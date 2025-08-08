Zohran Mamdani Says He’s Trump’s Worst Nightmare but We Don’t See the White House Stockpiling Diet Coke

Democrat NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani says he’s President Donald Trump’s worst nightmare. Wait, he’s creating a world without Diet Coke and McDonald’s Big Macs and Filet-O-Fish sandwiches? Well, Mamdani’s a communist and would love to seize the production of those capitalist favorites. The truth is, Mamdani has Trump on the brain like all members of the Democrat Party.

Here he is, a small man in the Big Apple. (WATCH)

Commie Mamdani: “My administration would be Donald Trump's worst nightmare." pic.twitter.com/FfWkNL1LGW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 7, 2025

That message is going to sell in that town. — VK (@vjeannek) August 7, 2025

100% — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 7, 2025

‘I really like his refreshing hatred of Trump, I’m voting for Mamdani!’

Posters are wondering why Mamdani is acting like he’s running for state or national office. The Democrats may be a mess, but they’re all on the same page when it comes to reminding everyone within earshot that they hate Trump, like really, really, REALLY HATE TRUMP! P.S. ‘WE HATE TRUMP!’

This dude is about to be mayor I’m confused at why he’s acting like he’s a governor or something — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) August 7, 2025

Messaging. The Dem base hates their current leadership. “They don’t fight and hate Trump hard enough!"



He’s addressing that.



That’s also the reason for the tough guy, violence-infused schtick we’re seeing around the TX redistricting fight. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 7, 2025

It’s also the same reason they’re all growing beards and consciously adding profanity to their public statements.



It’s amazing how they have evolved from the Party of “hope and change” to the Party of nonstop fear-mongering and outrage. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 7, 2025

The only thing that moves democrat voters right now is hate towards trump that’s why they all run their campaigns on getting trump — richy (@Richard27241976) August 7, 2025

‘Did we mention WE REALLY HATE TRUMP!’

Commenters say Mamdani is already too big for his britches and he hasn’t even been elected yet. Not that he’ll have any direct impact on Trump if or when he does take office.

Who wants to tell him he is running for Mayor and he can’t do anything to President Trump? 🤦‍♂️ — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) August 7, 2025

Mamdani would be America's worst nightmare. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) August 7, 2025

On the positive side of the ledger: Democrat party is flocking to support his extremism, and will do even more so should he win. Make em own it nationally in '26. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 7, 2025

Mamdani may be the Democrats’ dream for New York City. We’re talking to you, Elizabeth Warren. But, he’ll be a nightmare for Democrats nationally since they’ll have to explain why the party is so gung-ho for a Democratic Socialist who’s actually a communist. Good luck with that, Democrats!

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

