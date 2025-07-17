Scott Jennings Pleads with Tiffany Cross to Stop Insulting Jews by Equating ICE Facilities to Nazi Camps

Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross doesn’t care that she’s minimizing the true horror of the Holocaust by comparing air-conditioned illegal alien detention facilities to Nazi concentration camps. She keeps pushing the fake equivalence despite neither being remotely the same thing. Republican commentator Scott Jennings even told her how insulting she was, but it was to no avail.

See and hear for yourself. (WATCH)

Scott Jennings and Tiffany Cross battle over her comparison of ICE detention facilities to Nazi concentration camps.



"That's offensive to Jewish people, by the way. Every time you say that, I get a thousand texts. Comparing that to the Holocaust is WILD." pic.twitter.com/HMPjX4HA3v — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 16, 2025

Her ignorance could not be contained.

Even Jennings appears to have reached the end of his rope with Cross.

Scott Jennings is over it. pic.twitter.com/1vnfI54lnU — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) July 16, 2025

I think Tiffany Cross finally found Scott's limit.



Comparing ICE facilities to Nazi concentration camps.



Not sure how anyone can think being given three meals a day, beds, showers, and transportation to their home country is comparable to Nazi concentration camps. — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 16, 2025

He tolerates a lot more than I think I could. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) July 16, 2025

You could tell her stupidity was affecting him physically, which is saying something since his tolerance levels would be off the charts doing these panel shows several nights a week.

Posters drive home that places like Alligator Alcatraz are nothing like concentration camps.

Wrong. Nazis permanently imprisoned German CITIZENS based solely on RACE/RELIGION. They wouldn’t LET them leave the country. Enslaved them and killed them. Trump is temporarily detaining ALIENS based on ILLEGAL status. He is HELPING them leave. No one is being enslaved or killed. pic.twitter.com/3WSYeNyIV3 — Selene (@agravematter) July 16, 2025

How intellectually dishonest can you get?

So is ICE rounding up and then k!lling anyone.

No.

Everyone they are arresting, detaining and deporting are illegal aliens.

This isn’t some genocide or ethnic cleansing

Get a grip and take off your tinfoil hat — Dean (@digitaldean) July 16, 2025

They don't believe it themselves. It's just their old tactic of calling everything they don't like a nazi.



That worked for a while a decade ago but people are now fed up with up and see trough their charade. — Chem (@c_h_e_m) July 16, 2025

Sent back to your own country > being burned alive



In the end, its all about the census and Congressional seats. — JeffHart (@JeffHart24) July 16, 2025

Correct. All the histrionics over illegal aliens are about ending all deportations so Democrats can continue to inflate census numbers and not lose congressional seats or Electoral College votes. It's about power for them.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

