Charlamagne tha God: Canceling Colbert Signals America Is Like North Korea and Under Authoritarian Rule

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on July 18, 2025
"The Late Show" YouTube video: "Puppetry In The First Degree"

The way Democrats are talking about Stephen Colbert, you would think the entirety of human civilization's survival hinges on his late-night show remaining uninterrupted on TV for the next 100 years. Talk show host Charlamagne tha God is one of those demented Dems. America is over without 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!' Reeeeeeee!!!

Check this out. (WATCH)

Yep, it’s just a TV show, and it’s not even a good one.

President Donald Trump didn’t force CBS to cancel Colbert’s nightly Democrat cope sessions.

The show was belligerent towards half of America, it was expensive, and ultimately, it was simply not funny.

Commenters note that in the end, math was Colbert’s most unforgiving opponent.

We also love it when authoritarians allow a flailing TV show to have one more season. Such gracious authoritarianism - just like North Korea!

Commenters say reruns of old sitcoms would get more views than Colbert’s tired anti-Trump tripe.

Oh, that's coming. We’re also bracing for nightly lovefests as guests go on Colbert’s show and gush all over him. It’ll be sickening, but the light at the end of the tunnel will be knowing the final episode airs in May.

