Kathy Hochul: Dems Follow the Rules But Mean State-Redistricting Republicans Are Forcing Us to Break Them

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and her fellow Democrats keep pushing the fake narrative that they are innocent when it comes to state redistricting. Not only have Dems been gerrymandering congressional districts to their party’s advantage for years, but now they’re saying they’re going to up their game and do even more because mean Republicans are forcing their hands. Sure, Kathy, that’s why.

Here she is laughably claiming Democrats always follow the rules. (WATCH)

We fully expected a lightning bolt to hit her where she sat.

Commenters know that Democrats are only saying this because Republicans have finally grown a spine and are beating them at their own game.

Republicans are no longer spectators but are taking the field in force.

Commenters know Democrats are underhanded, but are shocked they're acting as if their gerrymandering past doesn’t even exist, and are expecting the public to just go along with it.

The gaslighting campaign here is nuts.

Democrats somehow want you to believe the practices they’ve relentlessly engaged in never happened, and that they really just want fair/non-partisan maps — but gosh darn it the mean ol’ Republicans in TX are forcing them to hold their nose and do some stinky gerrymandering.

— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 8, 2025

Hypocrisy is one thing, but this is like hyper-hypocrisy. They’re being hypocritical while trying to erase their well-known past. It’s audacious, that’s for sure.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

