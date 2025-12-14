This Week on Capitol Hill: The 2026 Election Has Begun
No Americans to Teach PE? Democrats Now Importing Gym Teachers for California Schools in H1-B Scam

justmindy
justmindy | 6:40 PM on December 14, 2025
AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca

Americans are told our government must issue H1-B visas because there are foreign workers who have expertise American workers lack or work Americans won't do. 

Advertisement

Data from the California Department of Education shows school districts filed more than 300 visa applications for the 2023-24 school year, double the amount from just two years earlier. Educators and school officials say its overseas workers on visas are highly skilled, instrumental in multilingual education, and fill historically understaffed positions in special education.

There are no Americans to teach American kids how to do sports? That seems crazy.

Californians always talk about their high wages and great unions. It seems their teacher's unions could negotiate a better salary so more Americans would want to be teachers. 

Young people make full careers of working out and 'personal training' others these days. Surely, those people could be compelled to work 9 months a year for a good salary.

Also, true.

That's the better question as there isn't a shortage of Americans willing to teach sports. 

Also, true.

Thank goodness for that!

Their actual real purpose? To elect Democrats.

