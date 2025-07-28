VIP
CNN: Palestinians Condemn Humiliation of Chasing Air-Dropped Aid
Sen. Chris Van Hollen Holds Intimate Sit-In After Being Barred From ICE Facility
Inside the $50 Million Shadow Agency That Tried to Censor Americans
Letitia James Suing to Keep Illegals Getting SNAP Benefits
'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC...
Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg Dead at 65
Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed
Chris Cillizza Thinks AOC Has the Best Chance of Being the 2028 Dem...
WaPo Digs Into Claims That Sydney Sweeney Doing Ads for American Eagle Is...
Keith Olbermann Stealing Jokes From Middle Schoolers Now
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien POLICE OFFICER After He Attempted to Buy a Gun
Police Officer in Critical Condition as Police Respond to Active Shooter Situation in...
VIP
To Attack Israel, the Media Wages War on Truth and Children
Fool Me Twice: After YEARS of Broken Immigration Promises, Amnesty Proposal Gets MASSIVE...

No Way José! Dem Alex Padilla Wants to Award Citizenship to Illegal Aliens in the U.S for Seven Years

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on July 28, 2025
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Democrat Alex ‘José’ Padilla is making sure everyone knows that the Democrat Party is really the Illegal Alien Party. On Monday, he announced he wants to change our nation’s immigration laws to reward foreigners who entered our country illegally by bestowing citizenship on those millions who have been here seven years or more. Yes, he's pushing amnesty.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Democrat Senator Alex Padilla to introduce new legislation to make illegals into citizens if they live in the US for more than 7 years. He says Trump has gone "too far, even for his supporters" because he is removing criminal illegal aliens from our country.

This was the plan all along…. Importing new Democrat voters.

Here’s the announcement. (WATCH)

Democrats don’t speak for us; they speak for the illegal aliens who are the main focus of their party now.

Padilla repeats the lie that MAGA voters think Trump has gone too far by simply keeping his campaign promise to deport all illegal aliens. MAGA only has one complaint.

Recommended

'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC Active Shooter
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Trump voters want more arrests and deportations to be accelerated.

Commenters see what’s truly going on. Democrats see the bodies they need counted in the census to maintain their Congressional seats being sent back across the border. It's all about power at the expense of American citizens. Well, boohoo!

Advertisement

Padilla, please keep crying and telling your sob stories. They don't work. Trump won on the promise of deporting illegal aliens. Amnesty is not happening!

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ALEX PADILLA BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC Active Shooter
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed
Brett T.
Inside the $50 Million Shadow Agency That Tried to Censor Americans
Brett T.
Letitia James Suing to Keep Illegals Getting SNAP Benefits
Brett T.
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien POLICE OFFICER After He Attempted to Buy a Gun
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC Active Shooter Grateful Calvin
Advertisement