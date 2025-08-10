Dem Jamie Raskin Runs Crying to CNN as Trump’s ‘Political Revenge Tour’ Makes a Stop in Schiffville

Democrat Jamie Raskin is majorly upset over fellow partner in slime Adam Schiff being investigated by newly appointed special attorney Ed Martin. Boo hoo! Raskin claims President Donald Trump is weaponizing the DOJ as part of his ‘political revenge tour.’ Wow, we hope Trump prints up tour t-shirts.

Advertisement

Here’s Raskin rapping with CNN’s Jim Sciutto. (WATCH)

Jamie Raskin is fuming about @EagleEdMartin's investigations of Schiff and Big Tish —



— says Trump is weaponizing the DOJ: “He’s on a political revenge tour!" pic.twitter.com/YgXQiAeJk7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

Iron law. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

We just witnessed several years of the DOJ genuinely being weaponized against Trump.

One poster loves anagrams and shares what Raskin’s full name reveals about him.

First words I see when I look at the the letters jamieraskin:



Snake, jerk. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 9, 2025

First words I will always see:

Preemptive Pardon



These “guys” are trash. — Citizen of Earth 🌎 (@EricViaEarth) August 9, 2025

He’s such a creepy used car salesman type, like Gavin Newsome! — American Artist April (@AmericanaApril) August 9, 2025

I notice Schiff was absent from the MSNBC rounds last night.



Probably busy conferring with his attorneys — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

Let's see who is on the Sunday shows. Schiff knows he will be asked about his part in the Russia Hoax and mortgage fraud. — Leslie Edwards (@LeslieE12080727) August 9, 2025

We’re sure Schiff will be on the Sunday shows with his checks growing redder with each lie he tells.

Posters say Raskin lives in a bubble, which he apparently shares with fellow nodding Democrat Jim Sciutto.

Zero self awareness — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 9, 2025

And this guy nodding along here is one of the OG Russia hoaxers pic.twitter.com/htEx0pT73c — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

And I have no idea who he is, but I'm assuming he's a MSM talking head. He has no awareness of how real Americans live. — Holland Branch Glen (@HBG_Dani) August 9, 2025

Reminder that CNN's Jim Sciutto, a former Obama appointee, was one of the initial Russia collusion hoaxers. He was never held accountable for his role in that lie. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 9, 2024

Glad to hear Jamie Raskin is fuming😂 — Danette DuBrul (@dubrul_danette) August 9, 2025

Encouraging development. 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

Raskin can stay mad. Despite his preemptive pardon, we hope Raskintown is also a stop on Trump’s ‘political revenge tour.’

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership