Breakfast Epiphany: Jayapal Endorses 'Dynamic Leader' Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor After AOC Meet & Greet

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:30 PM on July 16, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a breakfast with NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani Wednesday morning. It was a meet and greet of sorts with AOC introducing Mamdani to prominent Democrats to land endorsements. As expected, Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal gushingly gave him her thumbs up.

Check her out. (WATCH)

It will be interesting to see if the legacy media puts their fellow Democrats on the spot or lets some of them slide.

Posters say they may have no choice since AOC and others are determined to keep the spotlight on Mamdani permanently.

It seems most of them will or will be sent packing by the party’s vocal, radical socialist/communist elements.

Posters are not surprised by Jayapal’s excitement and embrace of communism. She’s not known for being bright.

The old guard isn’t doing much to rein them in, so that is a pretty good assessment.

Commenters say the fringe is going to pull the Democrat Party into the abyss. We hope so.

Correct. Hakeem Jeffries meets with Mamdani before the weekend. We’ll soon know if the Democrat Party as we once knew it is dead forever or if it will limp on, giving minimal resistance to Mamdani and his communist plans for NYC.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

