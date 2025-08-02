Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowsk...
Federal Government DEI Program Bites the Dust After 44 Years
VIP
Fighting Words: Media Throw Fuel on Cincinnati Mob Beatdown's Racial Firestorm
Australian City Rolls Out Machete Disposal Bins
'Good Things Only Come to Those Who Work:' Cam Ward Speaks TRUTH About...
Toxic Male Rep. Eric Swalwell Has More Evidence He Could Bench More Than...
Cheatle's Clearance Yanked: Secret Service Finally Dumps Dead Weight After Trump Fiasco
Kiddie Educator Ms. Rachel Goes Full Pro-Hamas Dolores Umbridge With Dishonest Vid of...
Cincinnati Mayor Too Busy Dealing With Children and Gun Violence to Meet With...
VIP
From Crock Pots to Cash Apps: Keeping Up with the Outrageously Extra Wedding...
HOO BOY: Dems Could Lose 25 House Seats If SCOTUS Ends Race-Based Gerrymandering
Unfit! Citizen Solicits Doctor’s Opinion on Trump ‘Medical Incident’
Senator Fetterman’s Fearless Truth: A Democrat’s Rare Honesty on Trump’s Trade Wins
Get This Lady Some Xanax, Stat! Boomer Granny Loses Her Mind Over Emil...

BREAKING: Judge Jeanine Pirro Confirmed as U.S. Attorney of DC - Thune Prevents Trump Recess Appointments

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:32 PM on August 02, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Great news for both MAGA and Fox News fans - Judge Jeanine Pirro was confirmed as the U.S. Attorney for D.C. by the Senate on Saturday. The vote was 50-45. As expected, Democrat Senator Adam Schiff is outraged. Oh no!

Advertisement

Here’s more background plus a ‘congrats’ from someone Pirro will be working with closely. (READ)

Yes, many are sweating.

One California Senator seems to be Schiffing his pants right now.

Recommended

Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowski Beam
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The more Democrats hate her, the more Trump voters will embrace and support her. It’s not all good news on the confirmation front. Senate Leader John Thune announced the U.S. Senate will prevent President Donald Trump from making recess appointments by holding Pro Forma sessions every three days through the beginning of September.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowski Beam
Warren Squire
HOO BOY: Dems Could Lose 25 House Seats If SCOTUS Ends Race-Based Gerrymandering
Amy Curtis
Federal Government DEI Program Bites the Dust After 44 Years
Brett T.
Sydney Sweeney's Shocking Political Stance Unveiled: Leftists' Minds Absolutely Blown
justmindy
Get This Lady Some Xanax, Stat! Boomer Granny Loses Her Mind Over Emil Bove Confirmation (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Toxic Male Rep. Eric Swalwell Has More Evidence He Could Bench More Than 'Gutlessfeld'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowski Beam Warren Squire
Advertisement