Scott Jennings Triggers Dems by Saying Nobody In Their Right Mind Thinks Washington,...
Dem Whistleblower: Adam Schiff Okayed Leaking of Classified Info to Smear Trump in...
Dear Smasher: Car Window Note Appealing to Vandals for Mercy Shows How Bad...
Gene Wu Says Texas Dems Who Fled Democracy Are Suffering Financially and Mentally...
VIP
The Art of the Reveal
Fawning for Fossils: CNN’s Dana Bash Fan-Girls Over Bernie Sanders While Promoting His...
Narrative BUSTED: ABC Anchor Shares Stories About D.C. Crime the Democrats Want Us...
Colorado DA Proves WHY President Trump's Crime Crackdown Is Absolutely Necessary
VIP
A Preventable Tragedy: The Life of an Influencer and the Heartbreaking Loss of...
BEYOND PARODY: You'll NEVER Guess Why a MS-13 Gang Member Is Suing the...
(Update) Search and Rescue Efforts Continue After Fatal Explosion at US Steel Plant...
Soft-on-Crime Gavin Newsom Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- President Trump Is Cleaning Up...
Nancy Pelosi's J6 Whopper: Fmr. Chief of Capitol Police Sund Smacks Down Her...
Former Dem Policy Advisor Has NASTY Message for Those Afraid of D.C. Crime...

Raskin on D.C. Crime: Do You Trust the Dems Who Created the Mess or Trump Who Does the Impossible?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:11 AM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrats have been in charge of Washington, D.C., for more than five decades. There’s never been a Republican mayor. All D.C. issues have been created or allowed to fester by Democrats. With that in mind, Democrat Jamie Raskin asks who should be trusted to fix the myriad of crime problems plaguing the district. Um, the answer is obvious.

Advertisement

Here’s Raskin. (WATCH)

Raskin once again demonstrated his remarkable lack of self-awareness.

Commenters agree that Rankin's question ranks among the most ridiculous ever asked on CNN.

Democrats have been the shepherds of the destruction that Trump is now aiming to undo.

It’s so frustrating that Democrats are so utterly dense.

The people currently running DC created the problem, you moron!

— Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) August 11, 2025

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Should we trust the man who accomplishes the impossible or the political party that is impossibly stupid? Wow, that’s a hard choice. Not! It’s time we have a real leader solve crime in D.C. Step aside, Dems.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Scott Jennings Triggers Dems by Saying Nobody In Their Right Mind Thinks Washington, D.C., Is Safe
Warren Squire
Dem Whistleblower: Adam Schiff Okayed Leaking of Classified Info to Smear Trump in Russian Collusion Hoax
Warren Squire
Gene Wu Says Texas Dems Who Fled Democracy Are Suffering Financially and Mentally for Their Cowardice
Warren Squire
Dear Smasher: Car Window Note Appealing to Vandals for Mercy Shows How Bad Crime Is In D.C.
Warren Squire
'It's Entirely Your Fault': DC Police Union BLASTS City Councilman Over Out-of-Control Crime
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement