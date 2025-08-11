Fawning for Fossils: CNN’s Dana Bash Fan-Girls Over Bernie Sanders While Promoting His Grifting Tour

Dem Whistleblower: Adam Schiff Okayed Leaking of Classified Info to Smear Trump in...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:45 PM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

CNN recently brought on Bernie Sanders to help him promote his latest grifting tour. The ‘news’ network enlisted starry-eyed ‘journalist’ Dana Bash to give the aging socialist an on-air tongue bath. As you’ll see in the clip, she was giddy to speak to Sanders and showered him with praise by citing polling which says he’s second in popularity only to the Pope.

Start here. (READ)

Incredible. CNN’s Dana Bash tells Bernie Sanders on new polling: “You are one of the most admired Americans, you are only second to the Pope.”

“I’ve watched you for a very, very long time. You’re obviously still full of vigor and intensity for the things that you’re passionate about and have been for decades. Is there another presidential run in you?”

Here are Bash and Bernie. (WATCH)

All that’s missing is Bash’s pom-poms and a signed 8x10 glossy of Bernie with red hearts drawn on it.

Commenters say they don’t get the love affair some media hacks have with Bernie Sanders.

They have to make sure the socialism is in small chunks and easy to swallow.

Bash cites a poll touting Sanders’ popularity, but that 'popularity' hasn’t helped him with the Democrat Party.

There is nothing democratic about the Democrat Party.

Commenters have some hilarious closing thoughts and observations.

Maybe Bash contemplated becoming a paleontologist before trying her hand at TV ‘news.’ She’s undeniably excited about ancient fossils.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

