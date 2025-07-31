LeBron James Tells AI Company No More Using His Pregnant Likeness in Videos...
Well, that’s Rich! Actor Harrison Ford Decries the ‘Economics’ that Made Him a Multi-Millionaire

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on July 31, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Harrison Ford is a great actor; he’s earned his accolades and millions. We love Han Solo, Indiana Jones, and Jack Ryan. What we don’t love is being lectured about politics and money from a multi-millionaire who complains about having too much wealth and the rich getting richer. Harrison, no one’s forcing you to keep all your wealth to yourself.

Start here. (READ)

(post continues) ...right. Now, because we’ve been disaggregated in this way, we’re having a hard time finding commonality. But if you look at the economy, you’ll figure out where the commonality is — it’s where it always was: Rich get richer, and poor get poorer. And that ain’t exactly right."

We would love to meet the person who twisted Ford's arm and forced him to take all those high-paying roles. Roles he could have done for much less than he was paid. Maybe he could have spread his exorbitant pay among the crew.

Ford complains about the ‘economy’ that allows the rich to get richer. Well, about that.

Ford is projecting his guilt. Nothing is stopping him from giving away his riches to the poor he feels deserve it, or giving it to the government.

Commenters were quick to line up, assuming that Ford was going to do something directly about the poor who keep getting poorer.

You’ll be waiting a long time for money that’s never coming.

Posters say Ford needs to stop yapping from his celebrity perch.

We miss that Harrison Ford, too.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump's leadership and bold policies, America's economy is back on track.

