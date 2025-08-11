Scott Jennings Triggers Dems by Saying Nobody In Their Right Mind Thinks Washington, D.C., Is Safe

Republican commentator Scott Jennings has his work cut out for him trying to knock sense into Democrat panel guests on CNN’s NewsNight. Even the simple idea of ‘crime bad, order good’ is triggering Democrats to lose the remaining brain particles in their heads. President Donald Trump pushed most of their brain out when he took up permanent residency there years ago. Democrats are laughably trying to argue Washington, D.C., is safe in a futile effort to stop Trump from enacting genuine measures that will reduce crime. Stop that madman!

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY highlights how much of a crime cesspool Washington, D.C. is: "I was in Union Station and saw a body hit the floor at the bottom of the escalator in Union Station because there was a murder right in front of me. ... Nobody in their right mind who lives there or visits there on a regular basis would tell you that Washington, D.C. is safe and everybody who goes there knows it..."

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

WATCH: @ScottJenningsKY highlights how much of a crime cesspool Washington, D.C. is:



"I was in Union Station and saw a body hit the floor at the bottom of the escalator in Union Station because there was a murder right in front of me. ... Nobody in their right mind who lives… pic.twitter.com/wo2pNyDQ8q — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 12, 2025

Jennings nailed it. We’re dealing with Democrats, not people ‘in their right mind.’

Even reality has had enough of Democrats. As if to refute them, a shooting happened on Monday just two blocks from where activists were protesting Trump’s federalization of the D.C. police force.

A shooting leaving somebody critically injured occurred tonight in DC two blocks away from where liberals were protesting President Trump's crackdown on violent crime pic.twitter.com/SsYr76Pm4v — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 12, 2025

I don't know how he keeps doing this but the most effective thing Trump has done this term is take the 80 side of every 80/20 issue and force democrats to flock to the 20.



And it happens like clock work. Amazing — Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) August 12, 2025

They take the losing position over and over again in spite of Trump. It's working so well for them. — Based American (@Based1American) August 12, 2025

Democrats cannot allow themselves to agree with Trump. So even when he takes the most sensible position possible, they take the opposite.

A silly Democrat thought he had a 'gotcha' on Jennings, but he only highlighted his own party’s decades of incompetence when it comes to dealing with crime.

Scott conveniently leaves out his home @TaraSetmayer A July 2025 ranking of American cities by murder rate per 100,000 residents placed Louisville, Kentucky, slightly higher than Washington D.C. — Prof. Roy Hinkley (@ProfHinkley) August 12, 2025

Another democrat run city, cool flex 💪 — Tacticoolvet🇺🇸🤙 (@Tacticoolvet) August 12, 2025

1. they weren’t talking about Louisville, they were talking about DC. 2. the fact that Louisville has a crime problem doesn’t negate that Washington DC does. 3. what is the complaint about removing criminals off the streets and making the city safer for law abiding citizens? — Mark Strong (@eristic_ish) August 12, 2025

Louisville, Kentucky, hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 1969. For those keeping track at home, that’s 56 years.

One poster may have stumbled upon why Democrats appear to be so pro-crime.

lol why r the DEMs arguing against law and order? — rHinosYth (@rHinoSyth) August 12, 2025

Advertisement

They don’t want their voters locked up — Mark Strong (@eristic_ish) August 12, 2025

It comes down to this -



They've had YEARS TO FIX THIS and they didn't!



Time to move aside and let the big boys in the room!

President Action to the rescue! — DeeDee (@DoreenD35) August 12, 2025

Democrats have had decades to get their violent cities under control. Since they refuse to act, a true leader has decided to take on the challenge. That man is President Donald Trump.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.