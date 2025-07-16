Breakfast Epiphany: Jayapal Endorses 'Dynamic Leader' Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor After AOC Meet & Greet

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a breakfast with NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani Wednesday morning. It was a meet and greet of sorts with AOC introducing Mamdani to prominent Democrats to land endorsements. As expected, Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal gushingly gave him her thumbs up.

Jayapal, after AOC’s breakfast meeting with Mamdani:



Any Democrat not endorsing this “incredible, dynamic leader is missing an opportunity."



What are you waiting for @RepJeffries @SenSchumer pic.twitter.com/C1klcGOwFm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2025

And every Democrat should have to answer questions about Mamdani's policies. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 16, 2025

It will be interesting to see if the legacy media puts their fellow Democrats on the spot or lets some of them slide.

Posters say they may have no choice since AOC and others are determined to keep the spotlight on Mamdani permanently.

AOC elevating Mamdani to the national stage.



By all means, make him your party's poster boy. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 16, 2025

The Dem party is now officially the home for openly admitted socialists, communists and Marxists.



They are also setting the agenda for the party. One that runs opposite of a Constitutional Republic and works to end it. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) July 16, 2025

Yes democrats, embrace the Marxist thug. — Nic Z (@z649278) July 16, 2025

It seems most of them will or will be sent packing by the party’s vocal, radical socialist/communist elements.

Posters are not surprised by Jayapal’s excitement and embrace of communism. She’s not known for being bright.

AOC, Jayapal tells you all you need to know doesn’t it? — Steven Kerwin (@StevenKerwin) July 16, 2025

Sure does. She also called him “inspiring" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2025

Jayapal is top 10 worst of the worst Democrats in government.



Change my mind. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) July 16, 2025

Ignorance runs rampant. ✌️ — Mickelle (@MickelleCab1) July 16, 2025

Forget NOT why they want him in. These aren't progressive "democrats". These are Socialist Communists.@AOC @ZohranKMamdani pic.twitter.com/mRhLuYCSwG — WorldWise Franchise Development (@franchise_wise) July 16, 2025

This is the new Democrat party. — Gigs (@GigiHSVARK) July 16, 2025

The old guard isn’t doing much to rein them in, so that is a pretty good assessment.

Commenters say the fringe is going to pull the Democrat Party into the abyss. We hope so.

The fact that we willingly elect people who hate and want to destroy our country to office is just disgusting. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) July 16, 2025

they are lost and their fringe is going to drag them further into the ditch...20% approval will be going even lower. — FLFGuru (@flwronly124) July 16, 2025

Temu Obama has a meeting w him on Friday



Won’t be able to deflect on this much longer — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2025

Correct. Hakeem Jeffries meets with Mamdani before the weekend. We’ll soon know if the Democrat Party as we once knew it is dead forever or if it will limp on, giving minimal resistance to Mamdani and his communist plans for NYC.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

