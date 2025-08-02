Thugocracy? Adam Schiff Thinks Distrust of Government Started with Trump - Boy, Have...
VIP
Anglo Angle: Jasmine Crockett Lets Her Racist Flag Fly While Protesting Redistricting...
Cynthia Erivo Nails the Role of Nosferatu … um, Jesus in New Production...
Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowsk...
Federal Government DEI Program Bites the Dust After 44 Years
VIP
Fighting Words: Media Throw Fuel on Cincinnati Mob Beatdown's Racial Firestorm
BREAKING: Judge Jeanine Pirro Confirmed as U.S. Attorney of DC - Thune Prevents...
Australian City Rolls Out Machete Disposal Bins
'Good Things Only Come to Those Who Work:' Cam Ward Speaks TRUTH About...
Toxic Male Rep. Eric Swalwell Has More Evidence He Could Bench More Than...
Cheatle's Clearance Yanked: Secret Service Finally Dumps Dead Weight After Trump Fiasco
Kiddie Educator Ms. Rachel Goes Full Pro-Hamas Dolores Umbridge With Dishonest Vid of...
Cincinnati Mayor Too Busy Dealing With Children and Gun Violence to Meet With...
VIP
From Crock Pots to Cash Apps: Keeping Up with the Outrageously Extra Wedding...

CNN’s Smerconish Says Dems Need to Admit When Trump Racks Up Wins for the U.S. - Good Luck With That!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on August 02, 2025
Twitter

Would it be too much for Democrats to admit President Donald Trump has done some positive things for America? Yes, yes, it would. But that’s not stopping CNN’s Michael Smerconish from imploring them to do so. He realizes that the Democrat Party’s ‘Everything-Trump-Does-Is-Evil’ strategy is destroying their party and revealing them to be crazy.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

CNN's Michael Smerconish *CLAPS BACK* at viewer who claims "Trump has not done anything positive" in second term

"Come on ... Is it not a good thing that the porous border crossings have slowed to a trickle?"

"Is it not a good thing that our NATO allies have agreed to move from 2 to 5% of GDP?"

"I think they're both good things! Why not say it!? You'll enhance your credibility — not diminish it." @DailyCaller

Here’s where Smerconish makes his case. (WATCH)

We’re just as surprised as you!

Smerconish is in the tiny minority of media figures who still believe Democrats will respond to logic and reason. Two things Democrats on the whole abhor.

Recommended

Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowski Beam
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Democrats will never self-reflect or admit they are wrong. They are eternal spoiled children who will never mature.

Posters wonder if Democrats will ever break out of their cult-like opposition to Trump.

On rare occasions, one might break free on their own (Bill Maher), but overall, you’re wasting your time trying to help them directly. Both Maher and Smerconish will presently try to reason with Democrats, even though they’ll eventually give up.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BILL MAHER BORDER SECURITY CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NATO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowski Beam
Warren Squire
Cynthia Erivo Nails the Role of Nosferatu … um, Jesus in New Production of 'Superstar'
Brett T.
Sydney Sweeney's Shocking Political Stance Unveiled: Leftists' Minds Absolutely Blown
justmindy
Thugocracy? Adam Schiff Thinks Distrust of Government Started with Trump - Boy, Have We Got News for Him!
Warren Squire
HOO BOY: Dems Could Lose 25 House Seats If SCOTUS Ends Race-Based Gerrymandering
Amy Curtis
Federal Government DEI Program Bites the Dust After 44 Years
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowski Beam Warren Squire
Advertisement