When Harry Met Petey: Sisson Meets Buttigieg in Matching Suits to Discuss the Issues Facing America

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 AM on July 31, 2025
Twitter

Democrat influencer Harry Sisson met one of his heroes on Wednesday - Pete Buttigieg. Ok, Sisson has low standards. What do you expect? He idolized President Joe Biden, too. The Democrat duo discussed ‘important issues’ facing America. We hear grooming was also involved. What? Not like that! Personal grooming, such as beard trimming, oral hygiene and selecting the right tie. Buttigieg recently started sporting a beard and Sisson's been wearing suits.

Here’s a pic of the two. (READ)

Their nicknames of Sissy and Booty aren’t holding these masculine dynamos down at all.

Commenters couldn’t help noticing that Buttigieg and Sisson looked like they stepped out of the same closet.

The casting rumors are true!

Commenters wanted to know if Sisson got sassy with Buttigieg. (WATCH)

Are you kidding? No room could ever contain that much manliness and testosterone!

Posters were wondering if Buttigieg exchanged money with Sisson for their short time together.

Nothing would make us happier than the pic of Sisson and Buttigieg becoming a meme template.

