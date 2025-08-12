VIP
Understanding Trump’s Crime Crackdown

Ben Ferguson Bomb! Anti-Trumpers Like Tara Setmayer Hate the President More Than They Love Americans

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Lincoln Project castoff Tara Setmayer came up against the truth Monday on CNN NewsNight courtesy of conservative talk show host Ben Ferguson. In a nutshell, anti-Trumpers have let their hatred of President Donald Trump overtake them in such a way that they must hate law enforcement and efforts to prevent crime because he's behind it. Crazy, we know!

Ferguson gets right to the point. (WATCH)

She’s real except for the eyelashes, finger nails, and that ridiculous blonde dye job.

Setmayer and others keep bringing up crime numbers in other cities as if that makes stopping crime in Washington less important somehow. The '30-year-low' crime numbers in Washington are suspect anyway (see below). And Trump is taking direct action in D.C. and not those other cities because he has the legal authority to do so in the nation's capital.

That’s exactly what is happening. The Democrats fear supporting Trump, so they are now on the side of violent criminals. Amazing, isn’t it?

Ferguson ties a bow on all the anti-Trumpers’ madness. It had to be said. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...guys criticize him on everything he does to try to keep people safe, because you hate him more than you care about people in this country."

Yes, when they scream, ‘Threat to democracy,’ they mean ‘Threat to our Democrat Party!' Their hatred for Trump has outpaced and replaced whatever love they ever had for America and her people. Sad.


Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

