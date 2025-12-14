Bless Their Cold Black Hearts: CBS Town Hall With Erika Kirk has the Left Losing Their Hateful Minds

The first episode of CBS News Presents premiered on Saturday night. The new show will feature a series of guests from across the political spectrum in a town-hall-style format, which CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss says will promote dialogue and a free exchange of ideas.

It seemed fitting that a show based on such a premise would feature Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk as its first guest.

We live in a divided country. A country where many people feel that they can't speak across the political divide--or across their own kitchen table.



One of the goals of the new CBS News is to change that.



Tonight’s town hall with Erika Kirk is the first of many conversations… pic.twitter.com/2mIffJZFUA — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 14, 2025

TONIGHT: Three months after her husband’s assassination, Erika Kirk joins CBS News for a town hall on faith, grief and political violence in America.



The conversation, moderated by Editor-in-Chief @bariweiss, will feature voices from across the political spectrum in front of a… pic.twitter.com/YZ4OffudCG — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2025

A political show based on the idea of bringing people together to find common ground through honest debate and communication seems like a great idea. Right?

Well...

Even before the show aired, our totally tolerant, all-inclusive, big-tent friends on the left made it clear they had no interest in anything Erika had to say.

Things I won’t be watching tonight:



- Erika Kirk

- Bari Weiss

- A town hall

- CBS News

- Propaganda — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) December 13, 2025

CBS: “Can Erika Kirk help bring a divided nation together?”



Me: Get the f*ck out of here with that b*llshit. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) December 13, 2025

CBS as we knew it is dead. https://t.co/XHrl1OmUlz — Danny Miller (@DanielMillerEsq) December 14, 2025

The coexist crowd at its finest.

As advertised, the Weiss moderated program covered a wide range of topics. From Charlie's legacy, his new book, the crazy conspiracies surrounding his murder, and Erika's vision for the future of TPUSA.

Audience members asked questions that ranged from political violence to antisemitism, and dating advice.

"My husband did something very simple," Erika Kirk tells CBS News. "He talked to people. You're gonna be murdered for talking to people?"



Just days after the posthumous release of Charlie Kirk’s last book, "Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your… pic.twitter.com/rfNzgFSPVu — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 14, 2025

CBS just had Hunter Kozak appear at the Erika Kirk townhall and ask her to condemn Trump’s rhetoric



This is the leftist who asked Charlie his last question in Utah



He never even said sorry for your loss pic.twitter.com/XWd3WjKFze — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) December 14, 2025

Sure, it was a trap question, but she handled it well.

Conspiracy theorists have said Kirk's alleged murderer was actually a MAGA Republican. That Erika Kirk is a Mossad agent. That even the rings on her fingers signify a secret plot. What does Erika make of these wild claims?



"Everyone always has to think there's more to the… pic.twitter.com/aee7NGoEHF — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 14, 2025

Yeah, she's a Mossad agent, flying around on Egyptian planes. Sounds completely believable and not at all crazy.

One of Erika Kirk's core messages has been that women should prioritize marriage and having children—over pursuing career growth. Yet, she is now doing both: raising two young children, while serving as CEO of Turning Point USA. How does she square the two?



Erika sat down for a… pic.twitter.com/K1LuciWqRD — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 14, 2025

It was a good interview. There were no earth-shattering moments. She promoted Charlie's book and engaged both Weiss and audience members when answering their questions. She expressed her faith and family first values as she always does.

Those values, faith in God and family above all else, are why the left holds her in such contempt. There is no one, aside from President Trump, who receives such visceral hate from the left (and to be fair, from the antisemitic alt-right) as Erika Kirk.

From the moment she took the stage at Charlie's memorial service, forgave his murderer, and vowed to carry on his legacy, all the statist rage that had once been directed at him became hers.

We all know the hatefulness that leftists harbour in their cold black hearts. It's who they are. Erika draws that hate to the surface with her mere presence. Like a full moon to a werewolf, their response to her is involuntary. They just can't help themselves.

CBS has finally achieved absolute clown show status. pic.twitter.com/A13IeLK0pk — Meacham (@MeachamDr) December 7, 2025

Sandy hasn't noticed how many new Turning Point chapters have been started at universities and high schools across the country, has she?

The only thing that healed faster than Erika Kirk’s heart was Trump’s ear. — WTF (@elzey_t) December 8, 2025

Will she finally cry out of both eyes? — Stiff Middle Finger (@m_intelligus) December 8, 2025

There were so many more that were too profane and/or vile to share here.

Erika was supposed to wilt and fade away after Charlie was murdered. Instead, she and TPUSA, under her leadership, have become stronger. The young widow stands for everything the left despises, and they hate her for it.

They still have no idea what they've unleashed.

