over Paul Ryan and John Boehner

Oh, So NOW Feelings Don't Matter! Justine Bateman Drops the Hammer on Karen...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries misses the days of a Republican Party led by weak, get-along Republicans like weepy John Boehner and Paul Ryan. Who wouldn’t miss ‘opposition’ that gives Democrats everything they want?

Here’s Jeffries firing up the crowd with stories of the good old days. (WATCH)

Thankfully, President Donald Trump makes those days seem like ancient history.

Jeffries and his fellow Democrats miss a gutless GOP that caved on every issue and every bill. Posters remember that GOP.

Trump largely swept those types of Republicans out, but some remain, like Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins. Please, can we replace these two?

Jeffries might miss Boehner and Ryan, but MAGA doesn’t.

And we’re eternally grateful they are gone.

As excited as we are that Boehner and Ryan are in the past, Jeffries’ Democrat crowd looks like it doesn’t think their party has a future.

Jeffries is wasting his time in Illinois while neglecting his constituents at home. We'll cut him some slack; maybe he was hunting RINOs.

