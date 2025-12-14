CNN's Gun 'Expert' Stunned by Laser Sights on Handgun – Spoiler: They're Cheap, Common, and Everywhere

The shooter at Brown University had a laser sight on his gun and apparently the experts at CNN think that is pretty advanced stuff (spoiler alert: it's not).

WATCH: CNN's "chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst" John Miller fear-mongers about "laser sights" on pistols in the wake of the Brown University shooting.



"One of those firearms, we are told, was equipped with a laser sight device. ⁰This has significance, because… pic.twitter.com/n1eJaeGX2y — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 14, 2025

This is not some advanced technology. Many hunters have a laser sight.

>if you fire at that point, the bullet goes where the dot is https://t.co/VyxdEFl0Q1 pic.twitter.com/lZFx57mwkB — realbop (@realbop4) December 15, 2025

Many newer pistols have sights on them.

I’m begging tv networks to get law enforcement experts who have been around guns/ a gun range this century.



There are literally thousands of red dot sights and laser sights on Amazon that are cheap and very common for non-professionals. https://t.co/GvdvoM1xri pic.twitter.com/cqY2TAOWv7 — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) December 14, 2025

They are very common and not at all some advanced technology.

Ah yes, the “laser” site is the one clear indicator this wasn’t random. https://t.co/sKoGWQ2K19 pic.twitter.com/il5wHw6Tnh — Okie-Not-From-Muscogee (@MurfJon) December 14, 2025

Actually red dot sights are readily available https://t.co/e28Z8dcBAW — John G (@JGandrallycat) December 15, 2025

It's really simple. They want you disarmed and helpless to stop the horrors they have brought and continue to bring to our shores. https://t.co/gaclnG280J — Codogs (@codogs2) December 14, 2025

For some reason, they believe people full prepared to kill other human beings will follow gun laws.

What an immense tool and fraud @CNN! @JohnMillerCNN should be FIRED IMMEDIATELY for not knowing about “Laser Sights”!

MY GRANDMA has a laser on her gun, FFS! The bullet DOES NOT “go where the dot is.” You cretinous fool…it’s not a magical device! https://t.co/NU67UQFBzx — Bunnyslope v.33 (@OmniPOTUSCaesar) December 14, 2025

Even Grandmas have laser sights.

Bring back Capital Punishment not Gun Control. https://t.co/5lbIahIsMp — Willie469 (@hardonewillie) December 14, 2025

For the love of god do these people even know what a gun is?!? https://t.co/6JDv68u7Po — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 14, 2025

Why do Leftists sound so dumb and moronic when they talk about guns? https://t.co/AU2xAvJZm7 — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) December 14, 2025

Mostly because they are dumb and moronic.

Complete slop by someone who has never used a laser to shoot anything.



1) Lasers aren’t “sophisticated.”



2) They’re generally not necessary unless you’re running night vision as well.



People who don’t know anything about guns shouldn’t waste oxygen fear mongering. https://t.co/6nkp7IuzRI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 14, 2025

How did @CNN manage to get so many morons in one company!? 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/orRdYUkHDu — Chad & Athena (@Chad_Athena1371) December 15, 2025

They attract each other.

For an expert he does a piss poor job of describing a simple to attach laser that simply shows where the gun is pointed, not that the bullet will follow the laser. ugh. https://t.co/Nt6zytmgCg — Eric Johnson (@itsEric) December 14, 2025

CNN is truly an embarrassment.

