AFT Passes Resolution 'Protecting Public Education From Right-Wing Extremism'

Political Purge: Seth Meyers Views His Late-Night TV Talk Show as Cathartic Not Comedic

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:34 AM on July 30, 2025
Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP

Alleged comedian and TV talk show host Seth Meyers seems confused. He seems to think his late-night ‘comedy’ show is supposed to be a therapy session of sorts. There’s nothing funny about that!

Check this out. (WATCH)

It feels like a countdown to the inevitable at this point. Stephen Colbert is on his way out, and no lessons are being learned, and no changes are being made.

Meyers may have a hard time grasping his role, but commenters know exactly why they used to watch late-night talk shows. It’s this little thing called ‘entertainment.’ Viewers want to laugh and unwind, not be wound up.

It’s dying the death it deserves. All facets of media suffer from the same problem: people either don’t know their roles or they know their roles and outright refuse to embrace them. That’s why we have cathartic therapy shows at night instead of comedy programs to close out our hectic days.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT STEPHEN COLBERT

