ABC Hypes Up Scary Polar Bears Study Complete With Climate Alarmism Tropes

Boom! 'Landman' Drops the Most Savage Roast on 'The View' Ever: Rich Hens Ranting About Trump and Dudes

justmindy
justmindy | 5:40 PM on December 14, 2025
ABC

Landman is a hit show. 'The View' is a bunch of old hens pretending they have 'differing views' because they have one faux Republican on the show who chews her sleeve and never talks. 

In a new episode, Landman mocks 'The View' and they might have lifted jokes from 'Twitchy' because they are so right on (they aren't really stealing jokes. They are just equally hilarious to Twitchy'.)

During the newest episode of the Paramount+ drama “Landman,” no love was shown to the daytime talk show “The View.”

In the episode, Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) is urging his father, T.L. (Sam Elliott), to kill time around the house by watching a TV show and suggests “The View.” When T.L. admits that he doesn’t know what that is, Tommy explains it as, “A bunch of pissed-off millionaires bitching about how much they hate millionaires and Trump and men and you and me and everybody else they got a bee up their #ss about. It’s pretty funny.” Sheridan, who co-created the series and has the sole writing credit on all episodes in Seasons 1 and 2, often uses Tommy to opine on a litany of topics, ranging from alternative wind energy to country radio DJs. That said, real-life pop culture is very rarely discussed on the show, so it was surprising to hear “The View” brought up as a point of derision.

It's about time someone told the truth about 'The View', but those crazy women will probably just take it as a compliment. 

To be clear, Colbert and Kimmel are as lame as 'The View' these days.

He rarely is if we forget about that weird ritual with Angelina Jolie years ago.

Fact check: true!

Strange new respect for all Sheridan shows. Heh.

