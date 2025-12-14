BREAKING: Two Found Dead at Rob Reiner's Residence
Bless Their Cold Black Hearts: CBS Town Hall With Erika Kirk has the Left Losing Their Hateful Minds

Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:00 PM on December 14, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The first episode of CBS News Presents premiered on Saturday night. The new show will feature a series of guests from across the political spectrum in a town-hall-style format, which CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss says will promote dialogue and a free exchange of ideas.

It seemed fitting that a show based on such a premise would feature Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk as its first guest.

A political show based on the idea of bringing people together to find common ground through honest debate and communication seems like a great idea. Right?

Well...

Even before the show aired, our totally tolerant, all-inclusive, big-tent friends on the left made it clear they had no interest in anything Erika had to say.

The coexist crowd at its finest.

As advertised, the Weiss moderated program covered a wide range of topics. From Charlie's legacy, his new book, the crazy conspiracies surrounding his murder, and Erika's vision for the future of TPUSA.

Audience members asked questions that ranged from political violence to antisemitism, and dating advice.

Sure, it was a trap question, but she handled it well.

Yeah, she's a Mossad agent, flying around on Egyptian planes. Sounds completely believable and not at all crazy.

It was a good interview. There were no earth-shattering moments. She promoted Charlie's book and engaged both Weiss and audience members when answering their questions. She expressed her faith and family first values as she always does.

Those values, faith in God and family above all else, are why the left holds her in such contempt. There is no one, aside from President Trump, who receives such visceral hate from the left (and to be fair, from the antisemitic alt-right) as Erika Kirk.

From the moment she took the stage at Charlie's memorial service, forgave his murderer, and vowed to carry on his legacy, all the statist rage that had once been directed at him became hers.

We all know the hatefulness that leftists harbour in their cold black hearts. It's who they are. Erika draws that hate to the surface with her mere presence. Like a full moon to a werewolf, their response to her is involuntary. They just can't help themselves.

Sandy hasn't noticed how many new Turning Point chapters have been started at universities and high schools across the country, has she?

There were so many more that were too profane and/or vile to share here.

Erika was supposed to wilt and fade away after Charlie was murdered. Instead, she and TPUSA, under her leadership, have become stronger. The young widow stands for everything the left despises, and they hate her for it.

They still have no idea what they've unleashed. 

