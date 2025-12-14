No Americans to Teach PE? Democrats Now Importing Gym Teachers for California Schools...
Krystal Ball Says It's a GOOD THING There Are Fewer White Peeps Posting...
Seems IMPORTANT: Brown Classroom Where Gunman Opened Fire Belongs to THIS Teacher Teaching...
Liz Warren ALREADY Exploiting Brown Shooting to Push Gun Control and Dana Loesch...
Rashida Tlaib Claims Congress Has ALL THE MONEY to Feed and Give FREE...
Sexist, Racist Newsom Press Office TOOL DRAGGED for Literally Trashing Nicki Minaj for...

CNN's Gun 'Expert' Stunned by Laser Sights on Handgun – Spoiler: They're Cheap, Common, and Everywhere

justmindy
justmindy | 7:45 PM on December 14, 2025
meme

The shooter at Brown University had a laser sight on his gun and apparently the experts at CNN think that is pretty advanced stuff (spoiler alert: it's not).

This is not some advanced technology. Many hunters have a laser sight.

Many newer pistols have sights on them.

They are very common and not at all some advanced technology. 

For some reason, they believe people full prepared to kill other human beings will follow gun laws. 

Even Grandmas have laser sights.

Mostly because they are dumb and moronic. 

They attract each other. 

CNN is truly an embarrassment. 

