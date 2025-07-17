NYT Columnist Calls PBS a Lifeline to Rural Areas
Scott Jennings Pleads with Tiffany Cross to Stop Insulting Jews by Equating ICE Facilities to Nazi Camps

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:42 AM on July 17, 2025
meme

Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross doesn’t care that she’s minimizing the true horror of the Holocaust by comparing air-conditioned illegal alien detention facilities to Nazi concentration camps. She keeps pushing the fake equivalence despite neither being remotely the same thing. Republican commentator Scott Jennings even told her how insulting she was, but it was to no avail.

See and hear for yourself. (WATCH)

Her ignorance could not be contained.

Even Jennings appears to have reached the end of his rope with Cross.

You could tell her stupidity was affecting him physically, which is saying something since his tolerance levels would be off the charts doing these panel shows several nights a week.

Posters drive home that places like Alligator Alcatraz are nothing like concentration camps.

Correct. All the histrionics over illegal aliens are about ending all deportations so Democrats can continue to inflate census numbers and not lose congressional seats or Electoral College votes. It's about power for them.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

