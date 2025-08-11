Scott Jennings Triggers Dems by Saying Nobody In Their Right Mind Thinks Washington, D.C., Is Safe

Dem Whistleblower: Adam Schiff Okayed Leaking of Classified Info to Smear Trump in...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:58 PM on August 11, 2025
Twitchy

Republican commentator Scott Jennings has his work cut out for him trying to knock sense into Democrat panel guests on CNN’s NewsNight. Even the simple idea of ‘crime bad, order good’ is triggering Democrats to lose the remaining brain particles in their heads. President Donald Trump pushed most of their brain out when he took up permanent residency there years ago. Democrats are laughably trying to argue Washington, D.C., is safe in a futile effort to stop Trump from enacting genuine measures that will reduce crime. Stop that madman!

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY highlights how much of a crime cesspool Washington, D.C. is:

"I was in Union Station and saw a body hit the floor at the bottom of the escalator in Union Station because there was a murder right in front of me. ... Nobody in their right mind who lives there or visits there on a regular basis would tell you that Washington, D.C. is safe and everybody who goes there knows it..."

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

Jennings nailed it. We’re dealing with Democrats, not people ‘in their right mind.’

Even reality has had enough of Democrats. As if to refute them, a shooting happened on Monday just two blocks from where activists were protesting Trump’s federalization of the D.C. police force.

Advertisement

Democrats cannot allow themselves to agree with Trump. So even when he takes the most sensible position possible, they take the opposite.

A silly Democrat thought he had a 'gotcha' on Jennings, but he only highlighted his own party’s decades of incompetence when it comes to dealing with crime.

Louisville, Kentucky, hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 1969. For those keeping track at home, that’s 56 years.

One poster may have stumbled upon why Democrats appear to be so pro-crime.

Advertisement

Democrats have had decades to get their violent cities under control. Since they refuse to act, a true leader has decided to take on the challenge. That man is President Donald Trump.

