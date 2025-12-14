Boom! 'Landman' Drops the Most Savage Roast on 'The View' Ever: Rich Hens Ranting About Trump and Dudes

Landman is a hit show. 'The View' is a bunch of old hens pretending they have 'differing views' because they have one faux Republican on the show who chews her sleeve and never talks.

The newest episode of "Landman" took some shots at "The View."



In the episode, Tommy urges his father, T.L., to kill time around the house by watching a TV show and suggests "The View." When T.L. admits that he doesn't know what that is, Tommy explains it as, "A bunch of… pic.twitter.com/4tVa8G7UBv — Variety (@Variety) December 14, 2025

In a new episode, Landman mocks 'The View' and they might have lifted jokes from 'Twitchy' because they are so right on (they aren't really stealing jokes. They are just equally hilarious to Twitchy'.)

During the newest episode of the Paramount+ drama “Landman,” no love was shown to the daytime talk show “The View.” In the episode, Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) is urging his father, T.L. (Sam Elliott), to kill time around the house by watching a TV show and suggests “The View.” When T.L. admits that he doesn’t know what that is, Tommy explains it as, “A bunch of pissed-off millionaires bitching about how much they hate millionaires and Trump and men and you and me and everybody else they got a bee up their #ss about. It’s pretty funny.” Sheridan, who co-created the series and has the sole writing credit on all episodes in Seasons 1 and 2, often uses Tommy to opine on a litany of topics, ranging from alternative wind energy to country radio DJs. That said, real-life pop culture is very rarely discussed on the show, so it was surprising to hear “The View” brought up as a point of derision.

It's about time someone told the truth about 'The View', but those crazy women will probably just take it as a compliment.

Calling The View a show where a “bunch of of pissed-off millionaires” complain about “how much they hate millionaires and Trump and men” is funnier than anything you’ll ever see on Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Kimmel https://t.co/XhqLPF3TYE — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) December 14, 2025

To be clear, Colbert and Kimmel are as lame as 'The View' these days.

Billy Bob Thorton Aint wrong though is he

Hahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahaha that made my day https://t.co/Ip4AcMyQSe pic.twitter.com/TBTrVnzjb0 — LoJack5150 (@LoJack5150) December 14, 2025

He rarely is if we forget about that weird ritual with Angelina Jolie years ago.

That sounds exactly right. https://t.co/mO2PYKO6Qe — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 14, 2025

Fact check: true!

where is the lie https://t.co/Tef0cKc9es — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) December 14, 2025

Don't make me love this show any more... I can't take it https://t.co/Iko20B2sn3 — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) December 14, 2025

I have not watched this show yet, but I am about to now…lol https://t.co/x7YELrcjER — Janna Fite Herbison (@jannaherbison) December 14, 2025

Strange new respect for all Sheridan shows. Heh.

