No Americans to Teach PE? Democrats Now Importing Gym Teachers for California Schools in H1-B Scam

Americans are told our government must issue H1-B visas because there are foreign workers who have expertise American workers lack or work Americans won't do.

So California needs H-1Bs for PE teachers now???



Not a single credentialed American who can blow a whistle, run laps, or teach dodgeball?



What’s next … substitute teachers on OPT?

Crossing guards on L-1s?



That’s not a labor shortage.

That’s a wage and policy problem.



Calling… https://t.co/CAdIHWMvbj pic.twitter.com/yaK3XvdnTP — Hany Girgis (@SanDiegoKnight) December 14, 2025

Data from the California Department of Education shows school districts filed more than 300 visa applications for the 2023-24 school year, double the amount from just two years earlier. Educators and school officials say its overseas workers on visas are highly skilled, instrumental in multilingual education, and fill historically understaffed positions in special education. Now education leaders are sounding the alarm that the high additional fee for overseas workers will worsen the strain on California’s public education system.

There are no Americans to teach American kids how to do sports? That seems crazy.

Another example of how H1B visas are used to hire foreigners when an American could easily fill the roll… https://t.co/9uLPhDKqfW — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 14, 2025

Californians always talk about their high wages and great unions. It seems their teacher's unions could negotiate a better salary so more Americans would want to be teachers.

This is why we must stop the H1B visa and reevaluate the program altogether. https://t.co/agv8gSubiG — Abraham George 🇺🇸 (@abrahamgeorge) December 14, 2025

No American could ever possibly teach PE at a public school. https://t.co/cL76l98ofa — JGrahamMac (@JGrahamMac1) December 14, 2025

Young people make full careers of working out and 'personal training' others these days. Surely, those people could be compelled to work 9 months a year for a good salary.

America now has a shortage of short-lived professional athletes needing work as gym teachers. Incredible. https://t.co/qGvWtMG90l — Brad Pearce (@WaywardRabbler) December 14, 2025

Also, true.

There is always another layer of scamming beneath the first level. Time to investigate further.



Who (exactly) is making money off of H-1B teachers and how? — Barefoot Student (@BarefootStudent) December 14, 2025

That's the better question as there isn't a shortage of Americans willing to teach sports.

You should dig into the fake degrees and transcripts market in India. I would bet that 3/4 of our "best and brightest" H-1B have fake degrees that they ordered online. pic.twitter.com/M3goMnkrly — Urinal Cake (@UrinalCake619) December 14, 2025

Also, true.

Putting a fee on H-1B’s is arguably the most brilliant move of the Trump admin.



Now they ALL get surfaced. — Mr. Tippleton (@MrTippleton) December 14, 2025

Thank goodness for that!

Remind me again what is the real purpose of the teachers unions?



That swamp really needs to be drained. — John Dawson (@winthewestback) December 14, 2025

Their actual real purpose? To elect Democrats.

