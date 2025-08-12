Ben Ferguson Bomb! Anti-Trumpers Like Tara Setmayer Hate the President More Than They Love Americans

Lincoln Project castoff Tara Setmayer came up against the truth Monday on CNN NewsNight courtesy of conservative talk show host Ben Ferguson. In a nutshell, anti-Trumpers have let their hatred of President Donald Trump overtake them in such a way that they must hate law enforcement and efforts to prevent crime because he's behind it. Crazy, we know!

Advertisement

Ferguson gets right to the point. (WATCH)

"It's amazing how much you guys get mad about fighting crime."



Tara Setmayer loses her temper after Ben Ferguson says it does not sound like she supports law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/A3dxACRSfG — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 12, 2025

This woman is one of the lowest IQ people I’ve ever seen on CNN.



And the most unhinged.



Is she real? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 12, 2025

She’s real except for the eyelashes, finger nails, and that ridiculous blonde dye job.

Setmayer and others keep bringing up crime numbers in other cities as if that makes stopping crime in Washington less important somehow. The '30-year-low' crime numbers in Washington are suspect anyway (see below). And Trump is taking direct action in D.C. and not those other cities because he has the legal authority to do so in the nation's capital.

Tara Setmayer: "Nationwide, let's use actual numbers. There are 18 other places, other cities, that have more violent crime than Washington, DC."



Apparently, she forgot that DC police were rigging their crime stats. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/34qUOtwYzI — Steve Case (@steve__case) August 12, 2025

they are intentionally ignorant. Ben points out that DC is different, on purpose. It is under Trumps and Congresses authority.

The States have more complex paths. — brumars (@brumarsh) August 12, 2025

That’s because he doesn’t have the power to do that, he does have that power over DC — Meezy F (@meezyF71177) August 12, 2025

No other city is the Capitol of our country and it should be welcoming and safe and right now it's not — Gregory Jensen (@Hippie_0407) August 12, 2025

Dems are definitely pro-crime and pro-criminals. Can there be any doubt? — Nancy (@NancyNesheim) August 12, 2025

DJT has literally got Demorats defending crime & criminals now. It’s stunning how he can get them to take the 20% side in every 80/20 issue. Great job Dems. Let me know how that works out for ya. 🤣🤡 — Mike (@MCJ843) August 12, 2025

That’s exactly what is happening. The Democrats fear supporting Trump, so they are now on the side of violent criminals. Amazing, isn’t it?

Ferguson ties a bow on all the anti-Trumpers’ madness. It had to be said. (WATCH)

"You have a president that is trying to fight crime and he's getting criticized solely for political gain, and there's nothing that he's ever going to do to stop people from being killed or murdered or raped or going after the cartel members, going after MS-13 gang members. You… pic.twitter.com/AqcHqILWnE — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 12, 2025

Advertisement

(post continues) ...guys criticize him on everything he does to try to keep people safe, because you hate him more than you care about people in this country."

The Democrats hate Trump more than they love America, it's a fact. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 12, 2025 They hate him because he takes away their power and corruption — James Dale (@JamesDale13) August 12, 2025 Yes, when they scream, ‘Threat to democracy,’ they mean ‘Threat to our Democrat Party!' Their hatred for Trump has outpaced and replaced whatever love they ever had for America and her people. Sad.





Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.