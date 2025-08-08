Zohran Mamdani Says He’s Trump’s Worst Nightmare but We Don’t See the White House Stockpiling Diet Coke

Kathy Hochul: Dems Follow the Rules But Mean State-Redistricting Republicans Are Forcing U...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 AM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrat NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani says he’s President Donald Trump’s worst nightmare. Wait, he’s creating a world without Diet Coke and McDonald’s Big Macs and Filet-O-Fish sandwiches? Well, Mamdani’s a communist and would love to seize the production of those capitalist favorites. The truth is, Mamdani has Trump on the brain like all members of the Democrat Party.

Here he is, a small man in the Big Apple. (WATCH)

‘I really like his refreshing hatred of Trump, I’m voting for Mamdani!’

Posters are wondering why Mamdani is acting like he’s running for state or national office. The Democrats may be a mess, but they’re all on the same page when it comes to reminding everyone within earshot that they hate Trump, like really, really, REALLY HATE TRUMP! P.S. ‘WE HATE TRUMP!’

‘Did we mention WE REALLY HATE TRUMP!’

Commenters say Mamdani is already too big for his britches and he hasn’t even been elected yet. Not that he’ll have any direct impact on Trump if or when he does take office.

Mamdani may be the Democrats’ dream for New York City. We’re talking to you, Elizabeth Warren. But, he’ll be a nightmare for Democrats nationally since they’ll have to explain why the party is so gung-ho for a Democratic Socialist who’s actually a communist. Good luck with that, Democrats!

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ELIZABETH WARREN NEW YORK

