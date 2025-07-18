Charlamagne tha God: Canceling Colbert Signals America Is Like North Korea and Under Authoritarian Rule

The way Democrats are talking about Stephen Colbert, you would think the entirety of human civilization's survival hinges on his late-night show remaining uninterrupted on TV for the next 100 years. Talk show host Charlamagne tha God is one of those demented Dems. America is over without 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!' Reeeeeeee!!!

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

Charlamagne tha God is EXTREMELY pissy about CBS canceling Colbert's Late Show



"Make America North Korea... We are fully under authoritarian rule." pic.twitter.com/P33ZywqZmW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 18, 2025

Faux outrage….. NEXT!!! — Kal-El’s Cape (@_latimoresays_) July 18, 2025

How ridiculous. It’s a show cancellation, dude. Get a grip. — A Ruthless (@ARuthless8) July 18, 2025

Yep, it’s just a TV show, and it’s not even a good one.

President Donald Trump didn’t force CBS to cancel Colbert’s nightly Democrat cope sessions.

Donald Trump didn’t cancel his show. CBS cancelled his show. Poor Charlamaign. He’s on the struggle bus re: reality. — Cheryl (@CBPYAHOO55) July 18, 2025

Come on, man. A network canceling a boring late show isn't authoritarian; it's just business. Maybe make it funny next time? — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) July 18, 2025

The show was belligerent towards half of America, it was expensive, and ultimately, it was simply not funny.

Commenters note that in the end, math was Colbert’s most unforgiving opponent.

How can one man be wrong about every subject? Steven’s show was canceled because it cost 100 million a year to produce and was losing 40 million a year, all while having 200 staff. The show sucked — AB (@AMB8471) July 18, 2025

This guy has no clue — Darren Cooper (@DarrenC91694250) July 18, 2025

So authoritarian that they’re letting Colbert continue his show for another full season — Am1stintheATL (@am1stinthe) July 18, 2025

A private company cancels a show because of horrible ratings. Somehow that's dictatorial.



Charlamagne the Man is a moron. @cthagod — ★ John Jordan (@erjohnjordan) July 18, 2025

It definitely didn’t have anything to do with the condescending nightly lectures or nauseating smugness. — Stu Bacabra (@StuBacabra) July 18, 2025

We also love it when authoritarians allow a flailing TV show to have one more season. Such gracious authoritarianism - just like North Korea!

Commenters say reruns of old sitcoms would get more views than Colbert’s tired anti-Trump tripe.

Yeah CBS should continue airing and paying Colbert for a show that's not profitable, relatable, or has anyone that watches it.



I guarantee the following month after the shows goes off the air the re runs of 2 & half men that it is replaced with will do better in the ratings. — THRASHER 🇺🇸 (@nthrasher04) July 18, 2025

Advertisement

Now for the next 10 months the leftists are going to piss and moan about that disgusting creep Colbert being cancelled. LOL. Hopefully Kimmel is next and they can piss and moan about his cancellation too. — 🇺🇸Yooper Homesteader🇺🇸 (@Yooperhomestead) July 18, 2025

Oh, that's coming. We’re also bracing for nightly lovefests as guests go on Colbert’s show and gush all over him. It’ll be sickening, but the light at the end of the tunnel will be knowing the final episode airs in May.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.