Raskin on D.C. Crime: Do You Trust the Dems Who Created the Mess or Trump Who Does the Impossible?

Democrats have been in charge of Washington, D.C., for more than five decades. There’s never been a Republican mayor. All D.C. issues have been created or allowed to fester by Democrats. With that in mind, Democrat Jamie Raskin asks who should be trusted to fix the myriad of crime problems plaguing the district. Um, the answer is obvious.

Advertisement

Here’s Raskin. (WATCH)

Raskin: Sure there’s a public safety problem in DC, but who do you trust to fix it? Donald Trump or the people who run DC? pic.twitter.com/3FmgNku9Vh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 11, 2025

Well, the second choice hasn’t worked. — Russell G. Johnston (@RussellGJohnst6) August 12, 2025

Well duh. Donald Trump of course. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 11, 2025

Raskin once again demonstrated his remarkable lack of self-awareness.

Commenters agree that Rankin's question ranks among the most ridiculous ever asked on CNN.

Must be the dumbest thing ever said on CNN and that is really saying something — FreedomForAll (@gamasseyy) August 12, 2025

and since it's @CNN, they let him get away with it. The current people in control of DC have created this: pic.twitter.com/imI2BSGPes — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) August 11, 2025

Jamie’s lost it 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 11, 2025

Did he ever have it? 😳 — D Ward (@DWard396999) August 11, 2025

He must not think we know that the people in DC allowed the current conditions to thrive. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 11, 2025

Democrats have been the shepherds of the destruction that Trump is now aiming to undo.

It’s so frustrating that Democrats are so utterly dense.

The people currently running DC created the problem, you moron! — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) August 11, 2025

D..C has been run by Democrats since the Home Rule Act was created in 1973. They are the problem, not the solution. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 11, 2025

"you've got to trust the local officials to do this."



- Raskin — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 11, 2025

In a free and just world, the GOP would beat the democrats over the head for being soft on crime and the democrats would never win another election in our lifetime.....



but who are we kidding, the GOP it too timid to do that. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) August 11, 2025

Who do you trust, Democrats who created the crime problem in DC or President Trump who secured the US border in a week? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 11, 2025

Should we trust the man who accomplishes the impossible or the political party that is impossibly stupid? Wow, that’s a hard choice. Not! It’s time we have a real leader solve crime in D.C. Step aside, Dems.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.