No Way José! Dem Alex Padilla Wants to Award Citizenship to Illegal Aliens in the U.S for Seven Years

Democrat Alex ‘José’ Padilla is making sure everyone knows that the Democrat Party is really the Illegal Alien Party. On Monday, he announced he wants to change our nation’s immigration laws to reward foreigners who entered our country illegally by bestowing citizenship on those millions who have been here seven years or more. Yes, he's pushing amnesty.

Democrat Senator Alex Padilla to introduce new legislation to make illegals into citizens if they live in the US for more than 7 years. He says Trump has gone "too far, even for his supporters" because he is removing criminal illegal aliens from our country. This was the plan all along…. Importing new Democrat voters.

Democrat Senator Alex Padilla to introduce new legislation to make illegals into citizens if they live in the US for more than 7 years.



He says Trump has gone "too far, even for his supporters" because he is removing criminal illegal aliens from our country.



This was the plan… pic.twitter.com/RMz4ZvQH9J — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 28, 2025

Who gave Democrat politicians the right to speak for us? Because this Trump supporter does NOT think the president has gone too far. — Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) July 28, 2025

Democrats don’t speak for us; they speak for the illegal aliens who are the main focus of their party now.

Padilla repeats the lie that MAGA voters think Trump has gone too far by simply keeping his campaign promise to deport all illegal aliens. MAGA only has one complaint.

Hey @AlexPadilla4CA, not a single Trump voter thinks Trump is going “too far” with deportations and closing the border. We couldn’t be happier with Trump’s border policies! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 28, 2025

He's not going far enough actually. — Jeremiah Campana (@jeremiahcampana) July 28, 2025

The only complaint from Trump voters is Trump is going too slow. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) July 28, 2025

Even Latinos in my area want MORE ICE agents removing illegals!!!!



Ramp it up! — Steve McRae 😈A-Holy Pope of Agnosticism😇 (@SteveMcRae_) July 28, 2025

Trump voters want more arrests and deportations to be accelerated.

Commenters see what’s truly going on. Democrats see the bodies they need counted in the census to maintain their Congressional seats being sent back across the border. It's all about power at the expense of American citizens. Well, boohoo!

We didn't vote for amnesty.

We voted for mass deportations.



Can we all agree on that? Are you happy with what President Trump is doing on deportations?



My only criticism is that there are not more deportations happening. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) July 28, 2025

OMG! They can see their illegal voters, and illegal congressional seats being deported!!!!

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 — mooselips™ 💋 (@mooselips) July 28, 2025

Padilla, please keep crying and telling your sob stories. They don't work. Trump won on the promise of deporting illegal aliens. Amnesty is not happening!

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

