When Harry Met Petey: Sisson Meets Buttigieg in Matching Suits to Discuss the Issues Facing America

Democrat influencer Harry Sisson met one of his heroes on Wednesday - Pete Buttigieg. Ok, Sisson has low standards. What do you expect? He idolized President Joe Biden, too. The Democrat duo discussed ‘important issues’ facing America. We hear grooming was also involved. What? Not like that! Personal grooming, such as beard trimming, oral hygiene and selecting the right tie. Buttigieg recently started sporting a beard and Sisson's been wearing suits.

Advertisement

Here’s a pic of the two. (READ)

It was great to meet with Pete Buttigieg and some amazing advocates to discuss important issues facing the country. Pete is awesome! pic.twitter.com/myZNL46bEu — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 30, 2025

Three time loser meets future loser. — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) July 31, 2025

Damn, Democrats just locked the "real men" vote.🤣🤡 — BunterHiden (@gonglez159) July 31, 2025

Their nicknames of Sissy and Booty aren’t holding these masculine dynamos down at all.

Commenters couldn’t help noticing that Buttigieg and Sisson looked like they stepped out of the same closet.

Same height, same low T!



Almost twins!



MAHA — ⁿᵉʷˢ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (@RobertKennedyJc) July 30, 2025

Oh twinsies, how sweet. ❤️ — D_H_C (@DGC_2020) July 31, 2025

Did you two ask each other what you were going to wear so you could dress like twins? — Jammles (@jammles9) July 30, 2025

Was there a 2 for 1 sale in a boys department somewhere? — CDM60 (@Dianka4103) July 31, 2025

Why did you coordinate outfits? Pretty weird, dude. — The Cocaine Bear (@KyCocaineBear) July 31, 2025

I'm sure you discussed a lot of things.... pic.twitter.com/NF3PsygI9u — J (@JayTC53) July 30, 2025

The casting rumors are true!

Commenters wanted to know if Sisson got sassy with Buttigieg. (WATCH)

Did you guys do a sassy walk? pic.twitter.com/wB11Jk7mpl — Gibby Turismo (@GibbyTurismo207) July 30, 2025

Did you and Don Lemon both meet with him? — Sigh... (@LoveMeSomeTX) July 31, 2025

Are you kidding? No room could ever contain that much manliness and testosterone!

Posters were wondering if Buttigieg exchanged money with Sisson for their short time together.

So how much were you paid for this? I assume we are going to start seeing a lot of Pete Buttigieg for president posts from you now. Was he the highest bidder or the only one that would take you? — Arkadalo™ (@Arkadalo) July 30, 2025

It would be a smarter decision to pay him not to support them. — Nate Corlan (@NateCorlan) July 30, 2025

Yep. If a meme was needed you just did it. — Comfortably Sane (@Chris481808) July 30, 2025

Nothing would make us happier than the pic of Sisson and Buttigieg becoming a meme template.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.