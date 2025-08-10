JD Vance Lays Out Why Republicans Are Attacking Blue State Gerrymandering and a...
Out of Bounds: CNN Lead-In Highlights Absurdity of the WNBA’s Ongoing On-Court Sex...
Out of Ideas: Jasmine Crockett Unleashes Dems’ Tired ‘Klan Plan’ on Trump and...
Trump Trolls the Left, Shows President of Azerbaijan a ‘Trump 2028’ Hat
VIP
Hot New Idea: Join ICE, Then Sabotage It From the Inside by Not...
Zohran Mamdani Says the People of New York Stand With Their Champion, Letitia...
VIP
George Will’s Painful Prescription: a Breeze for the Rich, a Nightmare for the...
Stephen Colbert Puts on a 'Wittle Pwince Vance' Mask and Riffs on Debunked...
AOL Announces It's Discontinuing Dial-Up Internet on September 30
VIP
The Left Is No Longer Our Ideological Majority, and They Know It
Runaway Texas Democratic Rep. Says He's Not Backing Down to Ken Paxton
P'Nut's Owners Could Get MILLIONS From New York After Officials Executed Beloved Pets
Resurfaced Footage Shows Texas Mayor in Vulgar Tirade Against Christian Preacher
ORWELLIAN: U.K. Authorities Prove They Believe Racism Is the Worst 'Crime' of Them...

Dem Jamie Raskin Runs Crying to CNN as Trump’s ‘Political Revenge Tour’ Makes a Stop in Schiffville

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:18 AM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrat Jamie Raskin is majorly upset over fellow partner in slime Adam Schiff being investigated by newly appointed special attorney Ed Martin. Boo hoo! Raskin claims President Donald Trump is weaponizing the DOJ as part of his ‘political revenge tour.’ Wow, we hope Trump prints up tour t-shirts.

Advertisement

Here’s Raskin rapping with CNN’s Jim Sciutto. (WATCH)

We just witnessed several years of the DOJ genuinely being weaponized against Trump.

One poster loves anagrams and shares what Raskin’s full name reveals about him.

We’re sure Schiff will be on the Sunday shows with his checks growing redder with each lie he tells.

Recommended

JD Vance Lays Out Why Republicans Are Attacking Blue State Gerrymandering and a Broken U.S. Census
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Posters say Raskin lives in a bubble, which he apparently shares with fellow nodding Democrat Jim Sciutto.

Raskin can stay mad. Despite his preemptive pardon, we hope Raskintown is also a stop on Trump’s ‘political revenge tour.’

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership

Tags:

ADAM SCHIFF DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP LETITIA JAMES JAIME RASKIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Lays Out Why Republicans Are Attacking Blue State Gerrymandering and a Broken U.S. Census
Warren Squire
Out of Ideas: Jasmine Crockett Unleashes Dems’ Tired ‘Klan Plan’ on Trump and Republicans
Warren Squire
Out of Bounds: CNN Lead-In Highlights Absurdity of the WNBA’s Ongoing On-Court Sex Toys Debacle
Warren Squire
Stephen Colbert Puts on a 'Wittle Pwince Vance' Mask and Riffs on Debunked Story
Brett T.
Trump Trolls the Left, Shows President of Azerbaijan a ‘Trump 2028’ Hat
Brett T.
Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

JD Vance Lays Out Why Republicans Are Attacking Blue State Gerrymandering and a Broken U.S. Census Warren Squire
Advertisement