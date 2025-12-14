Elder Abuse on the 50-Yard Line: Confused Biden Escapes His Handlers, Invades Eagles Game

Joe Biden made an appearance at the NFL Eagles game today. 'Made an appearance' may be a bit of a stretch. He wandered around with a blank look on his face and appeared to have no idea where he was. So, much like his time in the White House during his Presidency. It's nice to know some things never change.

Joe Biden wondered onto the field in Philly. Clearly, he doesn’t know where he is or who he’s talking to….that look says it all. 👀👀That’s the owner of the Philadelphia Eagles. pic.twitter.com/i1VyZPtf9L — Patriot1776🇺🇸🏋️‍♂️⛳️ (@GaryPatriot1776) December 14, 2025

Biden tries to one up Trump by attending the Eagles game after the electric Army-Navy game yesterday, stares around aimlessly as nobody cares about his presence.



Sad. pic.twitter.com/vkMHsPccYa — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 14, 2025

If that was his goal, it was a big fail.

Can't figure out what inning they're in! https://t.co/ZcMaKuf4DN — Frank Brewer Jr. (@FBrewerJr1) December 14, 2025

He screamed 'FORE' at one point.

How could any normal human being knowing what he’s done to this country be out in public https://t.co/jWIuW7l8mI — dwrite (@deWrigth) December 14, 2025

To be fair, he has no idea what is happening in the country today.

Every politician now tries to copy President Trump which confirms that they all want to be him. It also confirms how effective they know Trump is. https://t.co/IdsSwT6Yqp — ColBen Bannister (@ColBannister) December 14, 2025

Joe the mouth breather that no one wants to associate with. Lol https://t.co/lwP2KWKXwx — Calling Gloria 🎵 🇺🇸 🌴☀️ (@LynnFreedom68) December 14, 2025

The vegetable is loose again. https://t.co/IeaZy4feWM — Big Daddy (@seanxflaherty) December 14, 2025

He looks like he wandered away from the nursing home.

Nobody cares about Biden showing up to games anymore haha — Christopher Tremoglie (@chriswtremo) December 14, 2025

Biden used to play for the Eagles. Shh I tell ya little secret, honest, no joke, he cured cancer remember — USA (@UniteUsA1974) December 14, 2025

Right after he drove a semi truck and went to the Black church and the synagogue every weekend. Also, he had to fit in time to be a lifeguard and see men kissing in the sixties while his Dad told him 'love is love' or something.

BREAKING: Biden has said he intends to run against Pat Buchanan in the 2028 presidential election. — PGAtourKeeper (@pgatourkeeper) December 14, 2025

😂 elder abuse! Go home and read a book old feller. — alabaster angel (@alabasterangel2) December 14, 2025

Please! It's too cold for him to be outside wandering around.

Joe Biden is at today’s Eagles Vs Raiders game. Please do not confuse him with Pete Carroll. pic.twitter.com/SA5FbN2ATa — PSULi0n (@PSULi0n) December 14, 2025

Please just do not confuse him, period.

Joe Biden at the 50 yard line using the last of his enchantments to make the Philadelphia Eagles not suck pic.twitter.com/uDFD9xtjZN — The Middle-earth Mixer (@MiddleearthMixr) December 14, 2025

The Eagles did win so maybe he is an old wizard after all. Too bad he didn't use those skills to help his Presidency.

