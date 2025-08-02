BREAKING: Judge Jeanine Pirro Confirmed as U.S. Attorney of DC - Thune Prevents Trump Recess Appointments

Great news for both MAGA and Fox News fans - Judge Jeanine Pirro was confirmed as the U.S. Attorney for D.C. by the Senate on Saturday. The vote was 50-45. As expected, Democrat Senator Adam Schiff is outraged. Oh no!

Here’s more background plus a ‘congrats’ from someone Pirro will be working with closely. (READ)

🚨 BREAKING: Judge Jeanine Pirro has just been CONFIRMED as the U.S. Attorney for DC, 50-45



Time to set your sights on Adam Schiff and the LONG backlog of corrupt DC cronies, U.S. Attorney Pirro!



Lock them ALL up! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YHGvM64BNa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 3, 2025

Former Fox host Jeanine Pirro confirmed as DC US Attorney after tense partisan struggle https://t.co/qP09G9Gate pic.twitter.com/zastFelYgV — New York Post (@nypost) August 3, 2025

Congratulations to my dear friend @USAttyPirro on her confirmation today!



Jeanine is not only a wonderful person — she is a warrior for law and order.



I am absolutely thrilled to work side by side with my friend to keep Washington, DC safe. 🇺🇸 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 3, 2025

This is great news. The D.C. swamp must be sweating right now. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 3, 2025

Yes, many are sweating.

One California Senator seems to be Schiffing his pants right now.

🚨 JUST IN: Adam Schiff is on the verge of TEARS over U.S. Attorney Pirro being confirmed 🤣



He knows he’s in some deep sh*t



Sleep well tonight, Shifty Schiff! Soon you might be sleeping on a concrete bed inside a cage 😉 pic.twitter.com/XlaUYWBNby — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 3, 2025

The more they cry about Judge Jeanine, the more confident I become that she was the right pick 🤣 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 3, 2025

Schiff’s reaction should tell you everything you need to know! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 3, 2025

If Adam Schiff is crying about a political appointee then you know that appointee is stellar. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 3, 2025

The more Democrats hate her, the more Trump voters will embrace and support her. It’s not all good news on the confirmation front. Senate Leader John Thune announced the U.S. Senate will prevent President Donald Trump from making recess appointments by holding Pro Forma sessions every three days through the beginning of September.

