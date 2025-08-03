Can’t Be Denied: CNN’s Harry Enten Admits that Trump is the Most Influential President This Century

Move over, former Presidents George W. Bush, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama! CNN’s Harry Enten says the numbers and accomplishments don’t lie - President Donald Trump is the most influential president so far in the 21st century.
WOW! CNN has finally admitted it: Donald Trump is the "most influential president this century.
"Tariffs. A historic net migration decline. And a ton of executive orders."Trump's remaking the United States of America."
"We can start there with tariffs. What are we talking about? No TACO for Trump. The effective tariff rate, get this, 18%. It is the highest, the highest since the 1930s up from, get this, just 2% last year...I can't think of a more influential president during this century and it starts here with tariffs! He said he was going to raise tariffs and despite the claims otherwise, he is in fact doing that."
"The other big thing that Trump ran on was immigration. How about net migration? It's gonna be down at least 60%! We may be dealing with, get this, negative NET MIGRATION to the United States in 2025. That would be the first time there is negative net migration in this country in at 50 YEARS!"
"We're talking about down from 2.8 million in 2024."
"Already, 180 executive orders signed by Donald Trump this year. You have to go all the way back to the FDR administration once again to find a year in which there were as many executive orders signed as we have this year."
"To give you an idea, Biden during his first year signed 77. That's the entire year. We're only a little bit more than halfway through this year."
"Love it, like it, or lump it. He has been tremendously influential to a historic degree."
Tariffs. A historic net migration decline. And a ton of executive orders.
"Trump's remaking the United States of America."
It’s about time someone in the legacy media admitted all this.
Posters say it’s incredible what Trump has been able to accomplish in just the first six months of his second term.
Between the border being secured, trade deals, peace deals, and trillions in investments coming into America with criminal illegal aliens being shipped out, President Trump is showing the world what real leadership can do. Contrast that with the last administration, and the difference is night and day!
— Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) August 3, 2025
Not just the last administration. Every administration since Reagan.— BiscoeDH2014 (@BiscoeDH2014) August 3, 2025
Trump makes all previous White House administrations look like they were moving in slo-mo.
Commenters say Trump is moving at an incredible pace despite 24/7 obstruction.
The good guys are winning and the bad guys don't like it. That's it in summary.— Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) August 3, 2025
He is the most influential in the wrong way for people who hate our country.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 3, 2025
The craziest part?— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 3, 2025
He's just getting started.
Yes. Trump still has three-and-a-half years left to go. That means his influence will only grow in contrast to the past presidents of this century. The winning will only continue. Eat Trump's dust, Bush, Biden, and Obama!
