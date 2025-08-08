Kathy Hochul: Dems Follow the Rules But Mean State-Redistricting Republicans Are Forcing Us to Break Them

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and her fellow Democrats keep pushing the fake narrative that they are innocent when it comes to state redistricting. Not only have Dems been gerrymandering congressional districts to their party’s advantage for years, but now they’re saying they’re going to up their game and do even more because mean Republicans are forcing their hands. Sure, Kathy, that’s why.

Here she is laughably claiming Democrats always follow the rules. (WATCH)

Hochul: Democrats always follow the rules. But if Republicans are going to break the rules, then I’m not going to follow them anymore either.



“It hurts to say that." pic.twitter.com/iYSndabMJr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 8, 2025

“democrats always follow the rules.”

Riiiiight.

Com’on, NYers..,get rid of these ppl running your state into the ground. Please!! — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) August 8, 2025

We fully expected a lightning bolt to hit her where she sat.

Commenters know that Democrats are only saying this because Republicans have finally grown a spine and are beating them at their own game.

Riiight. Democrats followed the rules so well they lost, keep getting exposed and are now whining and crying about every move made by Republicans that mimics all their moves.



This woman needs to be put to pasture. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) August 8, 2025

The left is full of people that think they are smarter and better than everyone else. That's why they think these lies will work because they don't respect people. — Tim (@timgreen37) August 8, 2025

Republicans weren’t supposed to ever be on the field, much less playing the same game — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 8, 2025

Republicans are no longer spectators but are taking the field in force.

Commenters know Democrats are underhanded, but are shocked they're acting as if their gerrymandering past doesn’t even exist, and are expecting the public to just go along with it.

It pains her to admit she will continue to ignore the laws, and keep following her fabricated narratives and temporary “rules”. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) August 8, 2025

The gaslighting campaign here is nuts. Democrats somehow want you to believe the practices they’ve relentlessly engaged in never happened, and that they really just want fair/non-partisan maps — but gosh darn it the mean ol’ Republicans in TX are forcing them to hold their nose and do some stinky gerrymandering. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 8, 2025

They never fail to break the hypocrisy meters pic.twitter.com/NyXRBhAuta — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) August 8, 2025

🐎💩

It’s not even fun anymore to point out the hypocrisy. — Sherry McEvil (@SLMcEvil) August 8, 2025

Hypocrisy is one thing, but this is like hyper-hypocrisy. They’re being hypocritical while trying to erase their well-known past. It’s audacious, that’s for sure.

