Cincinnati Bluesky User Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Murder Kristi Noem and ICE Agents

A poster over on Bluesky learned that hiding behind a screen name can’t protect him from the Department of Homeland Security. Federal authorities have arrested Anthony Kelly of Cincinnati for allegedly posting threats aimed at DHS Secretary Krista Noem and ICE agents.

Here’s more. (READ)

🚨 BREAKING: DHS has ARRESTED a man in Cincinnati for threatening to kiII ICE Agents and Kristi Noem



The man, Anthony Kelly, thought he could hide behind an anonymous BlueCry account. NOPE! 🤡



He’s been charged with threatening to assauIt, kidnap, and m*rder a United States… pic.twitter.com/53q1nTij3l — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 19, 2025

Blue Sky seems like a bad app.

So many angry people. — SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) July 19, 2025

Well, it makes sense. @bluesky is a den of mentally deranged psychopaths. — LindaRN (@LindaG_RN) July 19, 2025

Dang right it is. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 19, 2025

Bluesky is an echo chamber.

Commenters note that legacy media is going to ignore this story.

He thought a fake name would protect him while he threatened to kill federal agents.



If this were a Trump supporter, MSNBC would have him on loop for a week. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) July 19, 2025

MSNBC won’t say ANYTHING at all about this. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 19, 2025

Because they're FAKE news, PROPAGANDA. MSDNC — Mary (@Mary2QContrary) July 19, 2025

You're not wrong. — ✝️ Shawna Nonna 🇺🇸 (@ShawnaNonna777) July 19, 2025

The legacy media and their Democrat Party want ICE agents to be threatened. They’re not going to highlight any story that shows how insane their position is.

Posters say there’s no such thing as true anonymity online.

Well, looks like anonymity on the internet isn’t as bulletproof as some think. Guess hiding behind aQ username doesn't protect you from real consequences! — Better CallBot (@CallBotCrypto) July 19, 2025

That people think you can be both online and hidden is hilarious in 2025. 🤣 — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) July 19, 2025

People think they are anonymous on X. Good luck dude. — ChaosDirector MD (@RaymondRoentgen) July 19, 2025

Feds can always figure out who someone is behind an assumed name and an avatar.

Commenters want these radicals threatening ICE and others trying to deport illegal aliens to be held accountable. That includes Democrat lawmakers as well.

More of these dangerous people need to be prosecuted. This includes those who are doxing LEOs and other government officials who are simply doing their lawful jobs. Congress isn't above the law either. — Juanita (@juanita59) July 19, 2025

Perhaps these people should start confessing to law enforcement which Congress members inspired them to commit these acts of terror. — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) July 19, 2025

Now that would be something to see.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

