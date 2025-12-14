Global Intifada Hits Hanukkah: Jews Targeted from Bondi Beach to Brown Uni Bullets...
CNN’s Dana Bash Assists Dem Chris Murphy in Blaming Trump for Brown University...
Aussie Cops at Bondi: Fierce Against Maskless Beachgoers During COVID, Frozen Against Jiha...
Bondi Beach's 'Chanukah by the Sea' Becomes Terror Target as Armed Jihadist Slaughters...
Sen. Tim Scott: 'An Act of Antisemitic Hatred Turned a Moment of Celebration...
VIP
Krystal Ball Says It's a GOOD THING There Are Fewer White Peeps Posting...
Seems IMPORTANT: Brown Classroom Where Gunman Opened Fire Belongs to THIS Teacher Teaching...
Liz Warren ALREADY Exploiting Brown Shooting to Push Gun Control and Dana Loesch...
Rashida Tlaib Claims Congress Has ALL THE MONEY to Feed and Give FREE...
Sexist, Racist Newsom Press Office TOOL DRAGGED for Literally Trashing Nicki Minaj for...
ABC Hypes Up Scary Polar Bears Study Complete With Climate Alarmism Tropes
VIP
Here's Further Proof That 'Jingle Bells' Is Racist
Sen. Patty Murray Wants Immediate Release of 'Constituent' Mauled by DHS K9
Illegal Who Entered 7 Times and Sexually Assaulted Woman Praised by Judge for...

Elder Abuse on the 50-Yard Line: Confused Biden Escapes His Handlers, Invades Eagles Game

justmindy
justmindy | 5:15 PM on December 14, 2025
Yahoo

Joe Biden made an appearance at the NFL Eagles game today. 'Made an appearance' may be a bit of a stretch. He wandered around with a blank look on his face and appeared to have no idea where he was. So, much like his time in the White House during his Presidency. It's nice to know some things never change.

Advertisement

If that was his goal, it was a big fail.

He screamed 'FORE' at one point.

To be fair, he has no idea what is happening in the country today. 

Recommended

Seems IMPORTANT: Brown Classroom Where Gunman Opened Fire Belongs to THIS Teacher Teaching THESE Subjects
Sam J.
Advertisement

He looks like he wandered away from the nursing home.

Right after he drove a semi truck and went to the Black church and the synagogue every weekend. Also, he had to fit in time to be a lifeguard and see men kissing in the sixties while his Dad told him 'love is love' or something. 

Advertisement

Please! It's too cold for him to be outside wandering around. 

Please just do not confuse him, period.

The Eagles did win so maybe he is an old wizard after all. Too bad he didn't use those skills to help his Presidency. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN NFL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Seems IMPORTANT: Brown Classroom Where Gunman Opened Fire Belongs to THIS Teacher Teaching THESE Subjects
Sam J.
Aussie Cops at Bondi: Fierce Against Maskless Beachgoers During COVID, Frozen Against Jihadists Today
justmindy
CNN’s Dana Bash Assists Dem Chris Murphy in Blaming Trump for Brown University Mass Shooting
Warren Squire
Global Intifada Hits Hanukkah: Jews Targeted from Bondi Beach to Brown Uni Bullets and CA Drive-By Hate
justmindy
Liz Warren ALREADY Exploiting Brown Shooting to Push Gun Control and Dana Loesch Ain't HAVIN' Any of It
Sam J.
Rashida Tlaib Claims Congress Has ALL THE MONEY to Feed and Give FREE Healthcare to Everyone and YEAH No
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Seems IMPORTANT: Brown Classroom Where Gunman Opened Fire Belongs to THIS Teacher Teaching THESE Subjects Sam J.
Advertisement