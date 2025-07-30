Political Purge: Seth Meyers Views His Late-Night TV Talk Show as Cathartic Not Comedic

Alleged comedian and TV talk show host Seth Meyers seems confused. He seems to think his late-night ‘comedy’ show is supposed to be a therapy session of sorts. There’s nothing funny about that!

Check this out. (WATCH)

Seth Meyers goes on the Armchair Expert podcast and claims that he views his 'Late Night' NBC job as wanting "to make a show that's both cathartic to do and cathartic to watch." pic.twitter.com/wqHq2AeTYG — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) July 29, 2025

Being a comedian is more complicated than "being funny," but it does seem like a better place to start than being a therapist



Meyers Claims His Goal is to Make a Show That is 'Cathartic To Watch' https://t.co/09VFgg5IuL — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) July 29, 2025

Cathartic: "preach"



Progressivism is a religion and all of these clowns are brainlessly in the faith — Dr, Esquire, Revd Mal (@aimtomisb3hav3) July 30, 2025

Which is why he'll no longer have a show a year from now. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) July 29, 2025

It feels like a countdown to the inevitable at this point. Stephen Colbert is on his way out, and no lessons are being learned, and no changes are being made.

Meyers may have a hard time grasping his role, but commenters know exactly why they used to watch late-night talk shows. It’s this little thing called ‘entertainment.’ Viewers want to laugh and unwind, not be wound up.

Seth: Your job is to entertain viewers who aren't asleep so that advertisers will by ads on the show which would make the shareholders a return on their investment. — Blad (@tlindblad) July 29, 2025

The only catharsis that late night programming was intended to deliver was...laughter. Laughter to provide an escape and a wind down from the drudgery of what daily life can sometimes be. Today's late night shows forgot that. They have failed and should rightly be dismantled... — Anita Kahrs (@KahrsAnita) July 29, 2025

I just wish he'd see his job this way: to make viewers smile, laugh, and be entertained after a long, stressful day. How did late-night hosts lose sight of their mission? — M. Meyers (@MMeyers376121) July 29, 2025

I'm so old I remember when late night television was supposed to be funny and entertaining.



I wonder why the entire enterprise is circling the drain. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) July 29, 2025

It’s dying the death it deserves. All facets of media suffer from the same problem: people either don’t know their roles or they know their roles and outright refuse to embrace them. That’s why we have cathartic therapy shows at night instead of comedy programs to close out our hectic days.

