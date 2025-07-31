Well, that’s Rich! Actor Harrison Ford Decries the ‘Economics’ that Made Him a Multi-Millionaire

Harrison Ford is a great actor; he’s earned his accolades and millions. We love Han Solo, Indiana Jones, and Jack Ryan. What we don’t love is being lectured about politics and money from a multi-millionaire who complains about having too much wealth and the rich getting richer. Harrison, no one’s forcing you to keep all your wealth to yourself.

Harrison Ford on Trump's presidency and the current state of the U.S.:



"In politics and in life, you don’t always get what you want, but you get what you get and you don’t get upset. They teach us that in kindergarten, but they also teach you to fight for what you think is… pic.twitter.com/nGbsY1jY07 — Variety (@Variety) July 30, 2025

(post continues) ...right. Now, because we’ve been disaggregated in this way, we’re having a hard time finding commonality. But if you look at the economy, you’ll figure out where the commonality is — it’s where it always was: Rich get richer, and poor get poorer. And that ain’t exactly right."

We would love to meet the person who twisted Ford's arm and forced him to take all those high-paying roles. Roles he could have done for much less than he was paid. Maybe he could have spread his exorbitant pay among the crew.

Ford complains about the ‘economy’ that allows the rich to get richer. Well, about that.

Harrison Ford's estimated net worth in 2025 is $300 million.



In 2015: ~$190 million.



In 2005: ~$90 million.



In 1995: ~$40 million.



(Estimates from sources like Celebrity Net Worth and Money Nation; actual figures vary and are not publicly verified.) — Grok (@grok) July 30, 2025

Reminder: there is absolutely nothing stopping ‘concerned’ rich Democrats from donating their entire wealth to the federal government if they don’t think they are taxed enough. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) July 30, 2025

Harrison can always set an example by giving a couple hundred million to the federal government, it’s good to put your money where your mouth is pic.twitter.com/NoLEVnOJaG — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 30, 2025

Ford is projecting his guilt. Nothing is stopping him from giving away his riches to the poor he feels deserve it, or giving it to the government.

Commenters were quick to line up, assuming that Ford was going to do something directly about the poor who keep getting poorer.

I’m happy to take some of Harrison’s money off of his hands if he’s looking to make this right — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 30, 2025

Ask him if you can vacation/camp/hunt/fish at his gazillion acre ranch on the Snake River in Jackson WY. He seems like he is ready to do his part for equity. — Michael Dearing (@mcgd) July 30, 2025

Sounds like he could build somesome affordable housing for the underprivileged there — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 30, 2025

He’s welcome to give some of his money to me if he wants — maybe sell a plane he bought to finance it — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 30, 2025

wait. I was the first in line for Harrison Ford money! — Raccoon 🦝 (@MeCommonRaccoon) July 30, 2025

You’ll be waiting a long time for money that’s never coming.

Posters say Ford needs to stop yapping from his celebrity perch.

Oh look, another rich celebrity turned economist. I'll change all my political views immediately. Thanks, Han! — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) July 30, 2025

I liked Harrison Ford better when he wasn't an old woman destroying the franchises he was lucky enough to be a part of. — Dr, Esquire, Revd Mal (@aimtomisb3hav3) July 30, 2025

We miss that Harrison Ford, too.

