Scott Jennings Dumps Ice Bucket of Truth About Trump’s MAGA Base’s Loyalty on Dem Strategist’s Head

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:30 PM on July 18, 2025
Twitchy

Democrat strategist Adrienne Elrod thinks the legacy media and her party’s histrionics over Jeffrey Epstein are affecting MAGA voters and their support of President Donald Trump. It’s clear it’s not working so leave it to Republican commentator Scott Jennings to pour an ice bucket of reality over Elrod’s head during a recent NewsNight on CNN.

Start here. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY DUMPS COLD WATER on Dem Strategist Adrienne Elrod's suggestion that Trump could *permanently* lose his base over Epstein

"Since the Epstein business started, his job approval among Republicans has gone up! He's over 90% with Republicans."

"It's not hurting him with his base."

"This is a fantasy that Democrats have been engaging in since January that Republicans would abandon!"

"It's not happening!"

@DailyCaller

Here’s Jennings in action. (WATCH)

Jennings makes so many Democrats on CNN look like absolute clowns.

Even CNN’s Harry Enten shows that recent polling since the Epstein stuff broke isn’t hurting Trump’s support with his base. (WATCH)

MAGA as a whole is not going to get distracted by side issues, especially while Trump is keeping campaign promises and racking up Ws.

Commenters note that MAGA can be mad at Trump and still embrace him at the same time.

This only proves that after 10 years, Democrats still do not understand Trump’s voters, nor do they care to. MAGA is a big issue base that will let many things (inflated by the legacy media and Dems) slide, especially when Trump’s getting popular things passed in Congress like defunding NPR and PBS.

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitcy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

