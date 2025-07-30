Scott Jennings Lists the 80/20 Hills Dems Are Dying On and How That Erodes Trust on Other Issues

Republican commentator Scott Jennings appeared on Patrick Bet-David’s podcast on Tuesday, and the conversation soon turned to why the Democrat Party is struggling so hard right now. Jennings said it’s impossible to trust Democrats on normal issues because they are so entrenched in radical ones like allowing boys in girls’ locker rooms.

Correct. It’s multiple hills they have chosen to die on, and they refuse to abandon the insanity of each one so they can be taken seriously.

Posters say Jennings just laid out what Republicans need to talk about during midterms. Sure, but they must focus on the economy and Trump’s other accomplishments as well.

We’ve never seen Dems work this hard at anything.

Posters don’t understand why they have to fight so hard over common-sense issues with Democrats. It’s finally taking its toll on the party.

Exactly. If you can’t protect basic boundaries for kids, you’ve forfeited all credibility. it’s common sense.

Yes, the Democrat Party is relying more and more on stunts like marathon speeches and staged videos.

Commenters say Democrats are desperately seeking out new voters anywhere they can, which is making their brand even more toxic.

And to regain popularity, they're now backing anti-Semitic, Muslim communists. I suggest they double down on that strategy. — Alan Dell (@agent000seven) July 29, 2025

The DEM party is collapsing because radical leftists have taken over the party. As a result, reasonable, middle of the road Americans are fleeing in droves and that will continue into the foreseeable future. Before long, only fringe extremists will remain. — thehistorian (@thehistorian35) July 29, 2025

We agree. It’s refreshing to hear Jennings without CNN’s Abby Phillip talking over him because he’s owning one of her fellow Democrats on NewsNight.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

