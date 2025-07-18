Scott Jennings Dumps Ice Bucket of Truth About Trump’s MAGA Base’s Loyalty on Dem Strategist’s Head

Democrat strategist Adrienne Elrod thinks the legacy media and her party’s histrionics over Jeffrey Epstein are affecting MAGA voters and their support of President Donald Trump. It’s clear it’s not working so leave it to Republican commentator Scott Jennings to pour an ice bucket of reality over Elrod’s head during a recent NewsNight on CNN.

@ScottJenningsKY DUMPS COLD WATER on Dem Strategist Adrienne Elrod's suggestion that Trump could *permanently* lose his base over Epstein "Since the Epstein business started, his job approval among Republicans has gone up! He's over 90% with Republicans." "It's not hurting him with his base." "This is a fantasy that Democrats have been engaging in since January that Republicans would abandon!" "It's not happening!" @DailyCaller

Here’s Jennings in action. (WATCH)

Jennings makes so many Democrats on CNN look like absolute clowns.

Even CNN’s Harry Enten shows that recent polling since the Epstein stuff broke isn’t hurting Trump’s support with his base. (WATCH)

X isn't real life. Post-Epstein saga, Trump's approval with the GOP (~90%) may actually be slightly up. He's at/or near his apex w/ the GOP.



How? Just 1 respondent said Epstein was the top problem facing the U.S.



Cong Dems, OTOH, are at their worst standing with Dems ever. pic.twitter.com/pSMH4BQ8Ou — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) July 17, 2025

President Trump’s approval has only gone up with Republicans 😂 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 18, 2025

I guess some people care about the real issues after all. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 17, 2025

MAGA as a whole is not going to get distracted by side issues, especially while Trump is keeping campaign promises and racking up Ws.

Commenters note that MAGA can be mad at Trump and still embrace him at the same time.

They don't get that Trump's base can be p***** about something without leaving him. — Keyturner (@decathlongs87) July 18, 2025

We’re conservatives.



We have an ability to absolutely hate a thing that someone does and still support them and respect them outside of that thing if their actions warrant it.



Liberals need you to agree with everything or you’re a Nazi sympathizer…



We aren’t the same. — William @ Trader’s Cove (@BTB_Trade_Team) July 18, 2025

Leftists can't wrap their heads around the idea that MAGA can disagree and even argue with Trump's ideas and policies and yet still support him. — WildRose (@ramblonrose2222) July 18, 2025

MAGA has built a coalition of many people with different ideas & common sense. Republicans are not abandoning President Trump over the Epstein files. They may be upset, but they’re not leaving.🤩🤷‍♀️🇺🇸 — Courtney Feagin (@cabcabbage1) July 18, 2025

This only proves that after 10 years, Democrats still do not understand Trump’s voters, nor do they care to. MAGA is a big issue base that will let many things (inflated by the legacy media and Dems) slide, especially when Trump’s getting popular things passed in Congress like defunding NPR and PBS.

