CNN’s Smerconish Says Dems Need to Admit When Trump Racks Up Wins for the U.S. - Good Luck With That!

Would it be too much for Democrats to admit President Donald Trump has done some positive things for America? Yes, yes, it would. But that’s not stopping CNN’s Michael Smerconish from imploring them to do so. He realizes that the Democrat Party’s ‘Everything-Trump-Does-Is-Evil’ strategy is destroying their party and revealing them to be crazy.

CNN's Michael Smerconish *CLAPS BACK* at viewer who claims "Trump has not done anything positive" in second term "Come on ... Is it not a good thing that the porous border crossings have slowed to a trickle?" "Is it not a good thing that our NATO allies have agreed to move from 2 to 5% of GDP?" "I think they're both good things! Why not say it!? You'll enhance your credibility — not diminish it." @DailyCaller

Here’s where Smerconish makes his case. (WATCH)

Im shocked to actually hear someone on @CNN say something so logical. pic.twitter.com/B7cnEeiOUv — Scotty Jam (@spaceballs63) August 2, 2025

We’re just as surprised as you!

Smerconish is in the tiny minority of media figures who still believe Democrats will respond to logic and reason. Two things Democrats on the whole abhor.

Ah, someone put a micky in his coffee. He is actually speaking some truth. He will get killed by the Dems......but he is off to a good start. May save what is left of his career. — MtDewHigh (@JohnDoe71397417) August 2, 2025

Both @billmaher and @smerconish are trying to get progressive to stop behaving like jerks and think rationally. Do they want their party to keep losing? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 2, 2025

They have the most impossible task ahead of them.



Good luck reasoning with petulant children. — Kingly (@Kingly99999) August 2, 2025

Democrats will never self-reflect or admit they are wrong. They are eternal spoiled children who will never mature.

Posters wonder if Democrats will ever break out of their cult-like opposition to Trump.

Do you think years after he has left office they will realize how demented their thoughts were? Or will they just die “knowing” they were always right and the rest were in a cult? — chris gastony (@ChrisGastony) August 2, 2025

There is no cure for extreme cases of TDS. We need to accept it and move on. — Carmelo (@amusedwriter1) August 2, 2025

On rare occasions, one might break free on their own (Bill Maher), but overall, you’re wasting your time trying to help them directly. Both Maher and Smerconish will presently try to reason with Democrats, even though they’ll eventually give up.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

