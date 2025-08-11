Fawning for Fossils: CNN’s Dana Bash Fan-Girls Over Bernie Sanders While Promoting His Grifting Tour

CNN recently brought on Bernie Sanders to help him promote his latest grifting tour. The ‘news’ network enlisted starry-eyed ‘journalist’ Dana Bash to give the aging socialist an on-air tongue bath. As you’ll see in the clip, she was giddy to speak to Sanders and showered him with praise by citing polling which says he’s second in popularity only to the Pope.

Here are Bash and Bernie. (WATCH)

Nothing but fair and equal hard hitting interviews by @DanaBashCNN — King Knossos The Bull 🇺🇸 🎗️ (@KingKnossos74) August 11, 2025

Perfect example of the legacy media gushing over any U.S. politician that isn't Republican. — John Doe (@Ch0senNarrative) August 11, 2025

She’s completely fan-girling it. Haha — J. W. Bouckaert (@jwbouckaert) August 11, 2025

All that’s missing is Bash’s pom-poms and a signed 8x10 glossy of Bernie with red hearts drawn on it.

Commenters say they don’t get the love affair some media hacks have with Bernie Sanders.

He spends life talking to people like Dana Bash.



I remember when Bernie debated healthcare with Ted Cruz and was beat like a rented mule.



May be the last time he ever spoke in public with actual opposition. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 11, 2025

This is how Progressive media outlets create narratives for their audience. The demographic that considers itself well-educated and morally enlightened has to be talked to like children. — Jean Claude Boudoir (@BoudoirJean) August 11, 2025

They have to make sure the socialism is in small chunks and easy to swallow.

Bash cites a poll touting Sanders’ popularity, but that 'popularity' hasn’t helped him with the Democrat Party.

So “admired” he couldn’t even get Dems to elect him to even be Presidential candidate 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 11, 2025

Admired so much, they rigged the primaries against him. — Cody Stetson (@RealCodyStetson) August 11, 2025

There is nothing democratic about the Democrat Party.

Commenters have some hilarious closing thoughts and observations.

Meh!



I've yet to see Bernie on a "Soap on a Rope"! — Politootin_Kim🦅🇺🇲🦅 (@CetaceanKim) August 11, 2025

Don’t give them any ideas. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) August 11, 2025

Need to include his wife. — TANJ User (@TANJ_User) August 11, 2025

I have never seen her so animated. She's a real Bernie fangirl. I thought her face was going to crack. She normally looks like she sucks on lemons. — EMSS7172 (@EllenSchne69170) August 10, 2025

Maybe Bash contemplated becoming a paleontologist before trying her hand at TV ‘news.’ She’s undeniably excited about ancient fossils.

