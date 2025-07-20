That Thing That Wasn't Happening WAS Happening (AGAIN!): Chicago Tribune Admits Illegals D...
Cincinnati Bluesky User Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Murder Kristi Noem and ICE Agents

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on July 20, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

A poster over on Bluesky learned that hiding behind a screen name can’t protect him from the Department of Homeland Security. Federal authorities have arrested Anthony Kelly of Cincinnati for allegedly posting threats aimed at DHS Secretary Krista Noem and ICE agents.

Here’s more. (READ)

Bluesky is an echo chamber.

Commenters note that legacy media is going to ignore this story.

The legacy media and their Democrat Party want ICE agents to be threatened. They’re not going to highlight any story that shows how insane their position is.

Posters say there’s no such thing as true anonymity online.

Feds can always figure out who someone is behind an assumed name and an avatar.

Commenters want these radicals threatening ICE and others trying to deport illegal aliens to be held accountable. That includes Democrat lawmakers as well.

Now that would be something to see.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

